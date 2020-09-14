Global Hollow Core Insulator Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hollow Core Insulator estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.Composite, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ceramic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 66.9% share of the global Hollow Core Insulator market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Hollow Core Insulator market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.82% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$878.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$878.4 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 383-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Allied Insulators Limited

CERALEP

CTC Insulator Co., Ltd.

Lapp Insulators

Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH

PPC Austria Holding GmbH

Saver S.p.A

TE Connectivity Ltd.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hollow Core Insulator Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

