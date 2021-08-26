Global Holography for Industrial Applications Market Report 2021-2027 - Growing Focus on Increasing Productivity & Reducing Redundancy in Assembly Line Operations to Drive Demand

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Holography for Industrial Applications - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Holography for Industrial Applications Market to Reach $23.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Holography for Industrial Applications estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Holographic Scanning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$15.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Holographic Industrial Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Holography for Industrial Applications market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



Holographic Optical Elements Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR



In the global Holographic Optical Elements segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Holography - A Rudimentary Overview

Recent Market Activity

Holography for Industrial Applications - Current & Future Analysis

Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Holography in Industrial Applications

Holography in CAD

Growing Relevance of Holography in Product Design

Holography in Data Storage - An Emerging Application Area Laden with Tremendous Potential for Growth

Potential Role of Nanoparticles in Increasing Adoption of Holography

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Holographic Scanning - Immensely Popular in Material Handling

Growing Focus on Increasing Productivity & Reducing Redundancy in Assembly Line Operations to Drive Demand for Holographic Scanning among Manufacturers

Industrial Testing - A Major Application Opportunity for Holography

Holographic Interferometry Brings Mainstream Use of Holography in Industrial Testing

Growing Focus on Non-Destructive Testing in Industries Drives Strong Business Prospects for Industrial Holography

Technology Innovations & Advancements over the Years

Arizona Researchers Develop New Holography Approach for Larger Sized Heads-Up Displays

German Researchers Develop Digital Holography for In-line Measurements during Production

Technology to Generate Realistic 3D-Holograms

Leia 3D Creates Holography-based Interface for Automobiles

NICT Researchers Develop Projection-Type Holographic 3-D Display Technology

Digital 3-D Holographic Microscopy System (DHM)

Metasurface Based Tiny Holograms Control Laser Light

Holography Based on Nanoantennas

Holography to Feature in Smartphones

Holograms and Matrix Codes: An Effective Combination

