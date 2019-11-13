Global Home Appliance Market Size is Expected to Reach $849600 Million by 2025 at CAGR of 4.1% between 2019 and 2025 - Valuates Reports™
The Home Appliance Market was valued at 615100 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 849600 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period
Nov 13, 2019, 07:30 ET
BANGALORE, India, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Home Appliance.
Over the past few years, the home appliance market has experienced steady growth, and the trend is expected to continue over the next decade. The transformation from traditional appliances to smart home appliances is considered a revolutionary trend for the home appliance industry; and that's why most home appliances companies are rushing to develop and capture market share.
Home Appliance Market Report presents the global market size of home appliances (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown by manufacturers, country, form and application (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025).
This study also analyzes the Home Appliance Market market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
TRENDS INFLUENCING HOME APPLIANCE MARKET SHARE
- Increase in technological advancements
- Rapid urbanization
- Growth in the housing sector
- Rise in per capita income
- Improved living standards
- Surge in need for comfort in household chores
- Change in consumer lifestyle as well as escalating number of smaller households
REGION WISE HOME APPLIANCES MARKET ANALYSIS
- China is Home Appliances largest consumer market, guided by the high capacity usage and desire for comfortable lifestyle. Asia's economy (EX. China) is also developing rapidly.
- North America is leading the market share in the home appliances market due to the huge boosts in the technology penetration in the country. People from all walks of life have become dependent on technology to cater to their ever-growing needs of comfort.
TOP MANUFACTURERS IN THE HOME APPLIANCE MARKET:
- Haier
- Whirlpool
- Midea
- Panasonic
- GE
- SAMSUNG
- SONY
- LG
- BSH
- Hisence
- Electrolux
- Philips
- Gree
- TCL
- Changhong
- SKYWORTH
- Meling
- Others
SEGMENT IN HOME APPLIANCE MARKET BASED ON TYPE
- Kitchen Appliances
- Refrigerators
- Washing Machines
- Television
- Air Conditioners
- Others
SEGMENT IN HOME APPLIANCE MARKET BASED ON APPLICATION
- Cooking
- Food Storage
- House Maintenance
- Entertainment
- Cleaning
- Others
SEGMENT IN HOME APPLIANCE PRODUCTION MARKET BASED ON REGION
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Other Regions
SEGMENT IN HOME APPLIANCE CONSUMPTION MARKET BASED ON REGION
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
OBJECTIVES OF HOME APPLIANCE MARKET REPORT:
- To analyze and research the global Home Appliance Market status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- To present the key Home Appliance Market manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
- To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
