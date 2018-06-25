Global Home Audio Equipment Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Home Audio Equipment in US$ Thousand and Thousand Units by the following Product Segments: Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box (HTiB), and Home Radios.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 119 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Bose Corporation

- Boston Acoustics

- Bowers & Wilkins

- Creative Technologies, Ltd.

- Denon Electronics (USA), LLC





HOME AUDIO EQUIPMENT MCP-1054 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Quick Market Primer

Product Innovations and Latest Technologies to Drive Home Audio Equipment Market

Home Theater-In-a-Box Holds Strong Potential for Growth

Unit Shipments for Home Audio Systems and HTiB

Home Audio Equipment Market Witnesses Resurgence

Emerging Segments

Millennials Uplift New and Advanced Trends for Home Audio Technology

Floor-Standing Speakers

Type-C USB Connector

Ultra HD Premium Badge

4K Blu-ray

Product Factors Influencing the Market

A Peek into Consumer Behavior

Buyer Behavior towards Audio Systems

Types of Home-Theater Consumers

Competitive Landscape



2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS

Demand for High Quality Audio Systems on the Rise

Technological Advancements Catalyzes Growth in Home Audio and Theater Market

Alternate Home Audio Solutions Gather Momentum

Future Remains Optimistic for Wireless Home Sound Systems

Devices with Wireless Connectivity to Boost Home Audio Market

New Products Swamp Wireless Home Audio System Market

Select Wireless Technology Trends Changing the Audio Equipment Landscape

Networking: A Prolific Aspect of Home Audio Equipment

Innovative Music Storage Options to Phase-Out Compact Disc Concept

Digital Living Room - A Key Growth Driver

Music Industry Adopts Significant Changes to Adapt to Technological Changes

Price Deflation - An Endemic Feature of Consumer Electronics Industry

Free and Low Cost Alternatives Threaten Home Audio Equipment Market

Product Differentiation is the Success Story

Soundbar Demand to See an Upswing

Component Speakers Adapting to Challenging Market Scenario

Challenges Abound in Feature-Rich AV Receivers Market

iPod Docks Come of Age

Conventional Speakers Shrink in Size, Expand in Fidelity

Alternative Technologies Thwart Popularity of Radio

Digital Radios Register Strong Growth

Internet Radio Popularity Grows

HD Audio Systems Enhance Internet Content

Satellite Boomboxes Hit the Market

Music Apps Revolutionizing Home Audio Market

Digital Room Acoustic Correction Offer Superior Listening Experience

Home Theater Systems Recreates Desirable Environment to Enhance User Experience

Loudspeakers Rise in Popularity

Innovation in Full Swing in the HTiB Market

Home Theater Market Slated to Register Steady Growth

4K with HDR

Floor-Standing Tower Speakers Gaining Space

Soundbars

Ultimate Remotes

Development of Multi-screen Environment

Better Wired and Wireless Home Network - Smarter TVs

Home Theater with Social Networking Capabilities

Move towards Hybrid Approach

Declining Price of Home Theater Products

The Next Generation of Portable Hi-Fi Sound Systems

Major Design Trends in Home Theaters

Multiple Screen Trend Here to Stay in Home and Professional Market

Hidden Equipment

Bigger Home Theaters Attracts Consumers Inclination

Multipurpose Rooms

Secondary Theaters

High-Res Audio: Key Trends

Smart Phones Playback High Resolution Audios

Wireless High Resolution Audio

Availability of High Resolution Audio Increases

Multi Room, Seamless, Audio Streaming Experience

Conversion of Vinyl Records into High Resolution Audio Trending



3. ACOUSTICS - TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS AND RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

Audio for the Telecommunications Field

Importance of Audio Forensics in Investigations and Law

Audio Signals' Coding

Evolution of Coder Structure

Integrated Speech and Audio Codec

Coding of Immersive or 3D Audio

Binaural Rendering on the Headphones

Addressing Variable Transmission Channel Capacity

Head-related Impulse Responses - a New Era of Audio Simulation and Processing

Innovations in Spatial Audio Coding Drives Segment Forward

Physical Aspects of Loudspeakers

Demand for Spatial Audio in Mobile Apps Drives Segment

Heavy Research on Synthesis of Audio Fields Gains Traction

Novel Technologies Propel Development of Aural Content Production

Immersive Audio Expands Geographic Presence of Digital Broadcasting

New Broadcasting Technologies Mushrooming Globally

Signal Distribution via Internet Streaming - Now Trending

Semantic Sound Analysis Opens up New Opportunities

On-Demand Music Streaming Gains Traction

Use of Source Separation Methods to Decipher Signals

Multiple Applications of Semantic Tools Push Segment Forward

Innovations in Semantic Analysis

Microphones and Technology

Transducer Technology

MEMS

Laser Technology

Ultrasonics

Optical Wave Microphone

Membrane Material

Microphones and Directivity

Multichannel Microphones

Microphone for 22.2 Multichannel Audio

Digital Adaptation of Microphone Technology: The Need of the Hour

Microphones and IP

Standards

Materials

Signal Processing for Audio: An Evolving One

Network Audio Systems: Standards and Associations

AES67

MNA

AVB

ACIP2

JT-NM

Internet Performance

Lip Sync Standard

Hearing Loss, Causes and Prevention - A Complementary Review

Audio Engineering Society Technical Committee (AESTC) Mission

Hearing Testing and Diagnosis

Hearing Loss-Types, Causes and Emerging Treatments

Prevention of Hearing Loss

Emerging Trends in High Resolution Audio

Latest Developments in the Distribution of HRA Files

Advancements in Signal Processing, Filters and Converters

Innovations in Hearing & Hearing Loss Prevention

Spatial Audio

Object-oriented Audio

Scene-oriented Audio

Hybrid Content Delivery



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. DISTRIBUTION

Specialty Stores

Department Stores, Discount Stores or Catalog Showrooms

Manufacturers to Gain Direct Access to Consumers through Internet Distribution

Traditional Retailer Services Continue to Play Crucial Role



6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Yamaha Expands High-Performance Audio Products Lineup Featuring MusicCast Wireless Multiroom-Audio Technology

SonosÂ® Unveils Voice Control and Partner App Integrations for Enhanced Connected Home Experiences

KlipschÂ® Showcases Line of Dynamic Landscape Speakers and Stream Wireless Multi-Room Audio System

VIZIO Launches Set of Multi-Room Speakers for Whole Home Audio

Creative Technology Launches Creative iRoarâ„¢ Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Creative Technology Launches Creative MUVO 2 Series High- Performance Speakers

DenonÂ® Unveils World's First Denon Network AV Receivers with HEOS Technology Integration

Samsung Electronics to Unveil Soundbar featuring Dolby AtmosÂ® Technology and an Improved â€˜Samsung Multiroom' Mobile Application

Creative Technology Launches Sound BlasterX Pro-Gaming Series

SONY Unveils GT4D and V44D Advanced Home Audio Systems in India

Yamaha Launches YSP-2700 MusicCast Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer

LG Electronics Introduces LG Wireless Portable Speaker Art Series by JonOne

Denon Augments Network AV Receiver X Series Portfolio with AVR-X3300W

Yamaha Launches the Premium AVENTAGE RX-A 60 Series Network AV Receivers

Denon Adds Network X-Series AV Receiver Models, AVR-X1300W and AVR-X2300W

Panasonic Launches 2016 Line-up of Home Audio Systems

Denon Launches Network S-Series AV Receiver Models, AVR-S720W and AVR-S920W

Yamaha Offers Elevated Cinema Experience with Launch of RX- V381 5.1-Channel AV Receiver

McIntosh Introduces Three New Advanced Products, the MX122 A/V Processor, MB50 Streaming Audio Player and RS100 Wireless Loudspeaker

Creative Technology Launches Sound Blaster Roar Pro with Wireless Personal PA System Compatibility

Klipsch Launches Reference Premiere HD Wireless Speakers

Denon Electronics Releases DTS:X, Free-of-Charge to the First Line of Network A/V Receivers

Yamaha Introduces R-N602 Network Hi-Fi Receiver with Unmatched Connectivity to Any Source

Klipsch Launches KlipschÂ® GrooveÂ® Ultra-Portable BluetoothÂ® Speaker

Yamaha Releases YSP-5600, the First Sound Bar to Feature Dolby Atmos Technology

Creative Launches Creative Woof 3, a Micro-Size Bluetooth Speaker for Lovers of Loud Music On The Go

HARMAN Introduces JBL Boost TV, an Ultra-Compact TV Sound System

Samsung Unveils R5, R3 and R1 Models of Wireless Audio 360 Speaker Range

LG Electronics Extends Wireless Audio Range with Two Bluetooth Speakers

Creative Technology Launches Sound BlasterÂ® Roar 2, the Portable BluetoothÂ® Wireless Speaker

Yamaha Unveils Design-Savvy Compact Audio Systems, TSX-B141 and TSX-B235

Denon Launches AVR-X4200W and AVR-X3200W Network A/V Receivers

Klipsch Launches KI Series II Permanent Installation Speakers for Sound Reinforcement Market

Yamaha Expands Premium AVENTAGE Network AV Receivers that Enhance Music Experience

DenonÂ® Electronics Launches HEOS HomeCinema Wireless Soundbar and Subwoofer System

DenonÂ® Electronics Unveils AVR-S510BT 5.2-Channel Full 4K Ultra HD A/V Receiver

LG Electronics to Introduce Music Flow, a Smart Hi-Fi Audio System to Offer Google Cast

Creative Technology Launches the E-MUÂ® XM7, Advanced Passive Bookshelf Speakers

Acoustic Research Launches Indoor/Outdoor Speakers to Expand Speaker Series

Klipsch Unveils Reference Premiere Wireless Home Theater Speakers

LG Electronics to Unveil Music Flow Wi-Fi Series Lineup

Denon Unveils New Hi-Fi Series, the PMA-50 Stereo Amplifier

Klipsch Launches Three Reference High-Performance Subwoofers, R-110SW, R-112SW, and R-115SW

Creative Technology Launches Creative MUVOâ„¢ mini, a NFC Bluetooth Portable Wireless Speaker

Panasonic Consumer Electronics Introduces SC-ALL Series, a Multi-Room Speaker System with AllPlay

Bose Launches CenterpointÂ® Surround Sound System

Grace Digital Introduces Encore Stereo Wi-Fi Music System

Ocean Way Audio Rolls Out Montecito Reference Loudspeaker System

Procella Audio Unveils P6iW In-Wall Speaker

Peerless-AV Launches PeerSoundâ„¢ WirelessAudio System

Audio-Technica Showcases ATR 7000 Series Consumer Wireless Microphone Systems

Cerwin-Vega! Launches its New SL Series Home Audio System

Qualcomm Reveals Commercial Availability of the AllPlayâ„¢ Smart Media Platform

Philips Launches the Stylish New E-Series Home Cinema Audio System

Sharp Introduces Novel Home Audio Products

Bowers & Wilkins Launches 600 Series Sound Systems

CSR Unveils VibeHub platform

Genelec Showcases G Series Loudspeakers and F Series Subwoofers

LG Launches LG SoundPlate and LG Audio System

Samsung to launch Range of Home Entertainment Devices



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Samsung Electronics to Acquire HARMAN

Yamaha Collaborates with Control4 and RTI, Leading Home- Automation Companies

DTS Announces Pioneer and Onkyo as Newest Hardware Partners in DTS Play-FiÂ®

Crestron Partners Sonos to Seamlessly Integrate Crestron Home Automation Systems with the Sonos App

DTS and Paramount Sign Agreement to Release Home Entertainment Titles with DTS:X Soundtrack

Bose and Flex Sign Agreement to Expand Existing Strategic Partnership

Dirac Research Signs Agreement with Pioneer to Deliver Superior Audio Solutions to Japanese OEM's

K-array Sound Systems Signs Distribution Agreement with Procom Middle East

Frontier Silicon Signs Co-Development Agreement with Google for Cast-for-Audio Technology

Onkyo and WOOX Innovations Sign Product Development and Distribution Partnership

Primax Acquires Majority Stake in Tymphany HK

Cabasse and Onkyo Sign Distribution Agreement for Cabasse hi- fi Loudspeaker Systems in the US and Japan

MTX Home Audio Signs Distribution Agreement with Petra Industries



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Bose Corporation (US)

Boston Acoustics (US)

Bowers & Wilkins (UK)

Creative Technologies, Ltd. (Singapore)

Denon Electronics (USA), LLC (US)

Harman International Industries, Inc. (US)

JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation (US)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Nakamichi Corporation (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Polk Audio (US)

Samsung Group (South Korea)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Sharp Corporation (Japan)

Sonos, Inc. (US)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Velodyne Acoustics, Inc. (US)

VIZIO, Inc. (US)

VOXX International Corporation (US)

Klipsch Group, Inc. (US)

Yamaha Corporation (Japan)

Yamaha Corporation of America (US)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Home Audio Equipment Market: Value Analytics

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: World 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: World Historic Review for Home Audio Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: World 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Components by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Historic Review for Home Audio Components by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Components by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Theater in a Box by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Historic Review for Home Theater in a Box by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Home Theater in a Box by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Radios by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for Home Radios by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Home Radios by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Market for Home Audio Systems and HTiB: Volume Analytics

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box (HTiB) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box (HTiB) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box (HTiB) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Home Audio Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Theater in a Box (HTiB) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Home Theater in a Box (HTiB) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Home Theater in a Box (HTiB) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Primer

Table 25: Home Audio Component Market in the US (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Category - Component Speakers, Home Receivers and Other Components (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: US AV Receivers Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments by Price Range (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Home Audio Equipment Market - Recession and Thereafter

eTailers Gain Strong Foothold in the Fragmented Market

Soundbars on a Roll

Market for Home Theater in a Box

Unprecedented Advancements in the Home Theater and Audio Industry

Portable Hi-Fi Headphones Produce Lifelike Sound

Wireless Technology to Eliminate System Wires

Advanced Streaming Platforms

Major Home Theater Trends

The Home Theater System

Home Theater Projectors

Home Theater A/V Receivers

Home Theater Speakers

Home Theater Seating

Growth Drivers

Networked Home Audio Products Lure Consumers

DVD Player - The American Favorite

Attractive Designs Fuel Microsystems Sales

Drivers for Audio Components Market

Customizable Music Mixes Fuel Industry Growth

College Students: The Influential Buying Group

Competitive Analysis

Top 5 Brands in the Home Audio Equipment Market in the US (2013): Ranked on the Basis of Market Share

Audio Retailers Target HTiB, 2-Channel Systems for Better Gains

Product Innovations/Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

US Home Audio Equipment Market: Value Analytics

Table 27: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: US Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: US 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

US Market for Home Audio Systems and HTiB: Volume Analytics

Table 30: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: US Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: US 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Canadian Home Audio Equipment Market: Value Analytics

Table 33: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Canadian Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Canadian Market for Home Audio Systems and HTiB: Volume Analytics

Table 36: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Canadian Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Mixed Growth Patterns on Cards

Japanese Manufacturers Shift Production Bases

Digital TV Manufacturers Taking Dip into Home Audio Market

Rising Popularity Intensifies Competition in the Soundbars Market

Export & Import Notes

Product Innovation/Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Japanese Home Audio Equipment Market: Value Analytics

Table 39: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Japanese Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Japanese Market for Home Audio Systems and HTiB: Volume Analytics

Table 42: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Japanese Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market for Home Audio Systems and HTiB

â€œDigitalizationâ€ Is the Name of the Game

A Gloomy Outlook for the Soundbar Demand in Europe

Regulations in European Union

Effect of the Eurozone Crisis on the Home Audio Equipment Market

B.Market Analytics

European Home Audio Equipment Market: Value Analytics

Table 45: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: European Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: European 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: European Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

European Market for Home Audio Systems and HTiB: Volume Analytics

Table 51: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box (HTiB) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: European Historic Review for Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box (HTiB) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: European 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box (HTiB) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: European Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: European 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. France

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

French Home Audio Equipment Market: Value Analytics

Table 57: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: French Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: French 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

French Market for Home Audio Systems and HTiB: Volume Analytics

Table 60: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: French Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: French 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. Germany

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

German Home Audio Equipment Market: Value Analytics

Table 63: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: German Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: German 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

German Market for Home Audio Systems and HTiB: Volume Analytics

Table 66: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: German Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: German 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. Italy

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Italian Home Audio Equipment Market: Value Analytics

Table 69: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Italian Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Italian Market for Home Audio Systems and HTiB: Volume Analytics

Table 72: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Italian Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launches

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

UK Home Audio Equipment Market: Value Analytics

Table 75: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: UK Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: UK 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

UK Market for Home Audio Systems and HTiB: Volume Analytics

Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: UK Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: UK 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. Spain

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Spanish Home Audio Equipment Market: Value Analytics

Table 81: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Spanish Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Spanish Market for Home Audio Systems and HTiB: Volume Analytics

Table 84: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Spanish Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. Russia

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Russian Home Audio Equipment Market: Value Analytics

Table 87: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Russian Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Russian Market for Home Audio Systems and HTiB: Volume Analytics

Table 90: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Russian Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. Rest of Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Rest of Europe Home Audio Equipment Market: Value Analytics

Table 93: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rest of Europe Market for Home Audio Systems and HTiB: Volume Analytics

Table 96: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market for Home Audio Systems and HTiB

Growing Demand for Audio Docks

Focus on Select Markets

China

Philippines

Hong Kong

India

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Asia-Pacific Home Audio Equipment Market: Value Analytics

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Asia-Pacific Market for Home Audio Systems and HTiB: Volume Analytics

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Snapshots

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Middle East & Africa Home Audio Equipment Market: Value Analytics

Table 112: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Middle East & African Market for Home Audio Systems and HTiB: Volume Analytics

Table 115: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market for Home Audio Systems and HTiB

A Peek into the Mexican Home Audio Market

B.Market Analytics

Latin American Home Audio Equipment Market: Value Analytics

Table 118: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Latin American Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Latin American Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box and Home Radios Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Latin American Market for Home Audio Systems and HTiB: Volume Analytics

Table 124: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Latin American Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Latin American Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Home Audio Systems and Home Theater in a Box Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 119 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 149) The United States (73) Canada (3) Japan (11) Europe (36) - France (3) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (11) - Italy (3) - Rest of Europe (11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24) Middle East (2)

