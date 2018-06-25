Global Home Audio Equipment Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Home Audio Equipment in US$ Thousand and Thousand Units by the following Product Segments: Home Audio Systems, Home Audio Components, Home Theater in a Box (HTiB), and Home Radios.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 119 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Bose Corporation
- Boston Acoustics
- Bowers & Wilkins
- Creative Technologies, Ltd.
- Denon Electronics (USA), LLC
HOME AUDIO EQUIPMENT MCP-1054 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Quick Market Primer
Product Innovations and Latest Technologies to Drive Home Audio Equipment Market
Home Theater-In-a-Box Holds Strong Potential for Growth
Unit Shipments for Home Audio Systems and HTiB
Home Audio Equipment Market Witnesses Resurgence
Emerging Segments
Millennials Uplift New and Advanced Trends for Home Audio Technology
Floor-Standing Speakers
Type-C USB Connector
Ultra HD Premium Badge
4K Blu-ray
Product Factors Influencing the Market
A Peek into Consumer Behavior
Buyer Behavior towards Audio Systems
Types of Home-Theater Consumers
Competitive Landscape
2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS
Demand for High Quality Audio Systems on the Rise
Technological Advancements Catalyzes Growth in Home Audio and Theater Market
Alternate Home Audio Solutions Gather Momentum
Future Remains Optimistic for Wireless Home Sound Systems
Devices with Wireless Connectivity to Boost Home Audio Market
New Products Swamp Wireless Home Audio System Market
Select Wireless Technology Trends Changing the Audio Equipment Landscape
Networking: A Prolific Aspect of Home Audio Equipment
Innovative Music Storage Options to Phase-Out Compact Disc Concept
Digital Living Room - A Key Growth Driver
Music Industry Adopts Significant Changes to Adapt to Technological Changes
Price Deflation - An Endemic Feature of Consumer Electronics Industry
Free and Low Cost Alternatives Threaten Home Audio Equipment Market
Product Differentiation is the Success Story
Soundbar Demand to See an Upswing
Component Speakers Adapting to Challenging Market Scenario
Challenges Abound in Feature-Rich AV Receivers Market
iPod Docks Come of Age
Conventional Speakers Shrink in Size, Expand in Fidelity
Alternative Technologies Thwart Popularity of Radio
Digital Radios Register Strong Growth
Internet Radio Popularity Grows
HD Audio Systems Enhance Internet Content
Satellite Boomboxes Hit the Market
Music Apps Revolutionizing Home Audio Market
Digital Room Acoustic Correction Offer Superior Listening Experience
Home Theater Systems Recreates Desirable Environment to Enhance User Experience
Loudspeakers Rise in Popularity
Innovation in Full Swing in the HTiB Market
Home Theater Market Slated to Register Steady Growth
4K with HDR
Floor-Standing Tower Speakers Gaining Space
Soundbars
Ultimate Remotes
Development of Multi-screen Environment
Better Wired and Wireless Home Network - Smarter TVs
Home Theater with Social Networking Capabilities
Move towards Hybrid Approach
Declining Price of Home Theater Products
The Next Generation of Portable Hi-Fi Sound Systems
Major Design Trends in Home Theaters
Multiple Screen Trend Here to Stay in Home and Professional Market
Hidden Equipment
Bigger Home Theaters Attracts Consumers Inclination
Multipurpose Rooms
Secondary Theaters
High-Res Audio: Key Trends
Smart Phones Playback High Resolution Audios
Wireless High Resolution Audio
Availability of High Resolution Audio Increases
Multi Room, Seamless, Audio Streaming Experience
Conversion of Vinyl Records into High Resolution Audio Trending
3. ACOUSTICS - TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS AND RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT
Audio for the Telecommunications Field
Importance of Audio Forensics in Investigations and Law
Audio Signals' Coding
Evolution of Coder Structure
Integrated Speech and Audio Codec
Coding of Immersive or 3D Audio
Binaural Rendering on the Headphones
Addressing Variable Transmission Channel Capacity
Head-related Impulse Responses - a New Era of Audio Simulation and Processing
Innovations in Spatial Audio Coding Drives Segment Forward
Physical Aspects of Loudspeakers
Demand for Spatial Audio in Mobile Apps Drives Segment
Heavy Research on Synthesis of Audio Fields Gains Traction
Novel Technologies Propel Development of Aural Content Production
Immersive Audio Expands Geographic Presence of Digital Broadcasting
New Broadcasting Technologies Mushrooming Globally
Signal Distribution via Internet Streaming - Now Trending
Semantic Sound Analysis Opens up New Opportunities
On-Demand Music Streaming Gains Traction
Use of Source Separation Methods to Decipher Signals
Multiple Applications of Semantic Tools Push Segment Forward
Innovations in Semantic Analysis
Microphones and Technology
Transducer Technology
MEMS
Laser Technology
Ultrasonics
Optical Wave Microphone
Membrane Material
Microphones and Directivity
Multichannel Microphones
Microphone for 22.2 Multichannel Audio
Digital Adaptation of Microphone Technology: The Need of the Hour
Microphones and IP
Standards
Materials
Signal Processing for Audio: An Evolving One
Network Audio Systems: Standards and Associations
AES67
MNA
AVB
ACIP2
JT-NM
Internet Performance
Lip Sync Standard
Hearing Loss, Causes and Prevention - A Complementary Review
Audio Engineering Society Technical Committee (AESTC) Mission
Hearing Testing and Diagnosis
Hearing Loss-Types, Causes and Emerging Treatments
Prevention of Hearing Loss
Emerging Trends in High Resolution Audio
Latest Developments in the Distribution of HRA Files
Advancements in Signal Processing, Filters and Converters
Innovations in Hearing & Hearing Loss Prevention
Spatial Audio
Object-oriented Audio
Scene-oriented Audio
Hybrid Content Delivery
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. DISTRIBUTION
Specialty Stores
Department Stores, Discount Stores or Catalog Showrooms
Manufacturers to Gain Direct Access to Consumers through Internet Distribution
Traditional Retailer Services Continue to Play Crucial Role
6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Yamaha Expands High-Performance Audio Products Lineup Featuring MusicCast Wireless Multiroom-Audio Technology
SonosÂ® Unveils Voice Control and Partner App Integrations for Enhanced Connected Home Experiences
KlipschÂ® Showcases Line of Dynamic Landscape Speakers and Stream Wireless Multi-Room Audio System
VIZIO Launches Set of Multi-Room Speakers for Whole Home Audio
Creative Technology Launches Creative iRoarâ„¢ Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Creative Technology Launches Creative MUVO 2 Series High- Performance Speakers
DenonÂ® Unveils World's First Denon Network AV Receivers with HEOS Technology Integration
Samsung Electronics to Unveil Soundbar featuring Dolby AtmosÂ® Technology and an Improved â€˜Samsung Multiroom' Mobile Application
Creative Technology Launches Sound BlasterX Pro-Gaming Series
SONY Unveils GT4D and V44D Advanced Home Audio Systems in India
Yamaha Launches YSP-2700 MusicCast Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer
LG Electronics Introduces LG Wireless Portable Speaker Art Series by JonOne
Denon Augments Network AV Receiver X Series Portfolio with AVR-X3300W
Yamaha Launches the Premium AVENTAGE RX-A 60 Series Network AV Receivers
Denon Adds Network X-Series AV Receiver Models, AVR-X1300W and AVR-X2300W
Panasonic Launches 2016 Line-up of Home Audio Systems
Denon Launches Network S-Series AV Receiver Models, AVR-S720W and AVR-S920W
Yamaha Offers Elevated Cinema Experience with Launch of RX- V381 5.1-Channel AV Receiver
McIntosh Introduces Three New Advanced Products, the MX122 A/V Processor, MB50 Streaming Audio Player and RS100 Wireless Loudspeaker
Creative Technology Launches Sound Blaster Roar Pro with Wireless Personal PA System Compatibility
Klipsch Launches Reference Premiere HD Wireless Speakers
Denon Electronics Releases DTS:X, Free-of-Charge to the First Line of Network A/V Receivers
Yamaha Introduces R-N602 Network Hi-Fi Receiver with Unmatched Connectivity to Any Source
Klipsch Launches KlipschÂ® GrooveÂ® Ultra-Portable BluetoothÂ® Speaker
Yamaha Releases YSP-5600, the First Sound Bar to Feature Dolby Atmos Technology
Creative Launches Creative Woof 3, a Micro-Size Bluetooth Speaker for Lovers of Loud Music On The Go
HARMAN Introduces JBL Boost TV, an Ultra-Compact TV Sound System
Samsung Unveils R5, R3 and R1 Models of Wireless Audio 360 Speaker Range
LG Electronics Extends Wireless Audio Range with Two Bluetooth Speakers
Creative Technology Launches Sound BlasterÂ® Roar 2, the Portable BluetoothÂ® Wireless Speaker
Yamaha Unveils Design-Savvy Compact Audio Systems, TSX-B141 and TSX-B235
Denon Launches AVR-X4200W and AVR-X3200W Network A/V Receivers
Klipsch Launches KI Series II Permanent Installation Speakers for Sound Reinforcement Market
Yamaha Expands Premium AVENTAGE Network AV Receivers that Enhance Music Experience
DenonÂ® Electronics Launches HEOS HomeCinema Wireless Soundbar and Subwoofer System
DenonÂ® Electronics Unveils AVR-S510BT 5.2-Channel Full 4K Ultra HD A/V Receiver
LG Electronics to Introduce Music Flow, a Smart Hi-Fi Audio System to Offer Google Cast
Creative Technology Launches the E-MUÂ® XM7, Advanced Passive Bookshelf Speakers
Acoustic Research Launches Indoor/Outdoor Speakers to Expand Speaker Series
Klipsch Unveils Reference Premiere Wireless Home Theater Speakers
LG Electronics to Unveil Music Flow Wi-Fi Series Lineup
Denon Unveils New Hi-Fi Series, the PMA-50 Stereo Amplifier
Klipsch Launches Three Reference High-Performance Subwoofers, R-110SW, R-112SW, and R-115SW
Creative Technology Launches Creative MUVOâ„¢ mini, a NFC Bluetooth Portable Wireless Speaker
Panasonic Consumer Electronics Introduces SC-ALL Series, a Multi-Room Speaker System with AllPlay
Bose Launches CenterpointÂ® Surround Sound System
Grace Digital Introduces Encore Stereo Wi-Fi Music System
Ocean Way Audio Rolls Out Montecito Reference Loudspeaker System
Procella Audio Unveils P6iW In-Wall Speaker
Peerless-AV Launches PeerSoundâ„¢ WirelessAudio System
Audio-Technica Showcases ATR 7000 Series Consumer Wireless Microphone Systems
Cerwin-Vega! Launches its New SL Series Home Audio System
Qualcomm Reveals Commercial Availability of the AllPlayâ„¢ Smart Media Platform
Philips Launches the Stylish New E-Series Home Cinema Audio System
Sharp Introduces Novel Home Audio Products
Bowers & Wilkins Launches 600 Series Sound Systems
CSR Unveils VibeHub platform
Genelec Showcases G Series Loudspeakers and F Series Subwoofers
LG Launches LG SoundPlate and LG Audio System
Samsung to launch Range of Home Entertainment Devices
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Samsung Electronics to Acquire HARMAN
Yamaha Collaborates with Control4 and RTI, Leading Home- Automation Companies
DTS Announces Pioneer and Onkyo as Newest Hardware Partners in DTS Play-FiÂ®
Crestron Partners Sonos to Seamlessly Integrate Crestron Home Automation Systems with the Sonos App
DTS and Paramount Sign Agreement to Release Home Entertainment Titles with DTS:X Soundtrack
Bose and Flex Sign Agreement to Expand Existing Strategic Partnership
Dirac Research Signs Agreement with Pioneer to Deliver Superior Audio Solutions to Japanese OEM's
K-array Sound Systems Signs Distribution Agreement with Procom Middle East
Frontier Silicon Signs Co-Development Agreement with Google for Cast-for-Audio Technology
Onkyo and WOOX Innovations Sign Product Development and Distribution Partnership
Primax Acquires Majority Stake in Tymphany HK
Cabasse and Onkyo Sign Distribution Agreement for Cabasse hi- fi Loudspeaker Systems in the US and Japan
MTX Home Audio Signs Distribution Agreement with Petra Industries
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Bose Corporation (US)
Boston Acoustics (US)
Bowers & Wilkins (UK)
Creative Technologies, Ltd. (Singapore)
Denon Electronics (USA), LLC (US)
Harman International Industries, Inc. (US)
JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation (US)
LG Electronics (South Korea)
Nakamichi Corporation (Japan)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Polk Audio (US)
Samsung Group (South Korea)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Sharp Corporation (Japan)
Sonos, Inc. (US)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
Velodyne Acoustics, Inc. (US)
VIZIO, Inc. (US)
VOXX International Corporation (US)
Klipsch Group, Inc. (US)
Yamaha Corporation (Japan)
Yamaha Corporation of America (US)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 119 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 149) The United States (73) Canada (3) Japan (11) Europe (36) - France (3) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (11) - Italy (3) - Rest of Europe (11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24) Middle East (2)
Share this article