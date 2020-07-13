Global Home Audio Equipment Industry
Global Home Audio Equipment Market to Reach US$61.3 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Home Audio Equipment estimated at US$23.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Home Theater Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.8% CAGR to reach US$23.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smart Speakers segment is readjusted to a revised 16.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.4% share of the global Home Audio Equipment market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 21.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Home Audio Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$16.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 12.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$16.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Sound Bars Segment Corners a 21.8% Share in 2020
In the global Sound Bars segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 260-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Bose Corp.
- Boston Acoustics
- Bowers & Wilkins
- Creative Technologies, Ltd.
- Denon Electronics (USA), LLC
- Harman International Industries, Inc.
- JVCKENWOOD USA Corp.
- Klipsch Group, Inc.
- LG Electronics
- Nakamichi Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Polk Audio
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
- Sonos, Inc.
- Sony Corporation
- Velodyne Acoustics, Inc.
- VIZIO, Inc.
- VOXX International Corp.
- Yamaha Corp.
- Yamaha Corporation of America
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Quick Market Primer
Product Innovations and Latest Technologies to Drive Home Audio
Equipment Market
Home Theater-In-a-Box Holds Strong Potential for Growth
Recent Market Activity
Unit Shipments for Home Audio Systems and HTiB
Home Audio Equipment Market Witnesses Resurgence
Emerging Segments
Millennials Uplift New and Advanced Trends for Home Audio
Technology
Floor-Standing Speakers
Type-C USB Connector
Ultra HD Premium Badge
4K Blu-ray
Product Factors Influencing the Market
A Peek into Consumer Behavior
Buyer Behavior towards Audio Systems
Types of Home-Theater Consumers
Competitive Landscape
Global Competitor Market Shares
Home Audio Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Bose Corporation (US)
Boston Acoustics (US)
Bowers & Wilkins (UK)
Creative Technologies, Ltd. (Singapore)
Denon Electronics (USA), LLC (US)
Harman International Industries, Inc. (US)
JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation (US)
LG Electronics (South Korea)
Nakamichi Corporation (Japan)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Polk Audio (US)
Samsung Group (South Korea)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Sharp Corporation (Japan)
Sonos, Inc. (US)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
Velodyne Acoustics, Inc. (US)
VIZIO, Inc. (US)
VOXX International Corporation (US)
Klipsch Group, Inc. (US)
Yamaha Corporation (Japan)
Yamaha Corporation of America (US)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand for High Quality Audio Systems on the Rise
Technological Advancements Catalyzes Growth in Home Audio and
Theater Market
Alternate Home Audio Solutions Gather Momentum
Future Remains Optimistic for Wireless Home Sound Systems
Devices with Wireless Connectivity to Boost Home Audio Market
New Products Swamp Wireless Home Audio System Market
Select Wireless Technology Trends Changing the Audio Equipment
Landscape
Networking: A Prolific Aspect of Home Audio Equipment
Innovative Music Storage Options to Phase-Out Compact Disc Concept
Digital Living Room - A Key Growth Driver
Music Industry Adopts Significant Changes to Adapt to
Technological Changes
Price Deflation - An Endemic Feature of Consumer Electronics
Industry
Free and Low Cost Alternatives Threaten Home Audio Equipment
Market
Product Differentiation is the Success Story
Soundbar Demand to See an Upswing
Component Speakers Adapting to Challenging Market Scenario
Challenges Abound in Feature-Rich AV Receivers Market
iPod Docks Come of Age
Conventional Speakers Shrink in Size, Expand in Fidelity
Alternative Technologies Thwart Popularity of Radio
Digital Radios Register Strong Growth
Internet Radio Popularity Grows
HD Audio Systems Enhance Internet Content
Satellite Boomboxes Hit the Market
Music Apps Revolutionizing Home Audio Market
Digital Room Acoustic Correction Offer Superior Listening
Experience
Home Theater Systems Recreates Desirable Environment to Enhance
User Experience
Loudspeakers Rise in Popularity
Innovation in Full Swing in the HTiB Market
Home Theater Market Slated to Register Steady Growth
4K with HDR
Floor-Standing Tower Speakers Gaining Space
Soundbars
Ultimate Remotes
Development of Multi-screen Environment
Better Wired and Wireless Home Network - Smarter TVs
Home Theater with Social Networking Capabilities
Move towards Hybrid Approach
Declining Price of Home Theater Products
The Next Generation of Portable Hi-Fi Sound Systems
Major Design Trends in Home Theaters
Multiple Screen Trend Here to Stay in Home and Professional Market
Hidden Equipment
Bigger Home Theaters Attracts Consumers Inclination
Multipurpose Rooms
Secondary Theaters
High-Res Audio: Key Trends
Smart Phones Playback High Resolution Audios
Wireless High Resolution Audio
Availability of High Resolution Audio Increases
Multi Room, Seamless, Audio Streaming Experience
Conversion of Vinyl Records into High Resolution Audio Trending
ACOUSTICS - TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS AND RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT
Audio for the Telecommunications Field
Importance of Audio Forensics in Investigations and Law
Audio Signals' Coding
Evolution of Coder Structure
Integrated Speech and Audio Codec
Coding of Immersive or 3D Audio
Binaural Rendering on the Headphones
Addressing Variable Transmission Channel Capacity
Head-related Impulse Responses - a New Era of Audio Simulation
and Processing
Innovations in Spatial Audio Coding Drives Segment Forward
Physical Aspects of Loudspeakers
Demand for Spatial Audio in Mobile Apps Drives Segment
Heavy Research on Synthesis of Audio Fields Gains Traction
Novel Technologies Propel Development of Aural Content Production
Immersive Audio Expands Geographic Presence of Digital
Broadcasting
New Broadcasting Technologies Mushrooming Globally
Signal Distribution via Internet Streaming - Now Trending
Semantic Sound Analysis Opens up New Opportunities
On-Demand Music Streaming Gains Traction
Use of Source Separation Methods to Decipher Signals
Multiple Applications of Semantic Tools Push Segment Forward
Innovations in Semantic Analysis
Microphones and Technology
Transducer Technology
MEMS
Laser Technology
Ultrasonics
Optical Wave Microphone
Membrane Material
Microphones and Directivity
Multichannel Microphones
Microphone for 22.2 Multichannel Audio
Digital Adaptation of Microphone Technology: The Need of the Hour
Microphones and IP
Standards
Materials
Signal Processing for Audio: An Evolving One
Network Audio Systems: Standards and Associations
AES67
MNA
AVB
ACIP2
JT-NM
Internet Performance
Lip Sync Standard
Hearing Loss, Causes and Prevention - A Complementary Review
Audio Engineering Society Technical Committee (AESTC) Mission
Hearing Testing and Diagnosis
Hearing Loss-Types, Causes and Emerging Treatments
Prevention of Hearing Loss
Emerging Trends in High Resolution Audio
Latest Developments in the Distribution of HRA Files
Advancements in Signal Processing, Filters and Converters
Innovations in Hearing & Hearing Loss Prevention
Spatial Audio
Object-oriented Audio
Scene-oriented Audio
Hybrid Content Delivery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 119
