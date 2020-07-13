Global Home Audio Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Home Audio Equipment estimated at US$23.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Home Theater Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.8% CAGR to reach US$23.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smart Speakers segment is readjusted to a revised 16.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.4% share of the global Home Audio Equipment market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 21.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Home Audio Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$16.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 12.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$16.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Sound Bars Segment Corners a 21.8% Share in 2020

In the global Sound Bars segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 260-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bose Corp.

Boston Acoustics

Bowers & Wilkins

Creative Technologies, Ltd.

Denon Electronics ( USA ), LLC

), LLC Harman International Industries, Inc.

JVCKENWOOD USA Corp.

Corp. Klipsch Group, Inc.

LG Electronics

Nakamichi Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Polk Audio

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Sonos, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Velodyne Acoustics, Inc.

VIZIO, Inc.

VOXX International Corp.

Yamaha Corp.

Yamaha Corporation of America

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Quick Market Primer

Product Innovations and Latest Technologies to Drive Home Audio

Equipment Market

Home Theater-In-a-Box Holds Strong Potential for Growth

Recent Market Activity

Unit Shipments for Home Audio Systems and HTiB

Home Audio Equipment Market Witnesses Resurgence

Emerging Segments

Millennials Uplift New and Advanced Trends for Home Audio

Technology

Floor-Standing Speakers

Type-C USB Connector

Ultra HD Premium Badge

4K Blu-ray

Product Factors Influencing the Market

A Peek into Consumer Behavior

Buyer Behavior towards Audio Systems

Types of Home-Theater Consumers

Competitive Landscape

Global Competitor Market Shares

Home Audio Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for High Quality Audio Systems on the Rise

Technological Advancements Catalyzes Growth in Home Audio and

Theater Market

Alternate Home Audio Solutions Gather Momentum

Future Remains Optimistic for Wireless Home Sound Systems

Devices with Wireless Connectivity to Boost Home Audio Market

New Products Swamp Wireless Home Audio System Market

Select Wireless Technology Trends Changing the Audio Equipment

Landscape

Networking: A Prolific Aspect of Home Audio Equipment

Innovative Music Storage Options to Phase-Out Compact Disc Concept

Digital Living Room - A Key Growth Driver

Music Industry Adopts Significant Changes to Adapt to

Technological Changes

Price Deflation - An Endemic Feature of Consumer Electronics

Industry

Free and Low Cost Alternatives Threaten Home Audio Equipment

Market

Product Differentiation is the Success Story

Soundbar Demand to See an Upswing

Component Speakers Adapting to Challenging Market Scenario

Challenges Abound in Feature-Rich AV Receivers Market

iPod Docks Come of Age

Conventional Speakers Shrink in Size, Expand in Fidelity

Alternative Technologies Thwart Popularity of Radio

Digital Radios Register Strong Growth

Internet Radio Popularity Grows

HD Audio Systems Enhance Internet Content

Satellite Boomboxes Hit the Market

Music Apps Revolutionizing Home Audio Market

Digital Room Acoustic Correction Offer Superior Listening

Experience

Home Theater Systems Recreates Desirable Environment to Enhance

User Experience

Loudspeakers Rise in Popularity

Innovation in Full Swing in the HTiB Market

Home Theater Market Slated to Register Steady Growth

4K with HDR

Floor-Standing Tower Speakers Gaining Space

Soundbars

Ultimate Remotes

Development of Multi-screen Environment

Better Wired and Wireless Home Network - Smarter TVs

Home Theater with Social Networking Capabilities

Move towards Hybrid Approach

Declining Price of Home Theater Products

The Next Generation of Portable Hi-Fi Sound Systems

Major Design Trends in Home Theaters

Multiple Screen Trend Here to Stay in Home and Professional Market

Hidden Equipment

Bigger Home Theaters Attracts Consumers Inclination

Multipurpose Rooms

Secondary Theaters

High-Res Audio: Key Trends

Smart Phones Playback High Resolution Audios

Wireless High Resolution Audio

Availability of High Resolution Audio Increases

Multi Room, Seamless, Audio Streaming Experience

Conversion of Vinyl Records into High Resolution Audio Trending

ACOUSTICS - TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS AND RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

Audio for the Telecommunications Field

Importance of Audio Forensics in Investigations and Law

Audio Signals' Coding

Evolution of Coder Structure

Integrated Speech and Audio Codec

Coding of Immersive or 3D Audio

Binaural Rendering on the Headphones

Addressing Variable Transmission Channel Capacity

Head-related Impulse Responses - a New Era of Audio Simulation

and Processing

Innovations in Spatial Audio Coding Drives Segment Forward

Physical Aspects of Loudspeakers

Demand for Spatial Audio in Mobile Apps Drives Segment

Heavy Research on Synthesis of Audio Fields Gains Traction

Novel Technologies Propel Development of Aural Content Production

Immersive Audio Expands Geographic Presence of Digital

Broadcasting

New Broadcasting Technologies Mushrooming Globally

Signal Distribution via Internet Streaming - Now Trending

Semantic Sound Analysis Opens up New Opportunities

On-Demand Music Streaming Gains Traction

Use of Source Separation Methods to Decipher Signals

Multiple Applications of Semantic Tools Push Segment Forward

Innovations in Semantic Analysis

Microphones and Technology

Transducer Technology

MEMS

Laser Technology

Ultrasonics

Optical Wave Microphone

Membrane Material

Microphones and Directivity

Multichannel Microphones

Microphone for 22.2 Multichannel Audio

Digital Adaptation of Microphone Technology: The Need of the Hour

Microphones and IP

Standards

Materials

Signal Processing for Audio: An Evolving One

Network Audio Systems: Standards and Associations

AES67

MNA

AVB

ACIP2

JT-NM

Internet Performance

Lip Sync Standard

Hearing Loss, Causes and Prevention - A Complementary Review

Audio Engineering Society Technical Committee (AESTC) Mission

Hearing Testing and Diagnosis

Hearing Loss-Types, Causes and Emerging Treatments

Prevention of Hearing Loss

Emerging Trends in High Resolution Audio

Latest Developments in the Distribution of HRA Files

Advancements in Signal Processing, Filters and Converters

Innovations in Hearing & Hearing Loss Prevention

Spatial Audio

Object-oriented Audio

Scene-oriented Audio

Hybrid Content Delivery



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 119

