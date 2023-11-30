Global Home Audio Equipment Market Report 2023: Record Surge in Smart Speaker Market in Wake of COVID-19 - Forecast to 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

30 Nov, 2023, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Audio Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Global Home Audio Equipment Market to Reach $73.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for Home Audio Equipment estimated at US$36.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Home Theater Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$18.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Smart Speakers segment is estimated at 11.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR

The Home Audio Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Players (Total 148 Featured)

  • Apple, Inc.
  • Amazon.com, Inc.
  • Bang & Olufsen A/S
  • Arcelik A.S.
  • Altec Lansing, Inc.
  • Armour Home Electronics Ltd.
  • Atlantic Technology
  • B&W Group Ltd.
  • AIWA
  • Aperion Audio
  • Audio Partnership PLC - Cambridge Audio
  • Alphabet, Inc.
  • Ayre Acoustics, Inc.
  • Aurender Inc.
  • Audio Video Unlimited

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Home Audio Gains as COVID-19 Triggers Shift from Commercial to Home Theaters
  • Record Surge in Smart Speaker Market in Wake of COVID-19
  • Soundbars Inching towards Ubiquitous Status amid COVID-19 Crisis
  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Home Audio Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Home Audio Equipment: A Prelude
  • Outlook
  • Consumer Location Preference for Watching New Movies Post COVID-19
  • Market Challenges
  • Competition
  • Market Share of Leading Vendors in Global Smart Speaker and Smart Display market: Q2 2021
  • Soundbars Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2021E
  • Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Homebound Customers Charge Premium Audio Products' Demand amid Pandemic
  • Home Audio Technology Exhibits Consistent Evolution with Addition of New Features
  • Future Home Theater & Audio Equipment Trends Coming Down the Pipe
  • Major Design Trends in Home Theaters
  • Digital Boom and Growth in Music Streaming Drives Demand for Wireless Speakers
  • Increasing Consumer Preference for Music Streaming Drives Demand for Multi-Room Wireless Speakers for Streaming Music from Cloud Servers: Global Number of Music Streaming Subscribers (In Million) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
  • Growing Smart Homes Catalyst to Home Theatre and Other Audio Products
  • Growth in Total Number of Smart Homes (In Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026
  • E-Commerce Drives Sales of Home Audio Equipment
  • Surging E-commerce Market and Shifting Consumer Behavior Ensure Steady Demand for Home Audio Equipment: Global Retail E-Commerce Revenues (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026
  • Growing Population of Music Listeners & Rise of Mass-Market Audiophiles Augments Business Prospects
  • Connectivity: A Critical Feature for Modern Speakers
  • Rise in Internet Penetration and Availability of High-Speed Broadband Networks to Spur Opportunities
  • World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2020
  • Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries for 2020
  • Device Ownership of Internet Users in %: 2020
  • Technology Advancements Drive Significant Improvements in Speaker Systems
  • Rise in Home Entertainment Spending Drives Opportunities
  • Leading Streaming Services by Subscriber Base (in Million): 2020
  • Global SVOD Services Market Breakdown of Subscriber Base (in %) by Service Provider: 2020E
  • Global Number of SVoD Subscribers (In Million): 2015-2024
  • Rapid Growth of OTT Platforms & Rise in Demand for High-Quality Streaming Content to Drive Market Gains
  • Global Number of OTT Video Users (In Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) Emerges as a Key Technology to Induce Market Growth
  • In-Wall Speakers Gain Consumer Interest
  • Soundbars Continue to Grow in Popularity
  • New Soundbars Set to Redefine User Listening Experience
  • AI-enabled Speakers and Use of Digital Assistants in Speaker Systems Gain Traction
  • Bulkier and Larger Speakers Benefit from Better Performance Capabilities
  • Rise in Penetration of Large Flat Panel TVs Fuels Demand for Soundbars
  • Global Sales of OLED and LED TVs (In Million Units) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, & 2026
  • Global Shipments of Televisions by Screen Resolution (2018 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for HD/FHD, 4K and 8K TVs
  • A Peek into Consumer Behavior
  • Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
  • Rapid Growth in Urban Households
  • World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
  • Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050
  • Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ju2u5d

