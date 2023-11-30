Global Home Audio Equipment Market Report 2023: Record Surge in Smart Speaker Market in Wake of COVID-19 - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Audio Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Home Audio Equipment Market to Reach $73.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Home Audio Equipment estimated at US$36.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Home Theater Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$18.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Smart Speakers segment is estimated at 11.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR



The Home Audio Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Home Audio Gains as COVID-19 Triggers Shift from Commercial to Home Theaters

Record Surge in Smart Speaker Market in Wake of COVID-19

Soundbars Inching towards Ubiquitous Status amid COVID-19 Crisis

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Home Audio Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Home Audio Equipment: A Prelude

Outlook

Consumer Location Preference for Watching New Movies Post COVID-19

Market Challenges

Competition

Market Share of Leading Vendors in Global Smart Speaker and Smart Display market: Q2 2021

Soundbars Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2021E

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Homebound Customers Charge Premium Audio Products' Demand amid Pandemic

Home Audio Technology Exhibits Consistent Evolution with Addition of New Features

Future Home Theater & Audio Equipment Trends Coming Down the Pipe

Major Design Trends in Home Theaters

Digital Boom and Growth in Music Streaming Drives Demand for Wireless Speakers

Increasing Consumer Preference for Music Streaming Drives Demand for Multi-Room Wireless Speakers for Streaming Music from Cloud Servers: Global Number of Music Streaming Subscribers (In Million) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Growing Smart Homes Catalyst to Home Theatre and Other Audio Products

Growth in Total Number of Smart Homes (In Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026

E-Commerce Drives Sales of Home Audio Equipment

Surging E-commerce Market and Shifting Consumer Behavior Ensure Steady Demand for Home Audio Equipment: Global Retail E-Commerce Revenues (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026

Growing Population of Music Listeners & Rise of Mass-Market Audiophiles Augments Business Prospects

Connectivity: A Critical Feature for Modern Speakers

Rise in Internet Penetration and Availability of High-Speed Broadband Networks to Spur Opportunities

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2020

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries for 2020

Device Ownership of Internet Users in %: 2020

Technology Advancements Drive Significant Improvements in Speaker Systems

Rise in Home Entertainment Spending Drives Opportunities

Leading Streaming Services by Subscriber Base (in Million): 2020

Global SVOD Services Market Breakdown of Subscriber Base (in %) by Service Provider: 2020E

Global Number of SVoD Subscribers (In Million): 2015-2024

Rapid Growth of OTT Platforms & Rise in Demand for High-Quality Streaming Content to Drive Market Gains

Global Number of OTT Video Users (In Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Emerges as a Key Technology to Induce Market Growth

In-Wall Speakers Gain Consumer Interest

Soundbars Continue to Grow in Popularity

New Soundbars Set to Redefine User Listening Experience

AI-enabled Speakers and Use of Digital Assistants in Speaker Systems Gain Traction

Bulkier and Larger Speakers Benefit from Better Performance Capabilities

Rise in Penetration of Large Flat Panel TVs Fuels Demand for Soundbars

Global Sales of OLED and LED TVs (In Million Units) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, & 2026

Global Shipments of Televisions by Screen Resolution (2018 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for HD/FHD, 4K and 8K TVs

and TVs A Peek into Consumer Behavior

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

