Global Home Automation Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity Report 2023-2030: Growing Adoption for Safety & Security, Efficient Energy Usage, Intelligent Terminals

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Home Automation Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, by Type, by Technology, by Application by Region and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Home Automation Market was valued at USD $45.6 billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD$ 131.2 billion by 2030 at a CAGR 14.12%

Home automation defined as utilization of intelligent terminals, which control home appliances and equipment's. Rise in awareness for efficient energy usage, increase in electricity prices, and technological advancements which are expected to grow the home automation market across the globe.

Also, rise in safety & security concerns fuelled adoption of home automation system thus driving the market growth.



Market Drivers



Increase in adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) technology by consumers is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global home automation market growth. Also, rise in penetration of smartphones and smart gadgets will have the positive impact on market growth. Furthermore, many manufacturers expanding their product portfolios will fuel the market growth.

Moreover, rise in importance of home monitoring from remote locations will drive the market growth in near future. In addition to that, rise in government initiatives and smart cities development which is expected to propel the market growth.



Market Restraints



However, risk of device malfunctioning is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global home automation market growth. Also, lack of awareness regarding automation products in developing countries as well as high initial investment will affect the market growth.



Market Segmentation



Global Home Automation Market is segmented into type such as Luxury, Managed, Mainstream, and Do it yourself (DIY), by technology such as wired, and Wireless. Further, market is segmented into application such as Lighting, Entertainment, Safety & Security, HVAC, and Others.



Company Profiles

Crestron Electronics Inc

AMX LLC

Control4 Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Siemens AG

Zigbee alliance

Savant Systems LLC.

Vantage Controls

ABB

Market Taxonomy

By Types

Luxury

Managed

Mainstream

Do it yourself (DIY)

By Technology

Wired

Wireless

By Application

Lighting

Entertainment

Safety & Security

HVAC

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

