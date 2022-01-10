Global Home Care Ingredients Markets, 2021-2026 - Growing Demand for Organic, Multifunctional & Sustainable Ingredients

Jan 10, 2022, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Care Ingredients Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present home care ingredients market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
The key vendors in-home care ingredients market are BASF group, DOW, Evonik Industries, Clariant, and Arkema.
The growth of the market is attributed to rising living standards, growing disposable income, rapid urbanization, and substantial investment by the government. Moreover, the home care industry is governed by regulatory agencies, with increasing demand for cleaning products from natural ingredients, all of which drive the growth of the global home care ingredients market. COVID 19 also positively impacted the home care ingredient industry.
In addition, the pandemic has drastically changed the perception of hygiene and cleanliness among people. These days where infectious diseases have become highly prevalent, consumers are developing cleaning as a practice to maintain health and hygiene.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Consumers are now seeking fundamental solutions from brands that are both safe for them as well as the environment. Personal care products which encompass harmful chemicals and have side effects are increasingly being avoided. This is driving demand in the global personal care ingredients market.
India is an evolving market for most international and local investors due to favorable government regulations, increasing purchasing power, etc. All this has enabled the customers to purchase premium cleaning home care products.
HOME CARE INGREDIENTS MARKET SEGMENTATION
Within the home care ingredients market, a surfactant is a dominating product, accounting for more than 70% of the market share in 2020. With the increasing demand for high-quality and skin-friendly products, the demand for bio-based surfactants such as detergents, soap, and other cleaning products is increasing.
Online sales are growing at a considerable rate and although a small contributor to the overall market revenue today, it is expected to become a significant one over the coming years, owing to the huge digital transformation stepping in all around the world. Manufacturers are launching their products online on e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Alibaba, and many others from every individual purchasing can be attracted.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
North America: After the pause that COVID-19 caused in infrastructure projects in the region, all projects residential and non-residential have finally resumed. The demand for greenhouse and government investment for the construction of non-residential projects is expected to boost the demand for home care products.
APAC: APAC accounts for the largest market for home care ingredients with China, India, and Japan being the major revenue generator. In India, the "Make in India" initiative and the recently launched campaign "Vocal for Local" are expected to add momentum to the emergence of the country as a leading market for home care ingredients.
KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
- Growing Demand for Organic & Sustainable Ingredient for Cleaning Products
- High Consumption Base in APAC
- Growing Demand for Multifunctional Ingredient
- Rising Health & Hygiene Awareness Among Consumers
- Increasing Penetration of Digitisation in Home Care Ingredient
- Phosphate-Free Formulation is Gaining Momentum
Key Vendors
- BASF
- DOW
- Evonik Industries
- Clariant
- Arkema
Other Prominent Vendors
- Angus Chemical Company
- Lonza
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- Solvay
- Croda International Plc
- Huntsman International
- Univar Solutions
- Ashland
- Nouryon
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Innospec
- Stepan Company
- Corbion
- Oxiteno
- Galaxy Surfactants
- Givaudan
- Colonial Chemical
- Alzo International
- Aarti Surfactants
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
