Global Home Care Ingredients Markets, 2021-2026 - Growing Demand for Organic, Multifunctional & Sustainable Ingredients

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present home care ingredients market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The key vendors in-home care ingredients market are BASF group, DOW, Evonik Industries, Clariant, and Arkema.

The growth of the market is attributed to rising living standards, growing disposable income, rapid urbanization, and substantial investment by the government. Moreover, the home care industry is governed by regulatory agencies, with increasing demand for cleaning products from natural ingredients, all of which drive the growth of the global home care ingredients market. COVID 19 also positively impacted the home care ingredient industry.

In addition, the pandemic has drastically changed the perception of hygiene and cleanliness among people. These days where infectious diseases have become highly prevalent, consumers are developing cleaning as a practice to maintain health and hygiene.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Consumers are now seeking fundamental solutions from brands that are both safe for them as well as the environment. Personal care products which encompass harmful chemicals and have side effects are increasingly being avoided. This is driving demand in the global personal care ingredients market.

India is an evolving market for most international and local investors due to favorable government regulations, increasing purchasing power, etc. All this has enabled the customers to purchase premium cleaning home care products.

HOME CARE INGREDIENTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Within the home care ingredients market, a surfactant is a dominating product, accounting for more than 70% of the market share in 2020. With the increasing demand for high-quality and skin-friendly products, the demand for bio-based surfactants such as detergents, soap, and other cleaning products is increasing.

Online sales are growing at a considerable rate and although a small contributor to the overall market revenue today, it is expected to become a significant one over the coming years, owing to the huge digital transformation stepping in all around the world. Manufacturers are launching their products online on e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Alibaba, and many others from every individual purchasing can be attracted.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America: After the pause that COVID-19 caused in infrastructure projects in the region, all projects residential and non-residential have finally resumed. The demand for greenhouse and government investment for the construction of non-residential projects is expected to boost the demand for home care products.

APAC: APAC accounts for the largest market for home care ingredients with China, India, and Japan being the major revenue generator. In India, the "Make in India" initiative and the recently launched campaign "Vocal for Local" are expected to add momentum to the emergence of the country as a leading market for home care ingredients.

KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing Demand for Organic & Sustainable Ingredient for Cleaning Products

High Consumption Base in APAC

Growing Demand for Multifunctional Ingredient

Rising Health & Hygiene Awareness Among Consumers

Increasing Penetration of Digitisation in Home Care Ingredient

Phosphate-Free Formulation is Gaining Momentum

Key Vendors

BASF

DOW

Evonik Industries

Clariant

Arkema

Other Prominent Vendors

Angus Chemical Company

Lonza

The Lubrizol Corporation

Solvay

Croda International Plc

Huntsman International

Univar Solutions

Ashland

Nouryon

Wacker Chemie AG

Innospec

Stepan Company

Corbion

Oxiteno

Galaxy Surfactants

Givaudan

Colonial Chemical

Alzo International

Aarti Surfactants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Vendor Analysis

7.3 Key Insights

7.4 Certifications

7.5 Value Chain Analysis

7.5.1 Insights On Feedstock Suppliers

7.5.2 Ingredient Manufacturers & Application Specialists

7.5.3 Consumers

7.6 Impact Of Covid-19

7.7 Industry Expert Insights

7.8 Industry FAQs

7.8.1 How Will The Home Care Ingredients Market Perform In The Future?

7.8.2 Which Cleaning Ingredients Recorded The Highest Revenue Share And Fastest Growth In 2020-2026?

7.8.3 Which End-Use Segment Generates The Highest Revenue For Home Care Ingredient Vendors?

7.8.4 Which Is The Largest Regional Market For Home Care Ingredients?

7.8.5 What Are The Major Players Operating In The Home Care Ingredients Market?



8 Growth Opportunity By Segment

8.1 Ingredient

8.2 Distribution Channel

8.3 End-Use

8.4 Geography



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Growing Demand For Organic & Sustainable Ingredients

9.2 High Consumption Base In APAC

9.3 Growing Demand For Multifunctional Ingredients



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Rising Health & Hygiene Awareness Among Consumers

10.2 Increasing Penetration Of Digitalization

10.3 Phosphate-Free Formulations Gaining Momentum



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Toxicity Caused By Surfactants

11.2 Fragmented Regional And Global Market



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Ingredient

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Surfactant

13.4 Polymer

13.5 Enzyme

13.6 Fragrance



14 Distribution Channel

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Offline

14.4 Online



15 End-Use

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Laundry Care

15.4 Dish Care

15.5 Hard Surface Cleaners

15.6 Others



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview

