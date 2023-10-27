Global Home Cleaning Services Market Report 2023-2030 - Increasing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products Spurring Market Growth

27 Oct, 2023, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Cleaning Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Home Cleaning Services Market to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Home Cleaning Services estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR
The Home Cleaning Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
It offers an in-depth understanding of the major market players-like Chem-Dry, Clean First Time, Duraclean International-to their emerging competitors across the globe.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Home Cleaning Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Home Cleaning Services: A Prelude
- Salient Forces Responsible for Spurt in Global Demand of Home Cleaning Services
- Cleaning Services Evolve as a Highly Lucrative Business Amid COVID-19
- Low Capital Investments Make Home Cleaning Services an Attractive Business Opportunity
- Changing Business Model of Home Cleaning Business
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Pandemic Accelerates Digital Transformation of Home Cleaning Business
- Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation
- Automation Gains Momentum in the Home Cleaning Sector
- Persistent Hygiene Threats and Risks at Homes Raise the Importance of Cleaning Services
- Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging & Re-Emerging Infections Brings to Light the Importance of Cleaning Services
- High Human-to-Human Transmissibility of Infectious Diseases and Need to Protect Individuals Augurs Well for the Market: RO Values of Well Known Infectious Diseases
- Deep Cleaning Services Gain Demand
- Increasing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products: A Notable Trend Spurring Market Growth
- Cleaning Service Providers Move to Online Platform
- Key Trends Outlining the Cleaning Products Market
- Rise in Number of Working Women Spells Opportunities
- Millennials: A Key Demographic for Cleaning Services
- Growth in Single Person Households Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Uptake on Rise as Home Cleaning Services Become More Affordable
- Rise in Disposable Incomes Drive Spending on Cleaning Services
- Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region
- Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Specialty Cleaning Services
- The WFH Trend Fuels Demand for Home Cleaning Services
- WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce
- Demand for Personalized Services on Rise for Older Adults
- Frequency of Cleaning Homes: Millennials Vs Boomers
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 158 Featured)
- ABM Industries, Inc.
- Jani-King International, Inc.
- Handy Technologies, Inc.
- HiCare Pvt. Ltd.
- BONUS Building Care
- Clean First Time, Inc.
- CleanNet USA, Inc.
- Coverall North America, Inc.
- Duraclean International, Inc.
- Maids International, Inc.
- Jan-Pro Systems International
- Anago
- Broomberg
- Homvery
- Imperial Cleaning
