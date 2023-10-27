Global Home Cleaning Services Market Report 2023-2030 - Increasing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products Spurring Market Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Cleaning Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Home Cleaning Services Market to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Home Cleaning Services estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR

The Home Cleaning Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.

It offers an in-depth understanding of the major market players-like Chem-Dry, Clean First Time, Duraclean International-to their emerging competitors across the globe.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Home Cleaning Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Home Cleaning Services: A Prelude
  • Salient Forces Responsible for Spurt in Global Demand of Home Cleaning Services
  • Cleaning Services Evolve as a Highly Lucrative Business Amid COVID-19
  • Low Capital Investments Make Home Cleaning Services an Attractive Business Opportunity
  • Changing Business Model of Home Cleaning Business

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Pandemic Accelerates Digital Transformation of Home Cleaning Business
  • Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation
  • Automation Gains Momentum in the Home Cleaning Sector
  • Persistent Hygiene Threats and Risks at Homes Raise the Importance of Cleaning Services
  • Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging & Re-Emerging Infections Brings to Light the Importance of Cleaning Services
  • High Human-to-Human Transmissibility of Infectious Diseases and Need to Protect Individuals Augurs Well for the Market: RO Values of Well Known Infectious Diseases
  • Deep Cleaning Services Gain Demand
  • Increasing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products: A Notable Trend Spurring Market Growth
  • Cleaning Service Providers Move to Online Platform
  • Key Trends Outlining the Cleaning Products Market
  • Rise in Number of Working Women Spells Opportunities
  • Millennials: A Key Demographic for Cleaning Services
  • Growth in Single Person Households Augurs Well for Market Growth
  • Uptake on Rise as Home Cleaning Services Become More Affordable
  • Rise in Disposable Incomes Drive Spending on Cleaning Services
  • Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region
  • Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Specialty Cleaning Services
  • The WFH Trend Fuels Demand for Home Cleaning Services
  • WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce
  • Demand for Personalized Services on Rise for Older Adults
  • Frequency of Cleaning Homes: Millennials Vs Boomers

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 158 Featured)

  • ABM Industries, Inc.
  • Jani-King International, Inc.
  • Handy Technologies, Inc.
  • HiCare Pvt. Ltd.
  • BONUS Building Care
  • Clean First Time, Inc.
  • CleanNet USA, Inc.
  • Coverall North America, Inc.
  • Duraclean International, Inc.
  • Maids International, Inc.
  • Jan-Pro Systems International
  • Anago
  • Broomberg
  • Homvery
  • Imperial Cleaning

