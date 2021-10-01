Global Home Energy Management System Market 2021: Nest, GE, Vivint and Nergyhub Dominate

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Energy Management System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the home energy management system market looks promising with opportunities in the single family and multi family housing sectors. The global home energy management system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15% from 2019 to 2024.

The major drivers for this market are stringent government regulation towards energy efficiency, increasing energy prices, real-time energy conservation approach, convenience of cloud computing and data analytics, and increased device interconnectivity.



The study includes the home energy management system market size and forecast for the global home energy management system market through 2024, segmented by product type, communication, application, and region as follows:



By Product [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Lighting Control

Self Monitoring Systems and Service

Programmable Communiting Thermostats

Advanced Central Controllers

Intelligent HVAC Controllers

By Communication Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Wired

BACnet

Digital Addressable Lighting Interface

Others

Wireless

Zigbee

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Others

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Single Family

Multi Family

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

RoW

Some of the home energy management systemcompanies profiled in this report include Honeywell International, Nest Labs, Vivint, General Electric Company, Ecobee, Alarm.Com, Comcast Cable (Xfinity), Panasonic Corporation, Ecofactor, Nergyhub.



Some of the features of Home Energy Management System Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Home energy management system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by product type, communication technology, application, and region.

Regional analysis: Home energy management system market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for home energy management system in the home energy management system market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, home energy management system in the home energy management system market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global home energy management system market by product type (programmable communicating thermostats, advanced central controllers, intelligent HVAC controllers), communication technology (wired and wireless), application (single family and multi family), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the home energy management system market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the home energy management system market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this home energy management system market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the home energy management system market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the home energy management system market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this home energy management system market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this home energy management system area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, home energy management system market?



