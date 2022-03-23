Global Home Entertainment Devices Market to 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Entertainment Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global home entertainment devices market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global home entertainment devices market to grow with a CAGR of 6.43% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on home entertainment devices market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on home entertainment devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global home entertainment devices market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global home entertainment devices market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing number of households and increased spending on home entertainment devices.

Increase in disposable income.

Increasing levels of standard of living.

2) Restraints

Many consumers are shifting to alternate platforms.

3) Opportunities

Smart connected products are expected to offer exponential growth opportunities.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the home entertainment devices market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the home entertainment devices market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global home entertainment devices market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Home Entertainment Devices Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Home Entertainment Devices Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Mode of Connectivity

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Home Entertainment Devices Market



4. Home Entertainment Devices Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Home Entertainment Devices Market by Type

5.1. Audio Equipment

5.2. Video Devices

5.3. Gaming Consoles



6. Global Home Entertainment Devices Market by Mode of Connectivity

6.1. Wired Devices

6.2. Wireless Devices



7. Global Home Entertainment Devices Market by Distribution Channel

7.1. Offline

7.2. Online



8. Global Home Entertainment Devices Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Home Entertainment Devices Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Home Entertainment Devices Market by Mode of Connectivity

8.1.3. North America Home Entertainment Devices Market by Distribution Channel

8.1.4. North America Home Entertainment Devices Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Home Entertainment Devices Market by Type

8.2.2. Europe Home Entertainment Devices Market by Mode of Connectivity

8.2.3. Europe Home Entertainment Devices Market by Distribution Channel

8.2.4. Europe Home Entertainment Devices Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Home Entertainment Devices Market by Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Home Entertainment Devices Market by Mode of Connectivity

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Home Entertainment Devices Market by Distribution Channel

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Home Entertainment Devices Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Home Entertainment Devices Market by Type

8.4.2. RoW Home Entertainment Devices Market by Mode of Connectivity

8.4.3. RoW Home Entertainment Devices Market by Distribution Channel

8.4.4. RoW Home Entertainment Devices Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Home Entertainment Devices Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Sony Corporation

9.2.2. Apple Inc.

9.2.3. Panasonic Corporation

9.2.4. LG Electronics Inc.

9.2.5. Samsung

9.2.6. Bose Corporation

9.2.7. Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

9.2.8. Microsoft

9.2.9. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.2.10. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

