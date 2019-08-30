Global Home Furnishing Accessories Rental Market to 2025: The Market is Expected to Garner $4.06 Billion by the End of 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Home Furnishing Accessories Rental Market Outlook: Industry Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation 2017-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Home Furnishing Accessories Rental Market reached USD 2,362.40 Million in 2018. In addition, the market is expected to garner USD 4,065.55 Million by the end of 2025 by registering a CAGR of 8.09% across the globe.

The global demand for Home Furnishing Accessories Rental is increasing on the back of significant growth of service sector in the region. Transformation and generation of startup ecosystem in countries such as India, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Bangladesh South Africa, and Brazil is anticipated to further aid in lead generation for the home furnishing accessories rental market. Other factors such as rapid growth of hospitality industry, urbanization, rise in gross tourist turnout are catalyzing the growth of rental furnishings market over the forecast period.



The global online Home Furnishing Accessories Rental Market reached USD 872.22 Million in 2018. In addition, the market is expected to garner USD 1,571.43 Million by the end of 2025 by registering a CAGR of 8.887% across the globe. Rapid urbanization and increasing penetration power of online distribution channels in developing countries is coherently responsible for the growth of global online Home Furnishing Accessories Rental market over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is slated to account highest share of 39.07% by 2025 in the Home Furnishing Accessories Rental market. The growth in the region can be attributed to the development in the economic conditions of India, China, Bangladesh and others resulting in significant growth of Home Furnishing Accessories Rental in the region. Europe is slated to account second highest share of 27.79% by 2025 in the Home Furnishing Accessories Rental market. The high concentration of urbanization in developing countries sustains the growth of Europe Home Furnishing Accessories Rental market.



By Product, the window rental segment is considered to be the fastest growing amongst the Home Furnishing Accessories Rental market over the forecast period with USD 717.48 Million in 2018 to USD 1,262.11 Million in 2025. Growth in the segment is transmuted on the account of rising trend towards use of window blinds since the past few years with the continuation of the trend in forthcoming years concurrently.



By Product, textile is considered to be the largest segment amongst the Home Furnishing Accessories rental market over the forecast period with USD 956.92 Million in 2018 to USD 1,637.41 Million in 2025



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Variables (Dependent and Independent)

3.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model



4. Executive Summary-Global Home Furnishing Accessories Rental Market



5. Correlation and Regression Analysis

5.1. Correlation Matrix

5.2. Regression Matrix



6. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



7. Industry Analysis

7.1. Porter's Five Forces Model



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities



9. Risk Analysis

9.1. Demand Risk Analysis

9.2. Supply Risk Analysis



10. Global Home Furnishing Accessories Rental Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2025F

10.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

10.1.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F

10.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2017-2025F

10.2.1. By Product (%), (2017, 2025F)

10.2.1.1. Textile (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F

10.2.1.2. Windows Covering (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F

10.2.1.3. Lamps 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F

10.2.1.4. Kitchen Products 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F

10.2.1.5. Others 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F

10.2.2. By Distribution Channel (%), (2017, 2025F)

10.2.2.1. Offline 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F

10.2.2.2. Online 2017-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025F

10.2.3. Home Furnishing Accessories Rental Market Share (%), By Region (2017,2025F)

10.2.3.1. North America

10.2.3.2. Europe

10.2.3.3. Asia Pacific

10.2.3.4. Latin America

10.2.3.5. Middle East and Africa



11. North America Home Furnishing Accessories Rental Market Outlook

11.1. Macro-Economic Indicators impacting the North America Home Furnishing Accessories Rental Market

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2025F



12. Europe Home Furnishing Accessories Rental Market Outlook

12.1. Macro-Economic Indicators impacting the Europe Home Furnishing Accessories Rental Market

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2025F



13. Asia Pacific Home Furnishing Accessories Rental Market Outlook

13.1. Macro-Economic Indicators impacting the Asia Pacific Home Furnishing Accessories Rental Market

13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2025F



