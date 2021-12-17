Global Home Furnishings Markets Report 2021-2025 - Rising Demand for Multifunctional Home Furniture

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Home Furnishings Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The home furnishings market is poised to grow by $354.85 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.17%

This study identifies the rising demand for multifunctional home furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the home furnishings market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by increasing interest in interior design and the growing demand for high-end and luxury home furnishings.

The report on the home furnishings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The home furnishings market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home furnishings market vendors that include Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Macy s Inc., Penney IP LLC, The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Wayfair Inc.

Also, the home furnishings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Home furniture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Home textiles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Kimball International Inc.

Macy s Inc.

Penney IP LLC

The Home Depot Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Wayfair Inc.

