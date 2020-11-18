Global Home Gym Equipment Market 2020-2025: High Growth Opportunities During 2020 and Likely to Continue in 2021 Owing to the Outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Nov 18, 2020, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Gym Equipment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The home gym equipment market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2019-2025.
The market is highly competitive due to the presence of several global and local vendors competing with each other. In the post COVID-19 scenario, the market dynamics is likely to undergo several changes with vendors depending on the home and residential consumers to gain competitive advantages.
The industry has been witnessing high growth opportunities during 2020 and are likely to continue in 2021 owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown of gyms and health clubs across the globe. The home gym equipment market is witnessing the launch of fitness devices, which are digitally advanced and technologically innovative. Several manufacturers rely heavily on customer insights for innovations. They are constantly investing in smart fitness layout with personalized artificial intelligence platform in treadmill, elliptical and other devices. Therefore, increased innovations and high customization of fitness devices are expected to influence the market.
However, with easing lockdown restrictions, the reopening of gyms and health clubs is anticipated to slowdown the demand for home gym equipment, thereby impacting the growth rate gradually.
Global Home Gym Equipment Market Segmentation
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, distribution channel, geography. In terms of market share, the cardiovascular fitness equipment segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the wide acceptance of treadmills as cardiovascular fitness devices for home exercise and is considered as one of the basic home gym equipment globally. Manufacturers are likely to collaborate with other to enhance product portfolio and also their geographical reach. Vendors provide complete cardiopulmonary exercise solutions for physical therapy and rehabilitation of elderly at home. Hence, the increased number of innovative products, high investments in several segments, and high-level competition across the world are expected to drive the segment.
Offline multi-channels include convenience outlets, off-line direct marketing, catalog marketing, and others. The sale of home gym equipment via offline modes has remained higher than online sales as consumers prefer offline channels to shop for fitness devices due to the lack of awareness about the types of equipment and logistical challenges. Cardio equipment such as treadmills and elliptical and strength training equipment such as kettlebells, dumbbells, weights, mats, skipping ropes and others are higher in demand in offline stores. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, several gyms and health clubs remained closed, hence the demand for home gym equipment surged.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The global home gym equipment market is highly fragmented with the presence of several global and local vendors, which increase competition. The industry is highly fragmented in North America, Europe, and APAC. Technogym, Johnson Health, Dyaco, and Nautilus are the few prominent players in the market. Vendors operating in the region consider several factors before launching their products to make their product attractive among consumers.
Technogym, for example, launched Apple GymKit in March 2018, providing its customers with digital support. The company's cardio equipment are compatible with "Apple Watch" using Apple GymKit. Quality, brand recognition, innovations, and pricing are the principal competitive factors affecting the market. The use of online platform and websites for product sales by traditional retailers has increased significantly.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the home gym equipment market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the home gym equipment market share?
3. What is the growth of APAC home gym equipment market during the forecast period?
4. Who are the leading vendors in the home gym equipment market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact Of Covid-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Technology Advancements
8.2 Licensing Of Brands And Intellectual Property
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 High Dropout Rate In APAC
9.2 Growth In E-Commerce Of Fitness Equipment Market
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Intense Competition
10.2 Reopening Of Gyms And Fitness Clubs
10.3 Higher Cost Of Equipment
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
13 Cardiovascular
13.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.2 Market By Geography
13.3 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.4 Treadmill
13.5 Elliptical
13.6 Exercise Bikes
13.7 Others
14 Strength Training
14.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.2 Market By Geography
14.3 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.4 Weightlifting & Weights
14.5 Barbells & Ladders
14.6 Extension Machines
14.7 Others
15 Sales Channel
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Offline
15.4 Online
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
Competitive Landscape
Prominent Vendors
- Technogym
- Nautilus
- Dyaco
Other Prominent Vendors
- BFT Fitness
- Cybex
- Fitness World
- HOIST Fitness
- Impulse
- Inspire Fitness
- Johnson Health
- Nelco
- NordikTrack
- SportsArt
- Torque Fitness
- True Fitness
- Tuntari
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikhlqu
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets