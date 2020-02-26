Global Home Health Hub Market Sees China as Fastest Growing Market with a CAGR of 34.8%

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Health Hub - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Home Health Hub is the revolutionary step forward in supporting continuity and care coordination between ACSs and primary healthcare systems. The technology is geared to support remote patient monitoring, tele-health, tele-medicine, and virtual healthcare delivery. Home Health Hub is defined as a combination of hardware and software systems that allow the creation of a medical hub for monitoring, acquiring, and transmitting patient data from point-of-care facility to healthcare professionals in the primary care sector. Home care agencies, nursing homes and assisted living facilities utilize a wide range of home healthcare technologies and represent 'hubs' for collecting and transmitting patient data. They therefore are major end-users of home health hub products and services. However, rapid proliferation of digital health technologies are bringing healthcare even closer to the patient, making the patient's home the point-of-care facility. Smart homes are helping drive the trend towards connected home-based self-care.





A smart home hitherto valued for its unrivalled convenience and comfort is now gaining popularity for its potential to enhance the home healthcare experience. They will play an increasingly important role in the evolution of digital, remote, connected and virtual care systems. Consumer-oriented smart homes with technologies targeted for home infotainment and security will now act as portals for healthcare delivery. While medical wearables and smartphones enable remote patient monitoring and telemedicine services targeted at disease management, smart homes can help expand the functionality of digital health services from just disease management to health management. In other words, IoHT and smart homes when combined with cloud will revolutionize digital health and will expand the role of digital health beyond elderly care and health monitoring to other areas of wellness, nutrition, exercise, sleep, medication monitoring, mental, social wellbeing, managing pregnancy and prenatal health, among others.



The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 73.7% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 34.8% over the analysis period supported by the fact that the country leads the world in adoption of digital health technologies by healthcare professionals as well as patients. The blistering pace of adoption of self-monitoring has result in the country becoming the world's largest and most lucrative wearables market.

Companies Mentioned



AMC Health

Cambridge Consultants

Capsule Technologies Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

eDevice

Encompass Health Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Ideal Life Inc.

Inhealthcare

Lamprey Networks

MedM Inc.

MyVitalz LLC

Philips Healthcare

Resideo Life Care Solutions

Vivify Health Inc.

