Global Home Health Industry Report 2023- 2030: Innovative Home Devices, Telehealth Services, and Big Data and AI to Revolutionize Enhanced Patient Care

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Home Health Market Size, Share, and Growth Analysis by Product, Service, and Region - Industry Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Home Health Market size was valued at USD 255.62 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 277.11 billion in 2022 to USD 505.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period (2023-2030).

The global home health market is being driven by several compelling factors, including the growing aging population, a preference for cost-effective healthcare options, continuous technological advancements, and the increasing demand for personalized care. Home health services are playing a pivotal role in enhancing patient outcomes and reducing overall healthcare expenses.

One of the primary drivers boosting the global home health market is the worldwide increase in the elderly population. With the elderly demographic on the rise, there is a surging need for easily accessible healthcare services that can be administered in the comfort of one's own home.

Home health services offer a combination of convenience, personalized care, and cost-efficiency, making significant contributions to the market's rapid expansion. This trend is propelled by the desire for independent living, reduced hospitalizations, and an improved quality of life, particularly for individuals in need of long-term care or managing chronic diseases.

The global home health market is currently undergoing swift growth, primarily due to the surging demand for personalized healthcare services delivered directly to individuals' homes. This trend is further catalyzed by the aging population, ongoing technological advancements, and the preference for healthcare solutions that are cost-effective.

Consequently, the market is experiencing a proliferation of innovative home health devices, remote monitoring systems, and telehealth services. These advancements are affording individuals convenient and efficient access to medical care while alleviating the burden on traditional healthcare facilities.

Technology is set to exert a profound influence on the home health sector, with the increasing adoption of digital health devices for personal health monitoring emerging as a notable trend. Home healthcare providers are embracing big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and automation to revolutionize the overall consumer experience.

The utilization of big data facilitates the identification of patient patterns, ultimately enhancing treatment and diagnosis. Data analytics have proven invaluable in managing flu outbreaks by identifying relevant strains for inclusion in flu vaccines. Moreover, software solutions and platforms are now facilitating remote health monitoring, ushering in a new era of healthcare accessibility and convenience.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Size Estimation

Market Assumptions & Limitations

Parent Market Analysis

Market Overview

Market Size

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Opportunities

Restraints

Challenges

Key Market Insights

Technology Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem of the Market

IP Analysis

Trade Analysis

Startup Analysis

Raw Material Analysis

Innovation Matrix

Pipeline Product Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Top Investment Analysis

Key Success Factor

Degree of Competition

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Opportunities

Restraints

Challenges

Regulatory Landscape

Porters Analysis

Competitive Rivalry

Threat of Substitute Products

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Pestel Analysis

Political Impact

Economic Impact

Social Impact

Technical Impact

Environmental Impact

Legal Impact

Global Home Health Market by Product

Market Overview

Testing

Screening

Monitoring Products

Mobility Care Products

Therapeutic Products

Global Home Health Market by Service

Market Overview

Skilled Nursing Services

Rehabilitation Therapy Services

Global Home Health Market Size by Region

Market Overview

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (Mea)

& (Mea) Gcc Countries

South Africa

Rest of Mea

Competitive Landscape

Top 5 Player Comparison

Market Positioning of Key Players, 2021

Strategies Adopted by Key Market Players

Top Winning Strategies

by Development

by Company

by Year

Recent Activities in the Market

Key Companies Market Share (%), 2021

Key Company Profiles

Amedisys, Inc.

Bayada Home Health Care

Brookdale Senior Living Solutions

Care UK

Encompass Health Corporation

Gentiva Health Services, Inc.

Home Instead Senior Care

Kindred Healthcare, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc.

National Healthcare Corporation

ResMed Inc.

Right at Home

Sunrise Senior Living, LLC

Visiting Angels

Welltower Inc.

Almost Family, Inc.

Addus HomeCare Corporation

Apria Healthcare Group Inc.

HealthSouth Corporation

Interim HealthCare Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bjr45j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets