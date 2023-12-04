Global Home Healthcare Software Market Report, 2022 and 2023-2030: Telerehabilitation Gains Pace, Healthcare Digitization Drive High Uptake

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Healthcare Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recent market activity in the home healthcare software sector is also covered, highlighting how the pandemic has driven innovation and the adoption of technology to meet healthcare needs in the homecare setting.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR



The Home Healthcare Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 12.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthcare IT Seeks Role in Home Care & Direct Primary Care

Healthcare IT Market Enjoys Striking Leap Forward with Increasing Influx of IoT

Technology Gets Deeply Ingrained into Latest Trends in Home Healthcare Market

Healthcare Digitization Drive High Uptake of Home Healthcare Software Solutions

Leading Categories of Digital Health by Funding (In US$ Million) for the Year 2020

Global Healthcare IT Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Sector

Pandemic Results in Emergence of New Home Healthcare Models

Significance of Healthcare Software Tools Grows as the Pandemic Accelerates Broader Use of Telemedicine

Telehealth Visits in the U.S (In Million) for the Year 2020

Telerehabilitation Gains Pace

Home Health Agencies Expands Specialized Care and Telehealth Services

Software Solutions Play an Important Role in Exploiting Big Data

COVID-19 Drives Prominence of Healthcare Analytics

Pandemic Accelerates the Aging-In-Place Trend, Spurring Opportunities

Rise of Home Healthcare for High Acuity Patients

COVID-19-led Rise of Touch-Less Home Care Underpins Need for Remote Monitoring Software & Technologies

Integration of IT systems in the Home Healthcare Sector to Drive Growth

Developing Interoperability Gains Attention

Alternative Care Models for Delivery of Healthcare to Alleviate Burden on Hospitals

Therapy and Rehabilitation Outside the Hospital Settings

Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group

Aging Population A Key Demographic Driver of Growth of Home Healthcare Solutions and Services

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Chronic Disease Management & Associated Costs Drive Demand for Home Healthcare

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Role of Alternate Care Sites & Highlights the Need for Home Healthcare Solutions: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Rising Healthcare Costs Accelerates the Shift to Low Cost Alternate Care Sites Including Patient Centered Medical Homes

Rising Healthcare Costs Outstripping Global GDP Growth Puts Pressure On Health Systems to Bend the Cost Curve: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Optimization of Consumer Satisfaction and Business Bottom Line through FSM

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 133 Featured)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

AlayaCare, Inc.

AMC Health

100Plus

Apple Home Healthcare

Amedisys, Inc.

Ally Home Care

Billiyo Health

CaraSolva, Inc.

AxisCare

AllCare Software Inc.

A&D Home Health Care

Accessible Solutions, Inc. (SERVTracker)

Aegis Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athena Health Care Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ju5tr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets