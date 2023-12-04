Global Home Healthcare Software Market Report, 2022 and 2023-2030: Telerehabilitation Gains Pace, Healthcare Digitization Drive High Uptake

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Dec, 2023, 19:30 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Healthcare Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recent market activity in the home healthcare software sector is also covered, highlighting how the pandemic has driven innovation and the adoption of technology to meet healthcare needs in the homecare setting.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR

The Home Healthcare Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 12.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Healthcare IT Seeks Role in Home Care & Direct Primary Care
  • Healthcare IT Market Enjoys Striking Leap Forward with Increasing Influx of IoT
  • Technology Gets Deeply Ingrained into Latest Trends in Home Healthcare Market
  • Healthcare Digitization Drive High Uptake of Home Healthcare Software Solutions
  • Leading Categories of Digital Health by Funding (In US$ Million) for the Year 2020
  • Global Healthcare IT Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Sector
  • Pandemic Results in Emergence of New Home Healthcare Models
  • Significance of Healthcare Software Tools Grows as the Pandemic Accelerates Broader Use of Telemedicine
  • Telehealth Visits in the U.S (In Million) for the Year 2020
  • Telerehabilitation Gains Pace
  • Home Health Agencies Expands Specialized Care and Telehealth Services
  • Software Solutions Play an Important Role in Exploiting Big Data
  • COVID-19 Drives Prominence of Healthcare Analytics
  • Pandemic Accelerates the Aging-In-Place Trend, Spurring Opportunities
  • Rise of Home Healthcare for High Acuity Patients
  • COVID-19-led Rise of Touch-Less Home Care Underpins Need for Remote Monitoring Software & Technologies
  • Integration of IT systems in the Home Healthcare Sector to Drive Growth
  • Developing Interoperability Gains Attention
  • Alternative Care Models for Delivery of Healthcare to Alleviate Burden on Hospitals
  • Therapy and Rehabilitation Outside the Hospital Settings
  • Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group
  • Aging Population A Key Demographic Driver of Growth of Home Healthcare Solutions and Services
  • Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
  • Chronic Disease Management & Associated Costs Drive Demand for Home Healthcare
  • Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Role of Alternate Care Sites & Highlights the Need for Home Healthcare Solutions: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
  • Rising Healthcare Costs Accelerates the Shift to Low Cost Alternate Care Sites Including Patient Centered Medical Homes
  • Rising Healthcare Costs Outstripping Global GDP Growth Puts Pressure On Health Systems to Bend the Cost Curve: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
  • Optimization of Consumer Satisfaction and Business Bottom Line through FSM

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 133 Featured)

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
  • AlayaCare, Inc.
  • AMC Health
  • 100Plus
  • Apple Home Healthcare
  • Amedisys, Inc.
  • Ally Home Care
  • Billiyo Health
  • CaraSolva, Inc.
  • AxisCare
  • AllCare Software Inc.
  • A&D Home Health Care
  • Accessible Solutions, Inc. (SERVTracker)
  • Aegis Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
  • Athena Health Care Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ju5tr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Report 2023-2030: Space Industry Set to Play a Game-Changing Role in Next-Gen Aviation through Space-based ADS-B Systems

Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Report 2023-2030: Space Industry Set to Play a Game-Changing Role in Next-Gen Aviation through Space-based ADS-B Systems

The "Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
Global Facilities Support Services Market Report 2024-2028 and Long-term Forecast to 2033 - Multinational Corporations Drive Growth

Global Facilities Support Services Market Report 2024-2028 and Long-term Forecast to 2033 - Multinational Corporations Drive Growth

The "Facilities Support Services Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The facilities support...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.