Global Home Infusion Therapy Market to Surpass $49.5 Billion despite the Rise of COVID-19 Crisis - Exclusive Report [165 pages] by Research Dive

COVID-19 has Positive Impact on Global Home Infusion Therapy Market

Research Dive has added a new research report on the Global Home Infusion Therapy Market to its repository. The report divulges the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the current and future growth of the global market. This report is a thorough research study formulated by experts by analyzing major driving factors, regional market conditions, newest trends and advances, and size & scope of the market during the disaster period.

Highlights of COVID-19 Impact on Home Infusion Therapy Market Report

The abrupt rise of the COVID-19 pandemic has created an optimistic impact on the global home infusion therapy market. As per the report, the global home infusion therapy market was valued at $20.2 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $49.5 billion by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 11.7% during the crisis period. The size of the market in the present circumstances has stretched up to $22.9 billion owing to the augmented adoption of home infusion treatment by chronic disease patients during the COVID-19 chaos.

Factors Boosting the Market Growth amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

The global home infusion therapy market is anticipated to observe substantial growth owing to the worldwide increase in the cases of severe diseases and rise in geriatric population that requires long-term therapeutic treatments. Additionally, mounting preference for home-based treatment by patients, having low immunity, in order to avoid getting infected by the COVID-19 infection is increasing the demand for home infusion therapy; hence, resulting in an increased growth of the market.

Current Market Scenario Due to COVID-19:

Many leading players in the home infusion therapy market are performing various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product developments to withstand their market position during the crisis period. For instance, in July 2020, Voluntis, a healthcare software company specialized in Patient Relationship Management (PRM), and Biocon biologics, an advanced and fully integrated biopharmaceutical firm, has partnered to develop and provide cutting-edge digital therapeutics based on biologics therapy for aiding diabetes patients.

On the other hand, government bodies in many COVID-19 infected regions are offering support to the home infusion therapy companies to sustain their business amidst the COVID-19 catastrophe. For instance, in October 2019, the Medicare & Medicaid Services Centers have passed a law announcing that all home infusion therapy expenditures will get covered under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018.

Future Prospective of the Market:

As per the report, the global home infusion therapy market is anticipated to experience constant growth post-coronavirus pandemic.

Top Players in Home Infusion Therapy Market

Eli Lilly and Company COSMED srl Baxter International, Inc. Smiths Medical. JMS Co., Ltd. ICU Medical Inc. Dickinson and Company (BD) Terumo Corporation Fresenius Kabi Becton, Dickinson and Company B Braun Melsungen AG

And others are expected to mold the future of the global home infusion therapy market in the upcoming years.

Moreover, the report offers a brief summary of business overview including financial performance, product portfolio, recent strategic moves & developments, and SWOT analysis of all key players of the market.

