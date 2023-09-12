Global Home Textile Market Valued at $112.82 Billion by 2023: Online Shopping Revolutionizes Industry Dynamics

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Home Textile Market (by Category, Distribution Channel & Region): Insights & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home textile market is on a growth trajectory, with an anticipated value of $112.82 billion by 2023, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments:

  1. Category: The home textile market is divided into four segments: Bed Linen, Bath Linen, Carpet and Rugs, and Others. Bed Linen leads the market, driven by the increasing demand for luxury and designer bed linen with multiple functional benefits.
  2. Distribution Channel: The market is categorized into Retail Outlets and online channels. Retail outlets hold the majority share due to a better selling experience and catering to customer needs.

Geographic Coverage:

The global home textile market is divided into four regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific dominates the market, driven by factors like cheap labor and raw materials, changing customer preferences, and cross-cultural expansion.

Top Impacting Factors:

Growth Drivers:

  • Growing Real Estate Sector: The real estate sector's growth increases the demand for home textiles to complete home furnishing and decoration.
  • Increase in Fabric Demand for Light Weight Products: Lightweight home textile products are in demand, boosting fabric requirements.
  • Consumer Spending on Home Renovation and Decoration: Consumers are investing more in enhancing their homes.
  • Rise in E-commerce: E-commerce platforms offer a convenient way to purchase home textiles.

Challenges:

  • High Cost of Logistics: Managing logistics for textile products can be costly, impacting profitability.
  • Threat from Counterfeit Products: The market faces the challenge of counterfeit home textile items.

Trends:

  • Eco-Friendly Home Furnishing: Consumers are favoring eco-friendly products, leading to the use of natural fibers and sustainable materials.
  • Increased Demand for Non-Woven Fabric: Non-woven fabric products are gaining popularity.
  • Innovations: The market is witnessing innovations in home textile products.

Analysis of Key Players:

  • American Textile Company, Inc.
  • Franco Manufacturing Company
  • Ralph Lauren Corporation
  • Shanghai LUOLAI Home Textile Co, Ltd
  • Shanghai Shuixing Home Textile Co., Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing Co, Ltd
  • Springs Global S.A
  • Sunvim Group Company
  • Trident Group
  • Welspun India Ltd

