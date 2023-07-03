Global Home Theaters Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Smart Homes Catalyze Demand for Home Theaters

03 Jul, 2023, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Theaters: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Home Theaters estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Home Theatre In A Box Systems (HTIB), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$14.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sound Bars segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR
The Home Theaters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 70 Featured) -
- Atlantic Technology, Inc.
- B & W Group Limited
- Bose Corporation
- Definitive Technology
- Harman International Industries, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Logitech International SA
- Monitor Audio Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Pioneer Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
- Sonos, Inc.
- Sony Corporation
- The Quest Group dba GoldenEar Technology
- Yamaha Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Home Theaters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Market Share by Key Players
- Market Share by Product Type
- Market Share by Applications
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Pandemic: A Review
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond
- With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Spurred by COVID-19-Induced Entertainment Demand, Home Theater is Back on Stage
- Locking in the Opportunity
- Soundbars Inch towards Ubiquitous Status amid COVID-19 Crisis
- An Introduction to Home Theaters
- Home-theater-in-a-box systems
- Components of a Home-Theater System
- Market Outlook
- Consumer Location Preference for Watching New Movies Post COVID-19
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Prominent Trends Renewing Interest in Dedicated Home Theaters
- Home Theaters: Major Advances Delivering Cinematic Spectacle at Home
- Major Design Trends in Home Theaters
- Multiple Screen Trend Here to Stay
- Hidden Equipment
- Bigger Home Theaters Attract Consumers Inclination
- Multipurpose Rooms
- Secondary Theaters
- Eclectic Style Home Theatres Win Big with Cinephiles
- Growing Smart Homes Catalyze Demand for Home Theaters
- Growth in Total Number of Smart Homes (In Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026
- Rise in Home Entertainment Spending Drives Opportunities
- Leading Streaming Services by Subscriber Base (in Million): 2020
- Global SVOD Services Market Breakdown of Subscriber Base (in %) by Service Provider: 2021E
- Global Number of SVoD Subscribers (In Million): 2015-2024
- Custom Integrators to Cut the Clutter
- Rapid Growth of OTT Platforms & Rise in Demand for High-Quality Streaming Content to Drive Market Gains
- Global Number of OTT Video Users (In Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Emerges as a Key Technology to Induce Market Growth
- Soundbars Continue to Grow in Popularity
- New Soundbars Set to Redefine User Listening Experience
- Rise in Penetration of Large Flat Panel TVs Fuels Demand for Soundbars
- Global Sales of OLED and LED TVs (In Million Units) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, & 2026
- Global Shipments of Televisions by Screen Resolution (2018 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for HD/FHD, 4K and 8K TVs
- A Peek into Consumer Behavior
- Home Theatre for Work-from-home
- Home Theatres as Health Retreats
- Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Rapid Growth in Urban Households
- World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030, and 2050
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030
- Rising Living Standards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xbs9i
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article