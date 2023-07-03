Global Home Theaters Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Smart Homes Catalyze Demand for Home Theaters

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Theaters: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Home Theaters estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Home Theatre In A Box Systems (HTIB), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$14.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sound Bars segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR



The Home Theaters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 70 Featured) -

Atlantic Technology, Inc.

B & W Group Limited

Bose Corporation

Definitive Technology

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics Inc.

Logitech International SA

Monitor Audio Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Sonos, Inc.

Sony Corporation

The Quest Group dba GoldenEar Technology

Yamaha Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Home Theaters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Market Share by Key Players

Market Share by Product Type

Market Share by Applications

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic: A Review

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Spurred by COVID-19-Induced Entertainment Demand, Home Theater is Back on Stage

Locking in the Opportunity

Soundbars Inch towards Ubiquitous Status amid COVID-19 Crisis

An Introduction to Home Theaters

Home-theater-in-a-box systems

Components of a Home-Theater System

Market Outlook

Consumer Location Preference for Watching New Movies Post COVID-19

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Prominent Trends Renewing Interest in Dedicated Home Theaters

Home Theaters: Major Advances Delivering Cinematic Spectacle at Home

Major Design Trends in Home Theaters

Multiple Screen Trend Here to Stay

Hidden Equipment

Bigger Home Theaters Attract Consumers Inclination

Multipurpose Rooms

Secondary Theaters

Eclectic Style Home Theatres Win Big with Cinephiles

Growing Smart Homes Catalyze Demand for Home Theaters

Growth in Total Number of Smart Homes (In Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026

Rise in Home Entertainment Spending Drives Opportunities

Leading Streaming Services by Subscriber Base (in Million): 2020

Global SVOD Services Market Breakdown of Subscriber Base (in %) by Service Provider: 2021E

Global Number of SVoD Subscribers (In Million): 2015-2024

Custom Integrators to Cut the Clutter

Rapid Growth of OTT Platforms & Rise in Demand for High-Quality Streaming Content to Drive Market Gains

Global Number of OTT Video Users (In Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Emerges as a Key Technology to Induce Market Growth

Soundbars Continue to Grow in Popularity

New Soundbars Set to Redefine User Listening Experience

Rise in Penetration of Large Flat Panel TVs Fuels Demand for Soundbars

Global Sales of OLED and LED TVs (In Million Units) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, & 2026

Global Shipments of Televisions by Screen Resolution (2018 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for HD/FHD, 4K and 8K TVs

and TVs A Peek into Consumer Behavior

Home Theatre for Work-from-home

Home Theatres as Health Retreats

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030, and 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030

Rising Living Standards

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

