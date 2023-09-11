Global Home-Use Beauty Devices Market Report 2022-2023 & 2030 - Emerging Economies Emerge as Potential Growth Areas for Market Players

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home-Use Beauty Devices Market Size and Share Analysis by Technology, Indication, Distribution Channel - Global Industry Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total value of the global home-use beauty devices market was USD 14,025.3 million in 2022, and it will rise at a growth rate of above 26.1% shortly, reaching USD 89,876.2 million by 2030. This growth can be ascribed to the growing occurrence of skin-related issues, the rising occurrence of hormonal syndromes, and technological improvements in home-use beauty devices.



In 2022, the Hair removal category had the largest share, approximately 25%. Shaving has been among the largely accepted method to remove unwanted body hair. However, with constant shaving, thick hair grows in a short time span.



To overcome such problems, progressive hair removal devices, like light-based and epilators home-use devices, are present. Furthermore, the high per-capita income, growing appearance awareness, and increasing occurrence of hormonal syndromes are boosting sales in this category.



In 2022, the laser/light category generated the largest revenue share, of approximately 60%. The high acceptance of laser technology is mainly because of its capability to lessen the redness and irritation related to skin conditions, like rosacea and acne, among precise areas of the skin, while not hurting others.



Lasers rouse the development of fibroblasts, which pioneers new collagen in the skin, by employing heat. More collagen primes to skin that are younger-looking, firmer, and fresher, which aids in the development of the total skin condition of patients.



Because of the extreme exposure to contamination and UV radiation, skin illnesses, such as photoaging, are gradually becoming common globally. This disorder further outcomes in reduced elasticity, hair loss, and sunburns.



Other reasons that cause skin-associated issues are contamination and extreme consumption of tobacco and alcohol. Some of the skin issues lead to deep wrinkles, depigmentation, melasma, hyperpigmentation, acne, and atopic dermatitis.



In 2022, North America dominated the market with approximately 40% share. This growth can be credited to the deviations in the customer perception of attractiveness and health and the rising occurrence of age-associated skin illnesses in the continent.



The 3 most widespread of such across all age groups are viral skin, dermatitis, and acne vulgaris diseases, and the ones among the aging are viral skin diseases, dermatitis, and fungal skin illnesses.



In 2022, hair removal devices had the highest share in the North American home-use beauty devices market. Utmost of the individuals in the continent trim; though, constant shaving can outcome in the development of thicker hair more rapidly. To evade these problems, epilators and a variety of light-based devices are obtainable for house use.



Hence, the growing occurrence of skin-related issues, rising occurrence of hormonal syndromes, and technological improvements in home-use beauty devices.

Market Dynamics

Trends

Launch of new products

Rising inclination for improved appearance

Drivers

Surging geriatric population

Increasing prevalence of skin problems

Rising disposable income

Growing prevalence of hormonal disorders

Increasing awareness about beauty devices

Technology advancements in home-use beauty devices

Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

Restraints

Risks associated with the use of beauty devices

Increasing popularity of medical spas

Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

Opportunities

Emerging economies as potential growth areas for market players

Rising popularity of e-commerce

Company Profiles

Luke Lady

Shenzhen Mismon Technology Co. Ltd.

UVVU Inc.

TRIPOLLAR

Lifetrons Switzerland AG

Xiaomi Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

TRIA Beauty Inc.

Home Skinovations Ltd.

Carol Cole Company Inc.

YA-MAN Co LTD.

MTG Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LightStim

Cyden Limited

The Procter & Gamble Company

Company Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Conair Corporation

Amorepacific Corporation

Project E Beauty

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC

Beauty Bioscience Inc.

FOREO AB

Major Brands and Their Technology

Clinical Evidences of Some Recently Launched Products

Hair Removal Devices

Cleansing Devices

Acne Treatment Devices

Skin Rejuvenation Devices

Oxygen/Facial Steaming Devices

Hair Growth Devices

Dermarolling Devices

Cellulite Reduction Devices

Definition of Market Segments

Technology

Laser/light

Vibration

RF energy

Nano-iconic

Microneedling

Electroporation

Indication

Hair removal

Cleansing

Acne treatment

Skin rejuvenation

Oxygen/facial steaming

Hair growth

Dermarolling

Cellulite reduction

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/firgvp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets