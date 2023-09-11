Global Home-Use Beauty Devices Market Report 2022-2023 & 2030 - Emerging Economies Emerge as Potential Growth Areas for Market Players

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Sep, 2023, 12:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home-Use Beauty Devices Market Size and Share Analysis by Technology, Indication, Distribution Channel - Global Industry Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The total value of the global home-use beauty devices market was USD 14,025.3 million in 2022, and it will rise at a growth rate of above 26.1% shortly, reaching USD 89,876.2 million by 2030. This growth can be ascribed to the growing occurrence of skin-related issues, the rising occurrence of hormonal syndromes, and technological improvements in home-use beauty devices. 

In 2022, the Hair removal category had the largest share, approximately 25%. Shaving has been among the largely accepted method to remove unwanted body hair. However, with constant shaving, thick hair grows in a short time span.

To overcome such problems, progressive hair removal devices, like light-based and epilators home-use devices, are present. Furthermore, the high per-capita income, growing appearance awareness, and increasing occurrence of hormonal syndromes are boosting sales in this category.

In 2022, the laser/light category generated the largest revenue share, of approximately 60%. The high acceptance of laser technology is mainly because of its capability to lessen the redness and irritation related to skin conditions, like rosacea and acne, among precise areas of the skin, while not hurting others.

Lasers rouse the development of fibroblasts, which pioneers new collagen in the skin, by employing heat. More collagen primes to skin that are younger-looking, firmer, and fresher, which aids in the development of the total skin condition of patients.

Because of the extreme exposure to contamination and UV radiation, skin illnesses, such as photoaging, are gradually becoming common globally. This disorder further outcomes in reduced elasticity, hair loss, and sunburns.

Other reasons that cause skin-associated issues are contamination and extreme consumption of tobacco and alcohol. Some of the skin issues lead to deep wrinkles, depigmentation, melasma, hyperpigmentation, acne, and atopic dermatitis.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with approximately 40% share. This growth can be credited to the deviations in the customer perception of attractiveness and health and the rising occurrence of age-associated skin illnesses in the continent.

The 3 most widespread of such across all age groups are viral skin, dermatitis, and acne vulgaris diseases, and the ones among the aging are viral skin diseases, dermatitis, and fungal skin illnesses.

In 2022, hair removal devices had the highest share in the North American home-use beauty devices market. Utmost of the individuals in the continent trim; though, constant shaving can outcome in the development of thicker hair more rapidly. To evade these problems, epilators and a variety of light-based devices are obtainable for house use.

Hence, the growing occurrence of skin-related issues, rising occurrence of hormonal syndromes, and technological improvements in home-use beauty devices.

Market Dynamics

Trends

  • Launch of new products
  • Rising inclination for improved appearance

Drivers

  • Surging geriatric population
  • Increasing prevalence of skin problems
  • Rising disposable income
  • Growing prevalence of hormonal disorders
  • Increasing awareness about beauty devices
  • Technology advancements in home-use beauty devices
  • Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

Restraints

  • Risks associated with the use of beauty devices
  • Increasing popularity of medical spas
  • Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

Opportunities

  • Emerging economies as potential growth areas for market players
  • Rising popularity of e-commerce

Company Profiles

  • Luke Lady
  • Shenzhen Mismon Technology Co. Ltd.
  • UVVU Inc.
  • TRIPOLLAR
  • Lifetrons Switzerland AG
  • Xiaomi Corporation
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
  • TRIA Beauty Inc.
  • Home Skinovations Ltd.
  • Carol Cole Company Inc.
  • YA-MAN Co LTD.
  • MTG Co. Ltd.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • LightStim
  • Cyden Limited
  • The Procter & Gamble Company
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
  • Conair Corporation
  • Amorepacific Corporation
  • Project E Beauty
  • Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC
  • Beauty Bioscience Inc.
  • FOREO AB

Major Brands and Their Technology

  • Clinical Evidences of Some Recently Launched Products
  • Hair Removal Devices
  • Cleansing Devices
  • Acne Treatment Devices
  • Skin Rejuvenation Devices
  • Oxygen/Facial Steaming Devices
  • Hair Growth Devices
  • Dermarolling Devices
  • Cellulite Reduction Devices

Definition of Market Segments

Technology

  • Laser/light
  • Vibration
  • RF energy
  • Nano-iconic
  • Microneedling
  • Electroporation

Indication

  • Hair removal
  • Cleansing
  • Acne treatment
  • Skin rejuvenation
  • Oxygen/facial steaming
  • Hair growth
  • Dermarolling
  • Cellulite reduction
  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/firgvp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

North America Open MRI System Market Report 2023: A $1.38 Billion Market by 2030 - Cost-effectiveness of Open MRI Systems Driving Growth

Rapid Adoption of Epinephrine Autoinjectors Among Individuals Spurs Market Growth at a CAGR of 9.56% till 2027

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.