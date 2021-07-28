Global Home Water Filtration Systems Market Report 2021-2026 - Technological Advances in Smart Water Filters / Booming DIY Water Filters / Increased Consumption

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Water Filtration Systems Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home water filtration market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.49% during the period 2021-2026.



The home water filtration systems market is expected to pose an absolute growth of 63.05%, with growth potential in APAC, Latin American, and the Middle East & African region in the upcoming years. The government initiatives towards health awareness are enforcing the adoption of purification and filtration systems across the residential sector.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS



APAC and North America dominate the home water filtration market share. Inadequate sewage disposal mechanisms, low and ineffective public water treatment plants, and high incidence of waterborne diseases like typhoid are expected to propel the demand for filtration systems across APAC. In a highly competitive and fragmented country like China, customer needs & demands, source of distribution, and customer satisfaction are more crucial to sustain and gain a competitive edge in the upcoming years.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The home water filtration market is highly competitive with the presence of product innovation by several players. Some significant players dominating the market are Aquasana, Culligan, iSpring, Pentair, and APEC Water Systems.

Collaborating the product with smart technology and mobile applications serve as a significant point of differentiation in the fragmented home water filtration systems market. Product penetration with customer awareness programs can be effective in growing economies for the vendors in the global market.

The growth of offline water filtration systems and highly customer-friendly approaches are booming in the APAC and Latin American water purification market. Players are expected to achieve higher in the smart purifier market.



Prominent Vendors

Aquasana

APEC Water Systems

iSpring Water Systems

Culligan

Pentair

Other Prominent Vendors

GE Appliances

3M

GHP Group

Express Water

Helen of Troy

Brita

LifeStraw

Aquagear

Big Berkey Water Filters

AquaHomeGroup

SpringWell Water Filtration Systems

Filtersmart

Aquafilter

SoftPro Water Systems

Woder

Soma

Waterdrop

DuPont

Whirlpool Corporation

Seychelle Water Filtration

Invigorated Water

Crystal Quest Water and Air Filtration

and Air Filtration Atlas Filtri

Water Filter Company

Doulton Water Filter

PureGreen

AQUAPHOR

Sawyer Products

TAPP Water

Superior Water

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-use

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Distribution

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at A Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Covid-19 Impact



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Technological Advances in Smart Water Filters

8.2 Booming DIY Water Filters

8.3 Consumption of Packaged Drinking Water



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rise in Awareness of Water-Borne Diseases

9.2 Significance of Ro Filtration Systems



10 Market Growth Restraints

10.1 High Quality Tap Water in Developed Economies

10.2 Low Penetration & High Maintenance Costs

10.3 Complying with Standards & Certifications



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Product Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Whole House

12.4 Under-The-Sink

12.5 Countertop

12.6 Pitcher & Dispenser

12.7 Faucet

12.8 Shower-Mounted

12.9 Inline



13 End-Use

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Drinking

13.4 Cooking

13.5 Bathing

13.6 Laundry & Appliances



14 Distribution

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Offline

14.4 Online



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cy5mph

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

