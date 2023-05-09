Global Homes and Buildings Industry Outlook Report 2022-2023: Technology-enabled, Data-driven Software Platforms Vital for Solid Industry Growth

May 09, 2023, 22:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Homes and Buildings Industry Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this outlook, the analyst provides predictions and trends for 2023, identified based on an in-depth analysis of critical industry influencers and indicators. The report uses 2022-2023 as the study period, with 2022 as the base year.
The homes and buildings industry recorded a robust 8.6% growth in 2022, driven by demand for facility management services, smart home devices, customer experience platforms, and construction management solutions. Increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven smart building solutions also contributed to the growth.
However, restraints such as rising construction material costs and project delays, market uncertainties and budget constraints, challenges in integrating operational technology (OT)/information technology (IT) systems, and other uncertainties due to geopolitical crises will likely affect industry performance in 2023.
Industry segments covered are lighting, critical building equipment, smart building management, facility management, smart homes, and construction management. We also provide revenue forecast, revenue share by subsegment, leading participants, and analysis for each industry segment.
Most importantly, the report offers stakeholders insights into this dynamic market undergoing rapid changes due to digitization and sustainability measures while dealing with external economic and geopolitical forces. The analyst also provides growth opportunities that participants can explore to create new revenue streams and enable growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Dynamics
- Highlights for 2022
- Industry Challenges
- The 2022 Global Homes and Buildings Industry - Forecast vs Actual
- Global Homes and Buildings Industry Revenue
- Top Predictions for 2023
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Homes and Buildings Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment and Scope
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
4. Revenue Trends - 2023
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
5. Predictions - 2023
- Prediction 1 - Digital Twin-enabled Metaverse
- Prediction 2 - Proactive Maintenance Through Command Centers
- Prediction 3 - Data-driven FM Platforms
- Prediction 4 - B2B SaaS Marketplace Model
- Prediction 5 - Emerging Innovators' Expertise in AI/ML Platforms
- Prediction 6 - Accelerated Deployment of Heat Pumps
- Prediction 7 - Net-zero Energy Homes
- Prediction 8 - Conversational AI in Property Management
- Prediction 9 - Matter: A Unifying, IP-based Open Standard
- Prediction 10 - Customer Experience Platform
6. Segments Outlook - 2023
- Lighting
- Critical Building Equipment
- Smart Building Management
- Smart Building Management
- Facility Management
- Construction Management
7. Companies to Watch - 2023
- ABB
- Calix
- CIM
- EcoEnergy Insights
- Lifemote
- Matterport
- Plume
- UrsaLeo
- Woodblok
8. Regional Outlook - 2023
- United States
- United Kingdom
- Europe (excluding UK)
- India
- China
- Rest of APAC
- The Middle East
- Latin America
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Regulatory Tailwinds
- Growth Opportunity 2: Remote Services for Proactive Maintenance
- Growth Opportunity 3: Matter-certified Products
10. Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z52gke
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article