Global Homes and Buildings Industry Report 2021-2025 - AI-Enabled Solutions that Support Healthy Building Services Will Accelerate Adoption of Digital Offerings

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 50 Companies Accelerating Digitalization in the Global Homes and Buildings Industry " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report estimates the value generated by digital solutions in the global homes and buildings industry will reach $25.69 billion in 2025

This research helps end customers overcome the critical issues they face by evaluating the ecosystem of digital transformation solution providers offering building technologies and post-COVID-19 applications. Using scientific methods, industry expert dialogues, and decision support matrices, we have identified the top 50 digital practitioners across the global homes and buildings industry.

A detailed discussion covers industry innovations and trends along with the implications for the near future. The study offers an extensive look at the digital solution of each of the 50 companies and the critical customer issues these solutions address, along with the justification of why each company is a digital best practitioner.

Digital transformation is gaining momentum in the post-COVID-19 environment; customers are looking for solutions that would cut a building's operational expenditure and are being offered through flexible payment models that reduce the capital expenditure burden.

The analyst carried out an extensive and exhaustive technology benchmarking analysis, identifying 30 digital technologies and post-COVID-19 applications that can address operational challenges faced by building and facility managers and building owners for business continuity. Critical market challenges such as subsequent COVID-19 waves, lack of return-on-investment evidence for digital solutions, value-creation uncertainty, and overlapping functionalities of several solutions restrain the widespread adoption of digital solutions.

The analyst defines a digital transformation solution as a suite of hardware, software, and services that drive business innovation and operational transformation across the homes and buildings industry segments. The service components considered for market sizing and top 50 profiles are fault detection and diagnostics, predictive maintenance, energy optimization, remote monitoring, digital twin, healthy building services, and workplace optimization.

Market predictions, trends, and growth opportunities have been analyzed, using the base year of 2020. The study highlights the top 8 predictions for the industry and companies 'to watch' across 7 key industry segments: lighting, energy management, smart building management, fire safety and security, facility management, smart homes, and construction management.

Key Issues Addressed

Which are the top 50 companies pioneering digital transformation in the global homes and buildings industry?

Which service component has the highest growth potential in the forecast period?

What are some of the industry best practices and use cases launched and implemented for the post-COVID-19 environment?

What is the addressable market for digital solutions? Which region and which end-user vertical currently dominates the market?

What are the challenges for digital solution adoption across the homes and buildings industry segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Research Summary

3. Market Research Scope, Analysis, Methodology, and Definitions

4. Evaluation of Top Building Technologies and Applications - Technology Radar

5. Industry Outlook and Top 8 Predictions for the Homes and Buildings Industry

Key Market Forces of Change

Key 2021 Homes and Buildings Industry Predictions

Prediction 1 - Large-scale Deployments of UV-C-based Disinfection and Air Filtration Products Expected

Prediction 2 - IAQ-based Ventilation to Become the Core Element of Healthy Buildings in the Post-COVID-19 Environment

Prediction 3 - AI-driven Building Solutions to Assist End Customers to Achieve Sustainability Goals

Prediction 4 - Digital Lighting Solutions Backed by LaaS Model to Take Off Post-COVID-19

Prediction 5 - Healthy Building Certifications to Become the New Minimum for Buildings in the Post-COVID-19 Environment

Prediction 6 - Resilient Business Models Prioritizing Digital Solutions and Post-COVID-19 Applications to Take Center Stage

Prediction 7 - Digital Twin in the Built Environment to Play a Critical Role in Operations and Maintenance of Connected and Healthy Workplaces

Prediction 8 - Washroom Innovations to Pick Up Pace in the Post-COVID-19Environment, Focusing on the Health and Wellbeing of Occupants

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Total Addressable Market of Digital Solutions in Homes and Buildings Industry

Growth Drivers for Digital Solution Adoption across Homes and Buildings Industry Segments

Growth Restraints for Digital Solution Adoption across Homes and Buildings Industry Segments

7. Market Revenue Forecasts

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Digital Solution Revenue Forecast by Service Components

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Best Practice Examples and Use Cases

World's First Commercial Building with Post-COVID-19 Technologies and Applications

8. Best Practice Examples and Use Cases

Top 50 Digital Best Practitioner Profiles

ABB

Acuity Brands

Aircuity

Airthings

Autodesk

Bentley Systems

Bosch

BrainBox AI

Carrier

CBRE

City FM

Cognitive Systems

C3 AI

Daikin

Dassault Systemes

Distech Controls

Eaton Corporation

EcoEnergy Insights

Ecolibrium Energy

Emcor UK

Engie

Enlighted Inc.

FogHorn

Google Nest

Helvar

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Locatee

L&T Technology Services (LTTS)

Legrand

NEC Corporation

Nemetschek Group

Osram

Plume

PointGrab

Procore

Rayven

Sauter Controls

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Signify

Smappee

Spacewell

Switch Automation

Trane Technologies

Trilux

Velux

Willow

Zumtobel

75F

9. Growth Opportunity Universe - Digital Solutions for Homes & Buildings Industry

Growth Opportunity 1 - Look Out for Government Regulations and Policies Supporting Digitalization and Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 2 - Integrate Smart Building Platform with Digital Twin Solution to Deliver Cognitive Building Solution

Growth Opportunity 3 - Provide Inclusive and Customized Product Offerings with Recurring Revenue for Resilient Business Models

Growth Opportunity 4 - Combine Health and Wellness Offerings with Existing Building Solutions to Create Market Attractiveness

10. How Can You Better Leverage the Research?

Engage with Our Growth Pipeline as a Service (GPaaS) Platform to Understand the Need for Strategic Pivots and to Thrive Tomorrow

Develop the Industry's Best and Credible Portfolio to Amplify Your Product Positioning and Accelerate the Demand Generation Needs

Study License for Reprint & Integration with Landing Page

Virtual Think Tanks, Led and Moderated by the analyst

Consulting Services Portfolio to Meet Your Bespoke Requirements

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/efs1sc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

