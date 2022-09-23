Global Honeycomb Paper Market Report to 2030 - Featuring EcoGlobe Packaging Private, Greencore Packaging and Crown Holdings Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Honeycomb Paper Market By Core Type, By Cell Size, By End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global honeycomb paper market was valued at $6.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Honeycomb is a type of structure that can be found in nature or is created artificially. Honeycomb paper is sandwiched between two thin sheets to create honeycomb packaging materials. The growth of the global honeycomb paper market is driven by increase in adoption of honeycomb paper in building & construction and automotive end-use industries. Paper honeycomb is used to create a sandwich panel composite as core or spacer in the automotive end-user.

Physical properties such as stiffness and weight-to-strength ratio makes paper honeycomb a widely used material in automotive applications such as sunshades, tire covers for spare tires, door trim panels, and roofing. In addition, it can also be used effectively to minimize the weight of cars that in turn helps to improve fuel efficiency. Lightweight and paper based materials are gaining importance in the construction industry and thereby making honeycomb paper a widely used material in the building & construction industry.

Acoustic walls, flat surface doors, and partition walls are some examples that use paper honeycomb material. Thus, all these factors together are predicted to augment the demand for the global honeycomb paper market. However, minimal breakage resistance & folding resistance, susceptible to puncture, and poor processing performance of paper honeycomb paperboard limit the application of honeycomb paper in certain end-use industries, which is expected to hamper the market growth.

Conversely, the other end uses of honeycomb paper include aerospace, electronic devices, home appliances, and others. Honeycomb paper is used in aerospace and military applications for ballistic body-armor, and as an asbestos substitute. Furthermore, it provides strength, durability, and portability during the packaging of a wide range of electrical & electronic devices and home appliances. This factor is anticipated to offer new growth opportunities in the global honeycomb paper market.

The honeycomb paper market is segmented on the basis of core type, cell size, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of core type, the market is categorized into expanded paper honeycomb, blocks paper honeycomb, continuous paper honeycomb, and others. By cell size, the global honeycomb paper market is classified into up to 10mm, 10-30 mm, and above 30 mm. The end-use industries covered in the report include home decor, transport & logistics, automotive, building & construction, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global honeycomb paper market profiles leading players that include Lsquare Eco-Products Pvt. Ltd. (Honecore), EcoGlobe Packaging Private Limited (EcoGlobe), Greencore Packaging, Crown Holdings Inc., Schutz GmbH & Co. KGaA, Honicel Nederland B.V., Axxor, YOJ Pack-Kraft (YOJ), Helios Packaging, and Macpack. The global honeycomb paper market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the honeycomb paper market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing honeycomb paper market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the honeycomb paper market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global honeycomb paper market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

