NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368670/?utm_source=PRN







Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market is expected to reach US$ 25.09 Billion by 2027 According to the research. Over the years, hormone replacement therapy has been widely used to treat disorders associated with Menopause in women, which has positively influenced the reduction of hot flashes, risks of osteoporosis, and other menopause symptoms. Certain factors positively affecting the growth of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) are increasing awareness of postmenopausal issues among women, hormonal imbalance disorders with the rising geriatric population, and a rise in drug development with novel delivery systems.



According to the UN, the global population will grow by 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050. Common problems include weight gain, fatigue, memory decline, low libido, aging appearance, and muscle loss. However, the dangers of HRT vary with the Type, dose, and route of administration, use duration, and initiation age. As per this research study, The global hormone replacement therapy market size was US$ 18.04 Billion in 2022.



Type of Hormone Replacement Therapy

Based on Type, hormone replacement therapy is categorized into Estrogen, Human Growth, Thyroid, Testosterone, and Progestogen. Estrogen & progesterone replacement therapy dominated the HRT market. It continues to maintain its dominance in the future due to high demand due to the increasing number of women reaching Menopause. In addition, Estrogen plus progesterone therapy has a small increased risk of breast cancer, which is more significant with synthetic progestins. Hormone Replacement Therapy Industry is likely to grow with a CAGR of 6.82% during 2022-2027.



Disease Type of Hormone Replacement Therapy

Based on Disease type, Menopause will emerge as a significant disease segment for the colonoscopy devices industry. The rising number of women aged 45 to 60 years and the increasing incidence of vasomotor symptoms that may lead to severe conditions, such as osteoporosis, are projected to fuel market growth. As per the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, around 6,000 ladies arrive at Menopause every day. In Sept 2021, Theramex announced the approval of Bijuva / Bijuve across Europe, body-identical HRT for estrogen deficiency symptoms in postmenopausal women with an intact uterus at least one year since last menses, which combines progesterone and estradiol in a single daily oral capsule.



The Route of Administration of Hormone Replacement Therapy

Based on the route of administration, the oral category dominated the market in 2022 owing to the rise in prescription rate. Around 120 million prescriptions of Levothyroxine sodium tablets are dispensed annually in the U.S. Parenteral is expected to witness the fastest growth. In addition, developing and approving long-acting products are expected to boost segment growth. For instance, in October 2021, Pfizer, Inc. received approval for its NGENLA (somatrogon), a once-a-week long-acting recombinant human growth hormone, from Health Canada to treat a patient with growth hormone deficiency.



Region Insights â€" Hormone Replacement Therapy Market

North America ruled the general market for hormone replacement therapy, owing to the growth hormone deficiency disorders and rise in the prevalence of Menopause and also high awareness of the therapy amongst the age group of 35 years and above patients. In addition, the Availability of advanced product launches of various treatments boosted the North American market.



Europe is the another most dominant region, owing to the geriatric population suffering from hypothyroidism, a surge in hormonal disorders in women suffering from menopausal symptoms, and a rise in growth hormone disorders. For instance, according to Frontier, in June 2021, the prevalence of thyroid disorders ranged from 0.2-5.3% in Europe. Thus, this is leading to an increase in demand for thyroid replacement therapies in Europe, further boosting the market growth in the region.



Asia Pacific is supposed to observe the quickest development over the forecast period. Expanding mindfulness levels and rising focal points of medical services suppliers on the destruction of hormonal lacks are supposed to help the marketâ€™s growth inside the locale.



The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to grow slower owing to the unmet needs of these therapies, low awareness among the population, reduced healthcare expenditure, and others. For instance, according to the National Library of Medicine, in December 2021, the prevalence of menopausal hormone therapy was 12.5% in these regions, which is still lower compared to the other areas globally. Furthermore, the launch of new products in this region by various key players may fuel the subsequent growth of the market.



Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Major global hormone replacement therapy players include Merck KgaA, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Amgen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Eli Lilly and Company. In 2021, I-MAB Biopharma Co., Ltd. entered into a collaboration with Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Group for the development & commercialization of eftansomatropin alfa (TJ101) in China.



This latest report â€œGlobal Hormone Replacement Therapy Market, by Type (Estrogen, Human Growth, Thyroid, Progestogen and Testosterone), by Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Transdemal and Others), by Disease type (Hypothyroidism, Male Hypogonadism, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Menopause, and Others), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) and Company (Merck KgaA, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Amgen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Eli Lilly and Company)â€ provides comprehensive details about Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Industry.



Type Outlook: Market has been covered from 5 viewpoints

1. Estrogen

2. Progesterone

3. Human Growth

4. Thyroid

5. Testosterone



Route of Administration Outlook: Market has been covered from 4 viewpoints

1. Oral

2. Parenteral

3. Transdermal

4. Others



Disease Type Outlook: Market has been covered from 5 viewpoints

1. Menopause

2. Hypothyroidism

3. Male Hypogonadism

4. Growth Hormone Deficiency

5. Others



Regional Outlook: Market has been covered from 5 viewpoints

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. South America

5. Middle East & Africa



All companies have been covered into 3 viewpoints

â€¢ Overviews

â€¢ Recent Developments

â€¢ Revenues



Key Players Analysis

1. Merck KgaA

2. Bayer AG

3. Pfizer Inc.

4. Abbott Laboratories

5. Novartis AG

6. Novo Nordisk A/S

7. Amgen, Inc.

8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

9. Eli Lilly and Company



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368670/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker