Global Hosiery Market Estimated at $41.8 Billion in 2022, Set to Reach $55.6 Billion by 2030, With a CAGR of 3.6%

The global market for Hosiery (Women and Men) estimated at US$41.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Socks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$37.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Sheer Hosiery & Tights segment is estimated at 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Hosiery (Women and Men) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Garments & Textiles Industry Feels the Repercussions

Hosiery (Women and Men) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact on Hosiery Industry

Socks Brands Focus on Accelerating Recovery as Restrictions Ease

Tights to Maintain Status Quo as Essential Basic & Gain from Patterned Options

Hosiery: An Introduction

A Trip down Memory Lane

Classification of Hosiery

Socks

Sheer Hosiery/Pantyhose

Tights/Opaques

Support Hosiery

Competitive Landscape

Noteworthy Strategies

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Hosiery Innovations and Advancements Drive Growth

Hosiery Market Eyes on Green with the Rise of Sustainable, Biodegradable Offerings

Pandemic Accelerates Drive Towards Sustainability in the Hosiery Industry

Consumer Awareness Drives Trend Towards Sustainable Yarns in Socks Manufacturing

Brands Develop Eco-Friendly and Longer-Lasting Tights to Avoid Waste

Manufacturers Focus on High Performance Yarns for Improved Products

Luxury Hosiery on the Run

Hosiery for Older and Plus-size Consumers Offers Significant Growth Potential

Prevalence of Obesity among Women Aged 20 and over in the US

Industry Witnesses Rekindled Interest in Sheer Hosiery

Pantyhose: An Old-Turned-New Style Trend

Mesh, Bright Colors & Glitter Mark Hottest Trends in Pantyhose Arena

Fishnet Stockings to Stay for Long

Bridal Hosiery: A Niche Segment

Maternity Hosiery Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

High Performance Socks Market Witnesses Increasing Participation

Consumers Warm up to Eccentric Sock Designs & Patterns

Smart Socks: An Emerging Category

Athletic Socks Witness Strong Growth

Over-the-Knee Socks Create a Stir

Skinners: A Portable Alternative to Socks and Shoes

Support Hosiery Blends with Fashion Hosiery

Men's Tights Gain Support

Compression Tights Forms Part of Men's Fashion and Fitness Trend

Athleisure Hosiery: The Perfect Blend of Athletics and Leisure

Trend Towards 'Tights under Shorts'

Hosiery Market Witnesses Rise in Ecommerce Sales

Internet Penetration & Usage Patterns Augur Well

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: June 2021

Growing Lenience towards Digital Lifestyles Enhances Online Hosiery Sales

Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Online Service Boom Drives Growth in Subscription Box Services

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Hosiery

Global Female Population by Geographic Region/Country (in %): 2020

Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic

Manufacturers Focus on Millennials to Support Sales

Global Millennials Population by Region (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America , Europe , China & Japan , Latin America and Rest of World

, , & , and Rest of World Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Clothing and Hosiery

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Promote Market Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

