Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Treatment Market Report 2023: Rising Awareness About Infection Prevention and Control Measures Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital-acquired infection treatment market size was valued at USD 15.31 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to reach a value of USD 22.17 billion by 2031.

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and the rising awareness about infection prevention and control measures.

Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Treatment Market: Introduction

Hospital-acquired infection treatment refers to the medical care provided to patients who have contracted infections while receiving treatment for other conditions within a healthcare facility. Common types of HAIs include urinary tract infections, surgical site infections, bloodstream infections, and pneumonia.

Factors driving the demand for hospital-acquired infection treatment include the increasing number of hospitalizations, rising prevalence of antimicrobial-resistant pathogens, and growing awareness about the importance of infection control measures.



Advancements in technology have also played a significant role in the growth of the hospital-acquired infection treatment market. The development of novel diagnostic tools, antimicrobial coatings, and advanced sterilization techniques has contributed to the improvement of infection control measures.

Furthermore, the implementation of electronic health records (EHR) and infection tracking systems has allowed healthcare facilities to monitor and manage infection rates more effectively. The hospital-acquired infection treatment market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, as awareness of infection control measures increases, and new treatment options and technologies are developed to combat HAIs.

However, there are still significant challenges to overcome, including the rapid emergence of antimicrobial resistance and the need for improved infection control practices in healthcare facilities, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Hospital-Acquired Infection Epidemiology

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 7 out of 100 hospitalized patients in high-income countries and 10 out of 100 hospitalized patients in low- and middle-income countries will acquire at least one HAI. The most common types of HAIs include urinary tract infections, surgical site infections, bloodstream infections, and pneumonia. These infections can lead to increased morbidity, mortality, and healthcare costs.

Market Segmentations

by Product and Services

Sterilization

Cleaning and Disinfection Products

Protective Barriers

Endoscope Reprocessing Products

by Infection Type

Hospital-acquired Pneumonia

Bloodstream Infections

Surgical Site Infections

Gastrointestinal Infections

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

Others

by Application Type

Drug-Resistance Testing

Disease Testing

Others

by End User

Hospitals and ICUs

Ambulatory Surgical and Diagnostic Centres

Nursing Homes and Maternity Centres

by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Key Players in the Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Treatment Market

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players involved in the hospital-acquired infection treatment market, including their business overview, product portfolio, recent developments, and financial analysis. Some of the major players operating in the market include:

3M

Belimed AG

Ecolab Inc

Fortive

Getinge AB

Bayer AG

Danaher

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc

Abbott

Pfizer Inc

