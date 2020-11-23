Global Hospital Beds Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --







With the global contagion exerting immense pressure on healthcare systems, hospital beds have become the most coveted commodity along with ventilators and personal protective equipment like face masks, protective gowns & gloves. As the second wave of daily infections continue to rise and create demand for isolation wards and ICU care, a massive upward revision of demand for hospital beds is inevitable. Against this backdrop, the global market is projected to reach US$5.2 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The year 2020 will witness the highest spike in annual growth at approximately 20.8%. With the onset of community spread in most countries, infections are increasing among the vulnerable population groups like the elderly and people with comorbidities like lung diseases, hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. These Immunocompromised sections of the population are at a higher risk of developing respiratory complications and pneumonia which require hospitalization, ventilation and oxygen support. In nursing homes and assisted living centers, COVID-19 mortality rates can be as high as 25% to 55%. With hospital beds per 1,000 people being less than desirable in most countries, there is a high risk of hospitals running out of beds to treat the critically ill.



In a country with 2.8 beds per 1000 people, 60% of adults infected in 6 months will require over 800% of current hospital beds to be emptied or new beds to be added. The doubling rate in countries worldwide is cause for concern as a lower doubling rate will stress and overwhelm the healthcare system. As of the ist week of June 2020, the doubling rate of infections in India, USA, Russia, Mexico, South Africa, Germany, United Kingdom was recorded at 13.1, 43.2, 19.8, 17.5, 13.2, 51.1, 48.8 days respectively. Hospitals worldwide are scrambling to add hospital beds and ICU capacity beyond their normal capacities. In the United States, and other worst hit countries across the world, there is growing focus on policy initiatives aimed at converting existing buildings into fully functioning hospitals. Hotels, schools, stadiums, parks, parking lots and public assembly spaces are being converted into temporary patient-care facilities to ease the pressure on mainline hospitals. The market is also benefiting from increased government funding to expand public health systems and policy decisions to reimburse reforms. For instance, the sweeping healthcare changes in the US healthcare system to address patient surge caused by COVID-19 led to the implementation of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The Act allocated US$100 billion towards the establishment of a CARES Act Provider Relief Fund to support hospitals, other healthcare providers, and suppliers. To bridge the gap between demand and supply, healthcare tech companies launch interactive data platforms and apps to analyze and monitor hospital bed capacity. For instance, Definitive Healthcare partnered with Esri to introduce an interactive data platform that provides information on the location and number of licensed beds, staffed beds, ICU beds, and total bed utilization rates in the US during the COVID-19 outbreak.



The need to add new hospital beds is especially critical for developing countries with less than adequate healthcare resources. India, the country with just 0.6 beds for every 1000 people, is already beginning to witness worrisome instances of preventable deaths due to shortages of available hospital beds. Lack of access to hospital beds can cripple timely care and treatment and in a pandemic of the current magnitude the ramifications can be devastating. The world is in a race to boost hospital bed capacity to navigate the pandemic with minimal morality rates. Increasing hospital beds and throughput per bed remains the focus of healthcare systems across the world. Demand for hospital beds against this backdrop is spiraling as manufacturers scramble to ramp up production capacity. Laser-like focus is being shed on hospital supply chain issues, to ensure that supply of all critical care products, including ICU and med-surgical hospital beds, patient monitoring devices, and physical assessment tools and consumables meets the increased demand. As the entire healthcare support system and value chain steps up to support COVID-19 response, hospital beds will witness growth in the coming years.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Apothecaries Sundries Mfg. Co.

AKS Aktuelle Krankenpflege Systeme GmbH

Arjo AB

Antano Group S.R.L.

Amico Corporation

A.A. Medical

Advanced Instrumentations

AHF

Apex Health Care

Bakare Beds, Ltd.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Impact on Healthcare Sector Remains Mixed II-2

Inexorable Rise in COVID-19 Cases Exhausts Supplies of Critical

Medical Equipment and Hospital Beds II-3

Exhibit 1: Global Hospital Beds Per 1000 People as of May-2020 II-5

Triaging: A Relevant Strategy to Address Resource Shortage II-6

With Governments Easing Lockdowns, Risk of Second Wave of

COVID-19 Infections Looms Ahead II-6

Hospital Beds: A Critical Part of Patient Care Environment II-7

Outlook II-8

Emerging Markets Drive Future Growth Opportunities II-10

Factors Driving Growth by Bed type II-10

Factors Influencing Demand for Beds: (Rating on a 1-10 Scale) II-11

Electric Beds Witness Stronger Growth II-11

Hospital Bed Density Worldwide: A Review II-12

Need for New Hospital Constructions to Drive Demand II-13

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Global Pandemics

Contribute to Demand II-13

Exhibit 2: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040 II-14

Exhibit 3: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045) II-15

Exhibit 4: ESRD Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Treated ESRD

Patients Per Million Population in Select Countries for 2019 II-15

Efficient and Cost-Effective Hospital Bed Design Continues to

Gain R&D Focus II-16

Competitive Landscape II-16

Exhibit 5: Hospital Beds Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E II-17

Recent Market Activity II-18

World Brands II-19



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-20



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-21

Surging Cases of COVID-19 Galvanize Demand for Smart Hospital Beds II-21

Smart Beds Bring in a Transition to Healthcare Standards II-21

Players Focus on Advanced Technologies for Improved

Functionalities II-23

Select Innovations II-24

Progressive Mobility: A Growing Area of Focus in Bed Design II-25

Safety Features Gain Significance in Bed Designing II-25

Focus Grows on Beds Designed for Home Care II-26

Manufacturers Focus on Designing Beds with Additional Features

for Bariatric Patients II-26

Birthing Beds Equipped with New Features to Ensure Safe and

Easy Delivery II-27

Rise in HAPU Incidence Results in Growing Emphasis on Pressure

Relief Beds II-27

Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets II-28

Exhibit 6: Most Traveled Destinations for Medical Procedures in

Emerging Markets and Cost Savings Compared to the US II-29

Exhibit 7: Comparative Procedure Costs: US vs India, Thailand,

Singapore (In US$ Million) II-30

Growing Focus on Outpatient Care to Impact Bed Demand II-30

Stylish and Adjustable Beds: An Evolving Area of Interest II-31

Rise in Preference for Support Surface Versatility II-31

Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth II-32

Exhibit 8: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023 II-33

Burgeoning Geriatric Population Demand Greater Clinical Care II-33

Exhibit 9: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP II-34

Exhibit 10: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050 II-35

Exhibit 11: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-

2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) II-35

Growth in Obesity Numbers Drive Demand for Bariatric Beds II-36

Exhibit 12: World Obesity Prevalence (2015 & 2022): Percentage

of Obese Population for Leading Ten Countries II-37

Exhibit 13: Growing Burden of Obesity Worldwide: Obesity as a %

of Total Healthcare Expenditure Across Select Countries:2020-

2050 II-38

Increase in Birth Rate and Pediatric Population Offers

Opportunities II-38

Table 10: Global Population of Children Between 0-4 years (2015 &

2020P II-39

Exhibit 14: Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by

Geographic Region II-40

PRODUCT OVERVIEW II-40

Medical Beds II-40

Types of Beds II-41

Manual Beds II-41

Semi-Electric Beds II-41

Electric Beds II-41

On the Basis of Specialty Functions II-41

General Purpose Beds II-41

Birthing Beds II-41

Pediatric Beds II-42

Bariatric Beds II-42

Pressure-Relief Beds II-42



