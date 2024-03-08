Global Hospital Beds Market Insights 2024: A $4.84 Billion Industry by 2029, Driven by a Large Pool of Target Patient Population, Increasing Elderly Population, and Chronic Disease Prevalence

08 Mar, 2024, 22:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hospital Beds Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hospital beds market was valued at $3.66 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of $4.84 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.71% from 2023-2029
The global hospital beds market report contains exclusive data on 43 Vendors. Stryker Corp, Invacare, Paramount Bed Holdings, Medline Industries, LINET spol, and Getinge are some leading players currently dominating the global hospital beds market. The global hospital beds market is highly fragmented. Large corporations dominate the market.
However, there are significant growth opportunities for new entrants. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for both existing and future/emerging players due to the presence of a large pool of target patient population, increasing elderly population, chronic disease prevalence, various other events such as patients recovering from surgeries, accidental care, emergency care settings, and ambulatory setups, among others.
Europe was the most significant geographical segment of the global hospital beds market, with a share of over 30% in 2023. The market dominance of Europe is due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. For instance, over 50 million people in Europe have more than one chronic disease. The region is also witnessing an increase in the average life expectancy rate, fueling the prevalence of various diseases and contributing to the rise in hospital admissions.
APAC's global hospital beds market is growing significantly and is expected to continue during the forecast period. Furthermore, the APAC is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the global hospital beds market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in APAC is driven by factors such as the rise in the economy of countries in this region, the living standards of people that are increasing due to an increase in per capita income and spending capability, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and cardiovascular disease in countries such as India and China.
Hospital beds are available in different types in various departments, such as emergency departments, critical care departments (ICU), and other general wards, as required. ICU beds are well equipped with accessors such as X-ray cassette holders, section mattress bases, and stepless pneumatic adjustment designed to support and assist healthcare staff for effective workflow.
With the increasing chronic disease prevalence, there is rising hospital admission, especially in critical care centers, which is driving the demand for ICU-compatible hospital beds. Road accident cases and factory accidents are increasing in developed as well as developing countries, which is contributing to ICU admissions in the country, boosting the demand for hospital beds in ICU departments.
Hospital beds play a vital role in healthcare as caregivers use them during patient treatment. Over the past decade, hospital beds have undergone a paradigm transformation driven by factors such as an increase in the elderly population, the need to reduce pressure sores, and an increase in obese patients. Many vendors are increasingly focusing on improving the design, efficiency, and safety, as well as incorporating additional features to provide quality patient care while providing healthcare services in any healthcare setting.
GLOBAL HOSPITAL BEDS MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
- The full-electric hospital beds are growing significantly and dominating the global market, with the fastest CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period. Full-electric hospital beds enable patients with reduced mobility to move freely. In recent years, there has been a rising prevalence of patients suffering from chronic and other acute disease conditions such as spinal injuries, paralysis, and others. This patient population demands full-electric hospital beds for better assistance and quality care. Also, quick assistance with intelligent features such as continuous monitoring and bed alarms, among others, increase the demand for full-electric beds in medical emergency rooms.
- Non-intensive care beds dominate the application segment share of the global hospital beds market. The increasing hospital admission for treatment and increasing patient population is driving the demand for non-intensive care beds in general wards, thereby boosting the demand for hospital beds across the globe.
- By care type, the curative beds segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period. Long-term care beds are specialized hospital beds that meet the needs of patients with chronic impairments, which may reduce their independence in activities of daily living. And with the rise in chronic diseases due to the increasing elderly population worldwide is boosting the demand for long-term care beds.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- How big is the global hospital beds market?
- What is the growth rate of the global hospital beds market?
- What are the trends in the global hospital beds market?
- Which region is leading in the global hospital beds market?
- Who are the key players in the global hospital beds market?
VENDORS LIST
Key Vendors
- Stryker Corp
- Invacare
- Paramount Bed Holdings
- Medline Industries
- LINET spol
- Getinge
Other Prominent Vendors
- Stiegelmeyer
- GF Health Products
- Gendron
- Savion Industries
- Favero Health Projects
- Joerns Healthcare
- HARD Manufacturing Company
- Malvestio Group
- MESPA
- Midmark India
- Famed Zywiec
- Antano Group
- HIDEMAR
- Pukang Medical Instruments
- Sichuan Yufeng Medical Equipment
- Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment
- Zhangjiagang Medi Medical Equipment
- PROMA REHA
- Besco Medical
- JMS-Mobiliario Hospitalar
- Missaglia Spa
- Strongman Medline
- Tenko Group
- Timo d.o.o.
- Guangdong Kareway Medical Technology
- BiHealthcare (Zhangjiagang Braun Industry)
- Wujiang Evergreen EX/IM
- SPAN-AMERICA
- Baxter
- Hospimetal
- Ningbo Hecai Medical Equipment
- Aegean Medical Group
- Dixion Vertrieb medizinischer Gerate
- Joson-Care enterprise
- NITROCARE
- HI-LIFE Technology
- Hopefull Medical Equipment
SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
By Product
- Full-electric Hospital Beds
- Semi-electric Hospital Beds
- Manual Hospital Beds
By Application
- Non-Intensive Care Beds
- Intensive Care Beds
By Care
- Long-term care Beds
- Rehabilitative Care Beds
- Others
By End-users
- Hospitals
- Home Healthcare Settings
- Nursing Homes/Long-term Care Facilities/Elder Homes
- Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/so5ibd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-171
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article