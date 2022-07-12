Global Hospital Care Partnering 2015-2022: Key Deal Trends, Players and Financials

DUBLIN, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hospital Care Partnering 2015-2022: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hospital Care Partnering 2015 to 2022 provides the full collection of Hospital Care disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2015.

Trends in Hospital Care partnering deals

Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

Hospital Care partnering agreement structure

Hospital Care partnering contract documents

Top Hospital Care deals by value

Most active Hospital Care dealmakers

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Hospital Care disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Hospital Care deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Hospital Care deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



Global Hospital Care Partnering 2015 to 2022 includes:

Trends in Hospital Care dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Hospital Care deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 1200 Hospital Care deal records

The leading Hospital Care deals by value since 2015

Most active Hospital Care dealmakers since 2015

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Hospital Care dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Hospital Care partnering over the years

2.3. Hospital Care partnering by deal type

2.4. Hospital Care partnering by industry sector

2.5. Hospital Care partnering by stage of development

2.6. Hospital Care partnering by technology type

2.7. Hospital Care partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Hospital Care partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Hospital Care partnering

3.3. Hospital Care partnering headline values

3.4. Hospital Care deal upfront payments

3.5. Hospital Care deal milestone payments

3.6. Hospital Care royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Hospital Care deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Hospital Care partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Hospital Care

4.4. Top Hospital Care deals by value



Chapter 5 - Hospital Care contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hospital Care partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Hospital Care dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Hospital Care therapeutic target



