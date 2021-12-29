Global Hospital Consumables Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Cardinal Health, 3M and Baxter Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hospital Consumables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Non-woven Disposable Products, Disposable Medical Gloves), Region (North America, APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital consumables market is expected to reach USD 713.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.89% over the forecast period, according to the report.

Hospitals, private medical practices, and patients, especially in developed nations, are gradually shifting towards utilization of disposable hospital consumables due to convenience and safety offered by these products. Therefore, the product demand is rapidly increasing across the globe, thereby driving market growth. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) is creating high product demand in hospitals as well as other healthcare settings.



For instance, out of every 100 hospitalized patients, 7 in developed and 10 in developing countries are affected with at least one Healthcare-associated Infections (HCAIs). Several measures, including the usage of disposable & sterile products, disposable gloves, medical gauze, tapes, procedure kits & trays, and other disposable hospital consumables, are now being utilized to prevent and reduce the prevalence of HAIs. Moreover, expanding infrastructure and rising demand for maintenance & hygiene in healthcare institutes are further boosting the market growth.



Many hospitals and health care centers are considerably focusing on upgrading the quality of infrastructure, maintaining hygiene, and efficacy of operational systems, which will have a positive impact on the market growth. In addition, a large population base in developed countries, such as the U.S., is able to spend and afford better-quality healthcare. According to CMS.gov, the U.S. healthcare expenditure grew 4.6% in 2019, reaching USD 3.8 trillion or USD 11,582 per person, accounting for 17.7% of the nation's GDP. Thus, increasing healthcare expenditure is also one of the key factors stimulating market growth.



Hospital Consumables Market Report Highlights

The non-woven disposable products segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and will expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast years retaining the leading market position

This growth is credited to the high prevalence of HAIs and subsequently rising hospital admissions for surgeries

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

region is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 This growth is owing to the increasing population coupled with the rapid expansion of the medical tourism sector in the region

Key players focus more on business strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches, to strengthen their foothold in the global market

Chapter 6. Hospital Consumables Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Product, 2016 - 2026 (USD Million)

