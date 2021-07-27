Global Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market Report (2021 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides Strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global hospital daily cash benefit insurance market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global hospital daily cash benefit insurance market is expected to grow from $34.68 billion in 2020 to $35.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $59.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.1%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the hospital daily cash benefit insurance? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider hospital daily cash benefit insurance market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The hospital daily cash benefit insurance market section of the report gives context. It compares the hospital daily cash benefit insurance market with other segments of the hospital daily cash benefit insurance market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the hospital daily cash benefit insurance market are Cigna Corporation, AIA Insurance Group, UnitedHealth Group Inc., Allianz SE, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., Express Scripts Holding Company, AXA, Aviva plc, Aetna Inc., and Apollo Munich Health Insurance.



The hospital daily cash benefit insurance market consists of sales of hospital daily cash benefit insurance by entities that are engaged in directly underwriting daily hospital cash plans that provide a lump sum amount in case of hospitalization and this amount can be used as per the liberty of the insured.



The hospital daily cash benefit insurance market covered in this report is segmented by type of plan into rider, standalone cover, part of health insurance; by term of coverage into lifetime coverage, term insurance; by benefit into emergency admission, accident, medical treatment, surgery and by service provider into public, private.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The inability to cover the complete medical treatment expenses is anticipated to hinder the hospital's daily cash benefit insurance market's growth. Hospital cash plans only provide a daily allowance through hospitalization instead, a health insurance plan provides more comprehensive coverage. On average, the hospital's daily cash benefit insurance provides the insured with an amount ranging from $100 to $3000 per day which is not sufficient for the complete coverage of the treatment making it a supplement to the health insurance plans. This scenario is likely to act as a hindrance to the growth of the market.



In January 2020, HDFC, an Indian-based provider of housing finance with a presence in banking, life and general insurance, asset management, venture capital, real estate, education, deposits, and educational loans, acquired a majority stake in Apollo Munich health insurance for $334 million. Through this acquisition, Apollo Munich health insurance is renamed HDFC ERGO health insurance to improve customer service experience with a wider range of products and a network of 10000+ cashless hospitals. Apollo Munich health insurance is an India based company formed by the collaboration between Apollo Hospitals and Munich which offers services such as life, health, accident, and travel insurance.



Rising out of the pocket health care expenditure is expected to drive the hospital's daily cash benefit insurance market. Out-of-pocket payments (OOPs) are direct payments made by individuals to healthcare providers at the time of service use. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) report on National Health Expenditures 2018, the out-of-pocket spending grew by 2.8% to $375.6 billion in 2018, accounting for 10% of the total healthcare expenditure in the USA. During hospitalization, out-of-pocket hospital expenses include user fees, medicines, diagnostics, procedure charges, transportation, informal charges, and others that have to be borne by the insured. The hospital's daily cash benefit insurance provides a certain fixed amount to the insured during their hospital stay, which the person is free to use as per his/her need. Hence, an increase in out of the pocket health care expenditure aids in the growth of the hospital's daily cash benefit insurance market.



Companies are collaborating with the digital payment platforms for providing hospital daily cash benefits to provide a simple and hassle-free claim process to policyholders for faster reimbursement. For instance, in July 2020, ICICI Lombard partnered with Phone Pe for offering hospital daily cash benefits to phone pe users. Similarly, in October 2019, Religare Partnered with Ola and started the OlaMoney-Religare Hospicash Policy which offers the policyholder to avail the compensation of $70 per day of hospital cash for plans above $7000.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market Characteristics



3. Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 on Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance



5. Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints on The Market

5.2. Global Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market Segmentation

7. Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market

9. China Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market

10. India Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market

11. Japan Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market

12. Australia Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market

13. Indonesia Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market

14. South Korea Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market

15. Western Europe Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market

16. UK Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market

17. Germany Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market

18. France Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market

19. Eastern Europe Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market

20. Russia Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market

21. North America Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market

22. USA Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market

23. South America Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market

24. Brazil Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market

25. Middle East Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market

26. Africa Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market

27. Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

27.1. Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market Competitive Landscape

27.2. Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market Company Profiles

27.2.1. Cigna Corporation

27.2.1.1. Overview

27.2.1.2. Products and Services

27.2.1.3. Strategy

27.2.1.4. Financial Performance

27.2.2. AIA Insurance Group

27.2.2.1. Overview

27.2.2.2. Products and Services

27.2.2.3. Strategy

27.2.2.4. Financial Performance

27.2.3. UnitedHealth Group Inc.

27.2.3.1. Overview

27.2.3.2. Products and Services

27.2.3.3. Strategy

27.2.3.4. Financial Performance

27.2.4. Allianz SE

27.2.4.1. Overview

27.2.4.2. Products and Services

27.2.4.3. Strategy

27.2.4.4. Financial Performance

27.2.5. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

27.2.5.1. Overview

27.2.5.2. Products and Services

27.2.5.3. Strategy

27.2.5.4. Financial Performance



29. Key Mergers and Acquisitions In The Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market



29. Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqoo4n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

