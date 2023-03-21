Global Hospital Furniture Market Report to 2028: Featuring Stryker, Invacare, Kovonax, LINET and J&J Medical Specialities Among Others

DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hospital Furniture Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Product Type, Manufacturing Material, Application, End User, Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this analysis, the Global Hospital Furniture Market was valued at ~US$ 7 billion in 2017. It is estimated to be ~US$ 11 billion by 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 20 billion by 2028, growing with a CAGR of 10%. This growth is due to the rise in the number of hospital admissions globally, and the increasing prevalence of different chronic diseases.

A hospital infrastructure relies on its furnishings which are designed in a way to least interfere with the daily operations of medical personnel and patient comfort.

Hospital furnishing includes hospital beds, cabinets, examination couches, and bedside tables. Hospital furniture has sole utilization in clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, and diagnostic centers. Most of the furniture is designed in such a way as to draw in potential consumers or patients.



The increasing number of hospitals and clinics, the popularity of medical tourism and the prevalence of different chronic diseases, and patient expectations towards the hospital infrastructure are driving the growth of the Hospital Furniture Market.



Chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, chronic lung disease, stroke, Alzheimer's, diabetes, and chronic kidney diseases are on the rise all over the world, which is driving the growth of the Hospital Furniture Market. The demand for better hospital infrastructure due to rising medical tourism has also boosted the Hospital Furniture Market.

Moreover, the rise in the geriatric population is increasing the number of diseases associated with age-related factors, hence increasing the number of patients visiting hospitals.



High costs attributable to hospital furniture, lack of design and creation, and patient-centered care issues pose challenges to the growth of the Hospital Furniture Market.



Hospital furniture such as operating tables and other examination tables have a higher cost as compared to hospital beds and chairs, which limits their adoption. The rising cost of medical furniture hinders the growth of the Hospital Furniture Market.



The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the Global Hospital Furniture Market. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several people were admitted to hospitals for treatment and cure. Many governments opened up extensions with bed facilities, for a larger chunk of people to get treatment simultaneously.

This led to an increase in demand for medical supplies to take care of the infected people. The increased demand for stretchers and hospital beds to provide adequate healthcare support to the people through hospitals and other temporary expansion sites propelled the growth of the Hospital Furniture Market during the pandemic.



Scope of the Report



Global Hospital Furniture Market is segmented by product type, manufacturing material, application, and end-user. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for each of the four regions' Hospital Furniture Market. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.



By Product Type

Beds

Tables

Chairs

Cabinet and Lockers

Trolley and Stretchers

Others (Waste containers, Scrub Sinks, Instrument Stands)

By Manufacturing Material

Metal

Plastic

Wood

By Application

Physician's Furniture

Patient's Furniture

Staff Furniture

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others (Mobile Clinics, Surgical Centers)

By Geography

North America ( USA , Canada , Mexico )

( , , ) Europe ( Germany , UK, Italy , France , Spain )

( , UK, , , ) Asia Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Indonesia )

( , , , , ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

Key Players

Stryker Corporation

Invacare Corporation

Kovonax

LINET

J&J Medical Specialities

Skytron Supplies

Getinge

Herman Miller

Met-lak

Promotal

STERIS Corporation

GPC Medical Limited

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Product Type: Hospital bed segment held the largest market share in 2021 of the Global Hospital Furniture Market

A hospital bed is a part of patient care as it helps in the process of recovery by ensuring proper recovery time and comfort of the patients. It is not a simple bed but multifunctional and designed under the guidance of medical experts. Some of these beds include OT beds, examination beds, ICU beds, and pediatric beds

By Manufacturing Material: The metal segment held the largest market share in 2021 in the Global Hospital Furniture Market.



The metal hospital furniture has more agility, durability, and affordability and is compatible with integrating advanced systems to provide comfort and support towards patient recovery. Unlike wooden structures, metal does not require frequent maintenance and lasts longer.



The metal hospital beds enable the patient to make adjustments according to the situation, hosting functions such as hydraulics that enable them to evenly distribute the weight on the bed.



By Application: The patient furniture segment held the largest market share in 2021 in the Global Hospital Furniture Market.



The hospital furniture is primarily designed for patient diagnosis and treatment and with the rise in illness and other chronic diseases, the number of patients visiting the hospital has increased resulting in the growth of the patient furniture segment.



The requirement of hospital furniture is not only seen for the in-patient but the outpatient department also requires furniture such as chairs and tables based on durability and space consideration.



By End User: The hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share in 2021 in the Global Hospital Furniture Market.



An increased number of hospital admission, growing medical tourism, and escalating number of illnesses worldwide is boosting the demand for better hospital infrastructure and thus, hospital furniture. In addition, the rising patient admission in hospitals with higher rates of acute conditions such as heart attacks, and strokes are driving the growth of the hospital segment.



By Geography: North America is expected to account for the largest share among all regions within the Global Hospital Furniture Market, during the forecasted period 2022-2028.



The growth is primarily attributed to the rise in the adoption of advanced techniques and systems for the manufacturing of hospital furniture. Countries such as USA and Canada in the region host several multi-specialty hospitals with a benchmarked infrastructure. Such hospitals also tend to increase their capacity to deal with the rising number of illness treatment cases.



Furthermore, the rising number of chronic disease cases in the region is expected to fuel the growth Hospital Furniture Market.



