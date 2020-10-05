Global Hospital Hand Hygiene Solutions Market 2020-2025 - Rise In Geriatric Population / Spike In Demand Post Covid-19 / Product Innovations

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Hand Hygiene Solutions Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital hand hygiene market size will reach $7.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8% during 2020-2025



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the hospital hand hygiene market during the forecast period:

Growth in the Geriatric Population

Spike in Demand Post COVID-19

Advancements in Technology and Innovative Solutions

Increasing Patient Base Due to Rise in Various Diseases

The industry is driven by the high awareness of personal hygiene and the increased focus on healthcare-associated infections in hospitals and healthcare centers. Hand hygiene products, which include hand wash, sanitizers, and scrubs, are witnessing an increased demand from hospitals as these products help to spread or contain infections in operation theaters, ICUs, emergency centers, and wards.



China, Japan, and India are experiencing increased demand for hand hygiene solutions due to the growth in commercial healthcare settings and the shift in consumer behavior for personal hygiene. The growth in the respective market is fueled by public healthcare reforms and rapidly expanding the private sector, coupled with medical tourism. The globalization of healthcare has led to the advent of medical tourism in the APAC and MEA regions. Countries such as Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, Jordan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand are the major destinations for medical tourism in the region.



The demand for hospital hand hygiene post-COVID-19 has received a boost due to the rise in patient footfall in healthcare facilities. Developed countries have implemented a policy-driven architecture to maintain a healthy lifestyle. This, in turn, creates a healthy market environment for hygiene products owing to their widespread usage to maintain hygiene at hospitals.



Global Hospital Hand Hygiene Market Segmentation



The global hospital hand hygiene market research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, distribution, and geography. The global hand wash market witnessed a phenomenal growth in February 2020 following the WHO recommendations for the use of hand washes (soap or liquid wash) as a preventive measure against COVID-19.



Another factor driving the growth among healthcare professionals is the increasing practice of washing hands as a means to prevent diseases and their higher efficiency from killing bacteria and other infections than liquid disinfectants and sanitizers in healthcare settings and centers. Hence, the segment is gaining traction as medical practitioners are recommending washing as a practice to remove germs, pesticides, and dirt and reduce the probability of spreading healthcare-associated infections. The hand wash market size in India is growing due to the increase in healthcare awareness and increased spend on hygiene.



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



The North America hospital hand hygiene market accounted for the largest share in 2019. Canada is likely to experience healthy growth during the forecast period. The growth in the region is mainly attributed to the increasing incidence of several acute and chronic diseases such as CVDs, cancer, diabetes, and pneumonia, the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increasing concerns about safety and hygiene practices.



Besides, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the US CDC reported the flu season in 2018 to be the worst in this decade and have asked people to take extra precautions with infectious diseases. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has badly hit healthcare settings in the US, which, in turn, has caused the death of close to 600 healthcare professionals in the US by July 2020.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The global hospital hand hygiene market is currently highly fragmented, with many local players in the market. 3M and Reckitt Benckiser are the key leading vendors. Although the market is characterized by the presence of diversified global and regional vendors, regional vendors would be finding it increasingly difficult to compete with them. We believe that global players can grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future.



Further, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products. Therefore, vendors are remaining abreast of upcoming technology to have a competitive advantage over their rivals. The global hospital hand hygiene market is dominated by the influx of domestic players, including small-scale proprietorship firms. Several domestic players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in APAC and Latin America, which are fast-developing economies in to gain market share.



Market Dynamics



Impact Of Covid 19

Overview

Covid-19 Impact On Global Trade

Market Opportunities & Trends

Rise In Geriatric Population

Spike In Demand Post Covid-19

Product Innovation

Market Growth Enablers

Increasing Patient Base Due To Rise In Various Diseases

Increased Chances Of Epidemic Or Pandemic Outbreaks

Rise In Number Of Healthcare-Associated Infections

Market Restraints

Adverse Effects Of Too Much Utilization Of Products

High Cost Due To Lesser Adoption Of Products

Development Of Alternative Technologies

Competitive Landscape



Prominent Vendors

The 3M Company

Company GOJO Industries

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Reckitt Benckiser Group

The Unilever Group

Vi-Jon

Other Prominent Vendors

B.Braun Melsungen

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Beitai Daily Chemical

Cardinal Health

Dynarex Corporation

Bath & Body Works

Best Sanitizers

BODE Chemie

Chattem

Christeyns Food Hygiene

Cleenol Group

Deb Group

EcoHydra Technologies

Ecolab

Edgewell Personal Care

Henkel

Kimberly-Clark

Kutol Products Company

Linkwell

Lion Corporation

Medline Industries

Nice-Pak Products

Safetec of America

The Himalaya Drug Company

Vectair Systems

Whiteley Corporation

Zoono Group

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Impact Of Covid 19

8.1 Overview

8.1 Covid-19 Impact On Global Trade



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Rise In Geriatric Population

9.2 Spike In Demand Post Covid-19

9.3 Product Innovation



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Increasing Patient Base Due To Rise In Various Diseases

10.2 Increased Chances Of Epidemic Or Pandemic Outbreaks

10.3 Rise In Number Of Healthcare-Associated Infections



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Adverse Effects Of Too Much Utilization Of Products

11.2 High Cost Due To Lesser Adoption Of Products

11.3 Development Of Alternative Technologies



12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Value Chain Overview



13 Market Landscape

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3 Covid-19 Impact On Hospital Hand Hygiene Solutions

13.4 Expected Spike And Downfall In Demand

13.5 Supply Chain Analysis

13.6 Market By Geography

13.7 Market By Product

13.8 Five Forces Analysis



14 Product

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Hand Wash

14.4 Hand Sanitizer

14.5 Hand Wipes

14.6 Lotions & Moisturizers

14.7 Hand Scrubs

14.8 HAND DISINFECTANT



15 Distribution Channel

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 Segments



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z1b28t

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

