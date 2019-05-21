Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Industry

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) in US$ Thousand by the following Segments: Clinical Information Systems, and Non-Clinical Information Systems.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 137 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

- Akhil Systems Pvt. Ltd.

- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

- Cerner Corporation

- CPSI

- GE Healthcare







HOSPITAL INFORMATION SYSTEMS (HIS) MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Clinical Information Systems

Non-Clinical Information Systems



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



The Hospital Industry

Healthcare IT

Objectives of Healthcare IT

Hospital Information Systems - A Prelude

Legacy Systems Gives Way to HIS

HIS Facilitates Superior Patient Care and Hospital Management

Market for HIS Exhibit Significant Growth

Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand

Administrative Modules Form the Foundation of Hospital Information Systems

Outlook

Clinical Information Systems - The Largest Segment

HIS Market - Big Players Rule the Market

Table 1: Global HIS Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



Huge Underserved Market Presents Tremendous Opportunity for Growth

Modernization to Pep up Healthcare IT

Technological Developments: Spearheading Growth

Demand for Affordable-yet-Quality Healthcare Service Fuels HIS Growth

Increased Spending Boosts HIS Market

Government Initiatives Encouraging the Market

Preference for Paperless Environment Propels Growth

Big Data Phenomenon - Healthcare IT Emerges as Key Beneficiary

Cloud - An Emerging Paradigm for Healthcare IT

Clinical Information Systems Industry - Recent Trends and Future

The Expansion of CIS Functionality

The CIS Market for Suppliers

Bright Prospects Await PACS

Cardiology IT Systems Gain in Popularity

Benefits and Challenges of Hospital Information System

Key Challenges Affecting Adoption of Hospital Information System

Overcoming the Challenges

Strategic Alliances to Overcome Challenges in Healthcare IT

Data Security Issues Bother HIS Implementations

Complex Installation Procedures and Steep Learning Curves - Major Bottlenecks

Finance Still a Major Challenge for IT Adoption by Hospitals





3. PRODUCT AND SERVICE OVERVIEW



Hospital Information Systems - An Introduction

Hospital Information Systems (HIS) - The Definition

The Evolution

HIS Architecture

Features and Benefits of HIS

HIS - A Source of Key Information

Stand-alone HIS Provides Cost and Time Saving Installation

Classification of HIS

Healthcare Information Technology Platforms

Technology Involved

Selection of HIS

Service Overview

Specialty Departments

Patient Information

Billing

Finance & Accounting

General Administration

Pharmacy Administration

HIS Segmentation

Clinical Information Systems (CIS)

Benefits

Components of CIS

Clinical Systems - A Boon for Medical Practitioners

Key Segments

Radiology Information Systems

Laboratory Information Systems

Pharmacy Management Information Systems

Physician Information Systems

Nursing Information Systems

Electronic Medical Record

EMR-Features

Benefits

Challenges of Implementing EMR

Surgical Information System

PACS

PACS Segmentation

Prerequisites for Implementing PACS

Benefits

Other Clinical Systems

Non-Clinical Hospital Information Systems (NCIS)

Financial Systems

Patient Billing

Cost Accounting

General Ledger

Accounts Payable

Benefits Administration

Electronic Claims

Payroll

Other Financial Systems

Integrated HIS System

Constant System Evaluation Key to Enhanced Security, Efficiency and Quality

HIS - Key End User Applications

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Facilities

Patients





4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS



Amrita Technologies Introduces Hospital Information System

WWL NHS Foundation Trust Introduces Health Information System

UPTH Launches Cashless Payment System for Services

USF Health Introduces Epic Electronic Health Records System

Varian Medical Systems Introduces OncoPeer

Ricoh India Unveils Fully Integrated Cloud-enabled PACS Solution





5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



NextGen Healthcare Acquires EagleDream Health

Community Health Systems Acquires La Porte and Knox Hospitals in Indiana

MALTA INFORMATIQUE Acquires aXigate

ARC Hospitals Selects Napier HIS to Support Current Operations and Future Expansion

McKesson Divests EHR Technology of EIS Business Unit to Exit EHR Business

CPSI Acquires Healthland

Kingstar Winning Software Acquires Majority Stake in Hefei Hans

Emory Healthcare Partners with Stratus Healthcare

UPMC Partners with Health Catalyst

EHRI Partners with CRDB Bank for Developing Payment Interface for Patients

Agfa HealthCare Extends ORBIS Deployment Contract with Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris

iMDsoft Implements MetaVision Clinical Information System in Over 45 Hospitals

McKesson Spins off Majority of Health IT Portfolio

Roper Technologies Takes Over CliniSys Group and Atlas Medical

Konica Minolta Takes Over Viztek

Cerner Acquires Siemens Health Services

MIPS Takes Over MCS-LDS Business

Practo Technologies Acquires HIMS Provider Insta Health Solutions

Invoice Cloud Acquires Majority Share in ImageVision.net

Columbia Asia Partners with Microsoft for Next-Gen Cloud Ready HIS

VUMC Enters into Agreement with Epic Systems

Evident Enters Canadian Hospitals Market to Provide HIS/CIS & EMR Solution

Wood County Hospital Starts Using CommonWell Health Alliance™ Services

Qualcomm Ventures Invests in Indian HIMS Company, Attune Technologies

GE Healthcare Exits Hospital Electronic Medical Records Business





6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium)

Akhil Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (USA)

Cerner Corporation (USA)

CPSI (USA)

GE Healthcare (USA

Integrated Medical Systems Pty Ltd (Australia)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (USA)

McKesson Corporation (USA)

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (USA)

NTT DATA Corporation (Japan)

QuadraMed Corporation (USA)

Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc. (USA)

SoftLink International Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Sysmex (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: World Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: World Historic Review for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Historic Review for Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET





1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Healthcare Systems and Hospitals - Future Trends

Evolution of Hospital Information Systems

Blockages to Patient Information

Electronic Medical Records for Enhanced Patient Safety

Patients Have Access to Doctor's Notes

Health Information Technology (Health IT) - Significant Changes in Policies

Positives

Negatives

Healthcare ICT Market - Interoperability is the Key

Table 11: US Physician EHR Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Advent of Administrative and Financial Information Systems Enhance Performance of Healthcare Professionals

EMR Technologies Find Increased Adoption

Despite Considerable Improvement, Finance Still a Constraint for IT Adoption by Hospitals

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 12: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: US Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: US 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 15: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Canadian Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Healthcare IT in Japan

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 18: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Japanese Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Clinical Information Segment - The Most Prominent Segment

Renewed Focus on IT and Communications Infrastructure Augurs Well for HIS Market

Integrated Solutions Fast Finding Acceptance

Strong Sales and Deployment Strategies - Need of the Hour for IT Solutions Vendors

Budget Allocation - A Major Challenge

HIS in Europe - The Fragmented Market

Cardiology Information Systems Finds its Way into Healthcare Segment

Cost-effective Oncology Information Systems to Grow

Central Database to Help Healthcare Professionals

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: European Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: European 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: European Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: European 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: French Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: French 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: German Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: German 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Italian Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

NHS SBS Guidelines Facilitate Successful Procurement of Clinical Information Systems

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: UK Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: UK 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Spanish Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Russian Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





5. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Industry Overview

Emerging Healthcare Sector Provides Huge Potential for HIS

Recent Technology Trends

Challenges for the Region's HIS Market

Factors Favoring HIS Market Growth

South East Asian Healthcare Market Thrives on Increased Medical Awareness

Outlook

India - Rapidly Growing HIS Market

HIS: the Next Big Thing

Challenges and Opportunities

B.Market Analytics

Table 48: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Geographic Region - Australia, China, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Geographic Region - Australia, China, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Australia, China, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. AUSTRALIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

IT Deeply Embedded into the Australian Healthcare Industry

Advancement in Healthcare IT to Propel HIS Market

Scope of Tactical Transition in Healthcare Technology

Clinical Systems Registering High Growth

Automated Systems to Enhance Efficiency of Healthcare Service

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Australian Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Innovation and IT-Supported Decision-Making Driving HIS Market

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Chinese Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. SOUTH KOREA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Government Initiatives Drive HIS Market in South Korea

Opportunities Galore for Solution Providers and Vendors

Korean Hospital Information System Enters the US Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: South Korean Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Indian Healthcare Industry Boost Spending on IT

Growing Corporate Culture, Standardization and Medical Tourism Driving Healthcare IT Adoption

Health Information Systems - Great Potential Market

Challenges

Select Healthcare IT Solutions

SoftLink's HIT Solutions

Akhil Systems' Akhil Health World

Philippines

Use of Hospital Information System Provides Better Healthcare Facilities

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





6. LATIN AMERICA



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 66: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Latin American Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Latin American Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Brazilian Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REST OF WORLD



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 78: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Rest of World Historic Review for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Non-Clinical Information Systems (NCIS) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 137 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 149) The United States (103) Canada (5) Japan (3) Europe (19) - France (1) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (7) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17) Middle East (1) Africa (1)

