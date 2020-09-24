Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market 2020-2027: Big Data Phenomenon - Healthcare IT Emerges as Key Beneficiary
Sep 24, 2020, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Information Systems (HIS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) estimated at US$21.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the period 2020-2027.
Clinical Information Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$25.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Clinical Information Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR
The Hospital Information Systems (HIS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.
The 371-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
- Akhil Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- CPSI
- GE Healthcare
- Integrated Medical Systems Pty Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- McKesson Corp.
- Medical Information Technology, Inc.
- NTT DATA Corp.
- QuadraMed Corp.
- Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc.
- SoftLink International Pvt. Ltd.
- Sysmex (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- The Hospital Industry
- Recent Market Activity
- Healthcare IT
- Objectives of Healthcare IT
- Hospital Information Systems - A Prelude
- Legacy Systems Gives Way to HIS
- HIS Facilitates Superior Patient Care and Hospital Management
- Market for HIS Exhibit Significant Growth
- Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand
- Administrative Modules Form the Foundation of Hospital Information Systems
- Outlook
- Clinical Information Systems - The Largest Segment
- HIS Market - Big Players Rule the Market
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Huge Underserved Market Presents Tremendous Opportunity for Growth
- Modernization to Pep up Healthcare IT
- Technological Developments: Spearheading Growth
- Demand for Affordable-yet-Quality Healthcare Service Fuels HIS Growth
- Increased Spending Boosts HIS Market
- Government Initiatives Encouraging the Market
- Preference for Paperless Environment Propels Growth
- Big Data Phenomenon - Healthcare IT Emerges as Key Beneficiary
- Cloud - An Emerging Paradigm for Healthcare IT
- Clinical Information Systems Industry - Recent Trends and Future
- The Expansion of CIS Functionality
- The CIS Market for Suppliers
- Bright Prospects Await PACS
- Cardiology IT Systems Gain in Popularity
- Benefits and Challenges of Hospital Information System
- Key Challenges Affecting Adoption of Hospital Information System
- Overcoming the Challenges
- Strategic Alliances to Overcome Challenges in Healthcare IT
- Data Security Issues Bother HIS Implementations
- Complex Installation Procedures and Steep Learning Curves - Major Bottlenecks
- Finance Still a Major Challenge for IT Adoption by Hospitals
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 137
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4ctzo
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
