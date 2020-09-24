Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market 2020-2027: Big Data Phenomenon - Healthcare IT Emerges as Key Beneficiary

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Information Systems (HIS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) estimated at US$21.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the period 2020-2027.

Clinical Information Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$25.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Clinical Information Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR

The Hospital Information Systems (HIS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.

The 371-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
  • Akhil Systems Pvt. Ltd.
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
  • Cerner Corp.
  • CPSI
  • GE Healthcare
  • Integrated Medical Systems Pty Ltd.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • McKesson Corp.
  • Medical Information Technology, Inc.
  • NTT DATA Corp.
  • QuadraMed Corp.
  • Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc.
  • SoftLink International Pvt. Ltd.
  • Sysmex (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • The Hospital Industry
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Healthcare IT
  • Objectives of Healthcare IT
  • Hospital Information Systems - A Prelude
  • Legacy Systems Gives Way to HIS
  • HIS Facilitates Superior Patient Care and Hospital Management
  • Market for HIS Exhibit Significant Growth
  • Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand
  • Administrative Modules Form the Foundation of Hospital Information Systems
  • Outlook
  • Clinical Information Systems - The Largest Segment
  • HIS Market - Big Players Rule the Market
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium)
  • Akhil Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India)
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (USA)
  • Cerner Corporation (USA)
  • CPSI (USA)
  • GE Healthcare (USA
  • Integrated Medical Systems Pty Ltd (Australia)
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (USA)
  • McKesson Corporation (USA)
  • Medical Information Technology, Inc. (USA)
  • NTT DATA Corporation (Japan)
  • QuadraMed Corporation (USA)
  • Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc. (USA)
  • SoftLink International Pvt. Ltd. (India)
  • Sysmex (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Huge Underserved Market Presents Tremendous Opportunity for Growth
  • Modernization to Pep up Healthcare IT
  • Technological Developments: Spearheading Growth
  • Demand for Affordable-yet-Quality Healthcare Service Fuels HIS Growth
  • Increased Spending Boosts HIS Market
  • Government Initiatives Encouraging the Market
  • Preference for Paperless Environment Propels Growth
  • Big Data Phenomenon - Healthcare IT Emerges as Key Beneficiary
  • Cloud - An Emerging Paradigm for Healthcare IT
  • Clinical Information Systems Industry - Recent Trends and Future
  • The Expansion of CIS Functionality
  • The CIS Market for Suppliers
  • Bright Prospects Await PACS
  • Cardiology IT Systems Gain in Popularity
  • Benefits and Challenges of Hospital Information System
  • Key Challenges Affecting Adoption of Hospital Information System
  • Overcoming the Challenges
  • Strategic Alliances to Overcome Challenges in Healthcare IT
  • Data Security Issues Bother HIS Implementations
  • Complex Installation Procedures and Steep Learning Curves - Major Bottlenecks
  • Finance Still a Major Challenge for IT Adoption by Hospitals

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 137

