Global Hospital Information Systems (HIS) Market 2020-2027: Big Data Phenomenon - Healthcare IT Emerges as Key Beneficiary

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Information Systems (HIS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hospital Information Systems (HIS) estimated at US$21.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the period 2020-2027.



Clinical Information Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$25.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Clinical Information Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR



The Hospital Information Systems (HIS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.



The 371-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



