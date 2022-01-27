Global Hospital Management Solutions Market (2022 to 2027) - by Type, Delivery Mode, Modality, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Management Solutions Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hospital management solutions market size was valued at USD 30.70 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 62.17 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.48% during the forecast period.



Automation of various hospital management services has played a vital role in increasing the adoption of hospital management systems. Web and cloud-based solutions have major advantages of cost-effectivity, automated workflow, remotely delivering updates, and many others, increasing its demand in the market. With the growing adoption of HMS, vendors are also competing to provide the best software for healthcare organizations. All such factors are promoting the uptake of HMS and thereby contributing to the growth of the market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the hospital management solutions market are

Growing Adoption of RTLS & Cloud Monitoring

Enormous Data Mounting in Healthcare Organizations

Evolution of Smart Hospital adopting HMS

Increasing Need to Manage High Volume of Healthcare Data

Updating & Upgrading Healthcare Software

Rising Role of AI for Improving Patient Flow and Management

Key Highlights

AI can potentially help in forecasting patient flow and avoid unnecessary emergency admissions. Thus, innovations in AI will also impact the hospital capacity management solutions market.

Healthcare organizations need to manage such an enormous amount of patient data along with a high demand for real-time accessing complete patient records. Each passing day this data is increasing as patients add up. This fact increases the importance of the hotel management solutions market.

Growing challenges of increasing medical costs, rising patient expectations, and emerging demands of aging populations have left no shortage of complications to address. The technology of smart hospitals helps the medical workforce to save their valuable time and utilize it for taking better care of patients and addressing their needs as early as possible.

The hospital management solutions market research report has the following segmentation

Type

Delivery mode

Modality

End-user

Geography

Segmentation Overview

LMS segment will witness an absolute growth of more than 100% in the forecast period. It has some key advantages such as defining and enforcing standard workflows, eliminating transcription errors, integrating with other systems like ERP, etc.

Web and cloud-based HMS is a proven, fastest, and cost-effective way for accelerating digital initiatives without any required infrastructure and setup costs. Customized cloud-based software can include features of online appoint, mobile application access for physicians, HIPAA compliance, and many others. This is driving the market's growth in the forecast period.

Integrated hospital management solutions help health administrators in exercising increased monitoring control over the functioning of hospitals and primary health centers. It facilitates the monitoring of pre-defined health indicators by the generation of periodic reports for hospital management.

Vendor Landscape

The key vendors in the HMS market are Cerner Corporation, General Electric Company, AMI Healthcare Hospital Management, and McKesson Corporation.

Key players are indulging in M&As to remain competitive and expand through inorganic growth strategies. For instance, Alcidion Corporation acquired ExtraMed in 2021. This was done to strengthen companies' presence in the UK for delivering smart technology systems in healthcare.

Key Vendors

Cerner Corporation

General Electric Company

AMI Healthcare

McKesson

Other Prominent Vendors

ABOUT Healthcare

ACG Infotech

Adroit Infosystems

Allscripts Healthcare

Assist Practice Management Services

Attune Technologies

Birlamedisoft

BR Softech

CareCloud

California Medical Billing Services

Care Logistics

CenTrak

ChartLogic

Chetu

Cigna

Cloud 9 Medical Solutions

Cognosys

Coronis Health

Dataman Computer Systems

DocPulse

DrChrono

EHealthSource

Eastern software systems

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems

Expedien

Gescis technologies

HealthQuist

Infinity Technology

Infor

Infosys

ITDOSE INFOSYSTEMS

JVS Group

Koninklijke Philips

MediMizer

Midmark

Neusoft

NextGen Healthcare

Practo

Progressive Healthcare Solutions

RK Solutions

Sapphire

Simul8

SoftClinic Software

Softech Infosys

Sonitor Technologies

STANLEY Healthcare

Raster Images

TiaTech Health Technologies

YRO Systems

Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the size and share of the global hospital management solutions market?

2. Who are the key players in the hospital management solutions market?

3. Which factors are expected to drive the adoption of hospital management solutions?

4. Which segment accounted for the largest hospital information system market share?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation By Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation By Delivery Mode

4.3.3 Market Segmentation By Modality

4.3.4 Market Segmentation By End-User

4.3.5 Market Segmentation By Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Components Of Hospital Management Systems

7.1.2 Modules And Features Of Hospital Management Software

7.1.3 Functional And Non-Functional Requirements For HMS



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Adoption Of RTLS & Cloud Monitoring

8.2 Enormous Data Mounting In Healthcare Organizations

8.3 Evolution Of Smart Hospitals Adopting HMS



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Managing High Volumes Of Healthcare Data

9.2 Updating & Upgrading Healthcare Software

9.3 Rising Role Of AI For Improving Patient Flow & Management



10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Cost Of Implementing HMS

10.2 Concern For Data Security & Privacy

10.3 Lack Of Analytical Tools In Healthcare Organizations



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 Geographic Insights

11.2.2 Type Insights

11.2.3 Delivery Mode Insights

11.2.4 Modality Insights

11.2.5 End-User Insights

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Clinical Practice Management

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3 Clinical Practice Management: Geography Segmentation

12.4 Laboratory Management

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4.3 Laboratory Management: Geography Segmentation

12.5 Pharmacy Management

12.5.1 Market Overview

12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.5.3 Pharmacy Management: Geography Segmentation

12.6 Hospital Inventory Management

12.6.1 Market Overview

12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.6.3 Hospital Inventory Management: Geography Segmentation

12.7 Revenue Cycle Management

12.7.1 Market Overview

12.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.7.3 Revenue Cycle Management: Geography Segmentation

12.8 Patient Management

12.8.1 Market Overview

12.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.8.3 Patient Management: Geography Segmentation

12.9 Others

12.9.1 Market Overview

12.9.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.9.3 Others: Geography Segmentation



13 Delivery Mode

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Web & Cloud-Based

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Web & Cloud Based: Geography Segmentation

13.4 On-Premises

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 On-Premises: Geography Segmentation



14 Modality

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Integrated

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 IHMS: Geography Segmentation

14.4 Standalone

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Standalone HMS: Geography Segmentation



15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Hospitals

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Hospitals: Geography Segmentation

15.4 Clinics

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Clinics: Geography Segmentation

15.5 Others

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Others: Geography Segmentation



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



17 North America



18 Europe



19 APAC



20 Latin America



21 Middle East & Africa



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview

22.2 Market Share Analysis

22.2.1 Cerner

22.2.2 General Electric Company

22.2.3 AMI Healthcare

22.2.4 MCKESSON



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 CERNER

23.1.1 Business Overview

23.1.2 Cerner In HMS Market

23.1.3 Product Offerings

23.1.4 Key Strategies

23.1.5 Key Strengths

23.1.6 Key Opportunities

23.2 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

23.2.1 Business Overview

23.2.2 General Electric Company In HMS Market

23.2.3 Product Offerings

23.2.4 Key Strategies

23.2.5 Key Strengths

23.2.6 Key Opportunities

23.3 AMI HEALTHCARE

23.3.1 Business Overview

23.3.2 Ami Healthcare In HMS Market

23.3.3 Product Offerings

23.3.4 Key Strategies

23.3.5 Key Strengths

23.3.6 Key Opportunities

23.4 MCKESSON

23.4.1 Business Overview

23.4.2 MCKESSON In HMS Market

23.4.3 Product Offerings

23.4.4 Key Strategies

23.4.5 Key Strengths

23.4.6 Key Opportunities



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 ABOUT HEALTHCARE

24.1.1 Business Overview

24.1.2 Product Offerings

24.2 ACG INFOTECH

24.2.1 Business Overview

24.2.2 Product Offerings

24.3 ADROIT INFOSYSTEMS

24.3.1 Business Overview

24.3.2 Product Offerings

24.4 ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE

24.4.1 Business Overview

24.4.2 Product Offerings

24.5 ASSIST PRACTICE MANAGEMENT SERVICES

24.5.1 Business Overview

24.5.2 Product Offerings

24.6 ATTUNE TECHNOLOGIES

24.6.1 Business Overview

24.6.2 Product Offerings

24.7 BIRLAMEDISOFT

24.7.1 Business Overview

24.7.2 Product Offerings

24.8 BR SOFTECH

24.8.1 Business Overview

24.8.2 Product Offerings

24.9 CARECLOUD

24.9.1 Business Overview

24.9.2 Product Offerings

24.10 CALIFORNIA MEDICAL BILLING SERVICES

24.10.1 Business Overview

24.10.2 Product Offerings

24.11 CARE LOGISTICS

24.11.1 Business Overview

24.11.2 Product Offerings

24.12 CENTRAK

24.12.1 Business Overview

24.12.2 Product Offerings

24.13 CHARTLOGIC

24.13.1 Business Overview

24.13.2 Product Offerings

24.14 CHETU

24.14.1 Business Overview

24.14.2 Product Offerings

24.15 CIGNA

24.15.1 Business Overview

24.15.2 Product Offerings

24.16 CLOUD 9 MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

24.16.1 Business Overview

24.16.2 Product Offerings

24.17 COGNOSYS

24.17.1 Business Overview

24.17.2 Product Offerings

24.18 CORONIS HEALTH

24.18.1 Business Overview

24.18.2 Product Offerings

24.19 DATAMAN COMPUTER SYSTEMS

24.19.1 Business Overview

24.19.2 Product Offerings

24.20 DOCPULSE

24.20.1 Business Overview

24.20.2 Product Offerings

24.21 DRCHRONO

24.21.1 Business Overview

24.21.2 Product Offerings

24.22 EHEALTHSOURCE

24.22.1 Business Overview

24.22.2 Product Offerings

24.23 EASTERN SOFTWARE SYSTEMS

24.23.1 Business Overview

24.23.2 Product Offerings

24.24 ECLINICALWORKS

24.24.1 Business Overview

24.24.2 Product Offerings

24.25 EPIC SYSTEMS

24.25.1 Business Overview

24.25.2 Product Offerings

24.26 EXPEDIEN

24.26.1 Business Overview

24.26.2 Product Offerings

24.27 GESCIS TECHNOLOGIES

24.27.1 Business Overview

24.27.2 Product Offerings

24.28 HEALTHQUIST

24.28.1 Business Overview

24.28.2 Product Offerings

24.29 INFINITY TECHNOLOGY

24.29.1 Business Overview

24.29.2 Product Offerings

24.30 INFOR

24.30.1 Business Overview

24.30.2 Product Offerings

24.31 INFOSYS

24.31.1 Business Overview

24.31.2 Product Offerings

24.32 ITDOSE INFOSYSTEMS

24.32.1 Business Overview

24.32.2 Product Offerings

24.33 JVS GROUP

24.33.1 Business Overview

24.33.2 Product Offerings

24.34 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS

24.34.1 Business Overview

24.34.2 Product Offerings

24.35 MEDIMIZER

24.35.1 Business Overview

24.35.2 Product Offerings

24.36 MIDMARK

24.36.1 Business Overview

24.36.2 Product Offerings

24.37 NEUSOFT

24.37.1 Business Overview

24.37.2 Product Offerings

24.38 NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE

24.38.1 Business Overview

24.38.2 Product Offerings

24.39 PRACTO

24.39.1 Business Overview

24.39.2 Product Offerings

24.40 PROGRESSIVE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

24.40.1 Business Overview

24.40.2 Product Offerings

24.41 RK SOLUTIONS

24.41.1 Business Overview

24.41.2 Product Offerings

24.42 SAPPHIRE

24.42.1 Business Overview

24.42.2 Product Offerings

24.43 SIMUL8

24.43.1 Business Overview

24.43.2 Product Offerings

24.44 SOFTCLINIC SOFTWARE

24.44.1 Business Overview

24.44.2 Product Offerings

24.45 SOFTECH INFOSYS

24.45.1 Business Overview

24.45.2 Product Offerings

24.46 SONITOR TECHNOLOGIES

24.46.1 Business Overview

24.46.2 Product Offerings

24.47 STANLEY HEALTHCARE

24.47.1 Business Overview

24.47.2 Product Offerings

24.48 RASTER IMAGES

24.48.1 Business Overview

24.48.2 Product Offerings

24.49 TIATECH HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES

24.49.1 Business Overview

24.49.2 Product Offerings

24.50 YRO SYSTEMS

24.50.1 Business Overview

24.50.2 Product Offerings



25 Report Summary



26 Quantitative Summary

27 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i43geg

