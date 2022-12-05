Global Hospital Workforce Scheduling & Support Solutions Market Report 2022: Opportunities in Metaverse and/or Remote Training Solutions, Scaling Up with Acquisitions, and Smart Hospital Initiatives

Dec 05, 2022, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hospital Workforce Scheduling & Support Solutions Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers scheduling solutions and logistics robots as 2 major segments that can help alleviate clinician burnout effectively and directly.
It discusses the evolution of these solutions, challenges to overcome for their growth, the regional spread of solutions and differences, and potential growth directions, with revenue forecasts and growth opportunities.
Hospital workers are reeling under the pressure of the pandemic; burnout and long-standing problems resulted in some staff members permanently leaving the healthcare workforce, exacerbating the shortage.
Others are switching jobs and opting for higher pay, making healthcare staff recruitment and retention a major challenge for hospitals, operationally and financially.
Hospitals use several strategies to retain clinical staff, including various perks, and many existing technology solutions can alleviate workloads and help reduce burnout. Technology solutions include workforce management tools, such as scheduling solutions, for better staffing.
Hospitals implement communication, collaboration, case management, and digital ambient scribing tools to increase work efficiency. In addition, they use virtual care or automation solutions, such as patient room automation and hospital logistics robots (service robots in the robotics industry), to delegate tasks or spread the workload.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Hospital Workforce Scheduling & Support Solutions
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Clinician Burnouts: A Global Challenge
- Technology Solutions to Help Tackle Burnout
- Recent Developments to Further Efficiency Tools & Value Propositions
- Scheduling Solutions Evolution, 2010-2030
- Evolving Maturity of Scheduling Solutions
- Types of Vendors with Scheduling Solutions
- Regional Distribution of Scheduling Solutions
- Technical Robot Types and Healthcare Applications
- Benefits of Hospital Logistics Robots
- Regional Distribution of Hospital Logistics Robots
- Attractive Countries to Target with Robotics Solutions
- Challenges with Hospital Logistics Robots
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Scheduling Solutions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Hospital Logistics Robots
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
6. Spotlight
- Scheduling Solutions: QGenda LLC
- Hospital Logistics Robots: Diligent Robotics
- Workforce Support & Operational Efficiency: Samsung Medical Center, South Korea
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Workload Prediction and Management
- Growth Opportunity 2: Smart Hospital Initiatives
- Growth Opportunity 3: Metaverse and/or Remote Training Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 4: Scale Up with Acquisitions
- Growth Opportunity 5: Comprehensive Hospital Logistics Robot Solution Portfolio
8. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4m2pnd
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article