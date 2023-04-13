Global Hospitalization Insurance Market Report 2023: North America was the Largest Region in 2022

DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospitalization Insurance Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global hospitalization insurance market is expected to grow from $88.56 billion in 2021 to $101.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The hospitalization insurance market is expected to grow to $153.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Major players in the hospitalization insurance market are Aetna, Anthem Health Insurance, Blue Cross Blue Shield Companies, Cigna, Humana, HCSC, Highmark, Kaiser Permanente, UnitedHealth Group, and Wellcare.

The hospitalization insurance market consists of sales of hospitalization insurance products by entities that are engaged in directly underwriting hospitalization insurance policies providing coverage for hospital confinement due to illness, accidents, intensive care of convalescence. The insurance industry is categorized on the basis of the business model of the firms present in the industry. Some insurance firms may offer other services financial or otherwise.

Contributions and premiums are set on the basis of actuarial calculations of probable payouts based on risk factors from experience tables and expected investment returns on reserves. The value of the market is based on the premiums paid by the insured. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Hospitalization insurance is a type of health insurance policy that pays for hospital stays, outpatient medical treatment, surgery, or any other hospital-related activity involving the insured's health.



North America was the largest region in the hospitalization insurance market in 2022. Asia Pacific was the second largest market in hospitalization insurance market. The regions covered in the hospitalization insurance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main demographics of hospitalization insurance are minors, adults, and senior citizens. Senior citizen's hospitalization insurance refers to the insurance that is provided for people aged above 60 years. The various service providers are private, public. The different networks are preferred provider organizations (PPOs), point of service (pos), health maintenance organizations (HMOs), exclusive provider organizations (epos), other networks.



The growing adoption of health insurance policies by individuals during COVID-19 is expected to fuel the growth of the hospitalization insurance market over the forecast period. The demand for health insurance policies has seen a massive spike during the coronavirus pandemic. The rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases has made individuals more conscious of the value of buying health insurance.

The exclusion of various medical treatments from the health policy is expected to limit the growth of the hospitalization insurance market in the coming years. The exclusion is a policy clause that excludes coverage for certain types of disorders. Insurers use exclusions to break out coverage for factors they are not willing to insure.

For example, most insurance companies, such as Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited, Policy Bazaar, and a few others, do not offer compensation for the use of alternative therapies for the treatment of medical problems. Many insurance benefits do not offer compensation for expenses associated with childbirth and pregnancy. Similarly, infertility and abortion care expenses are not included under these insurance plans. Therefore, the exclusion of various medical treatments from the health policy restrains the growth of the hospitalization insurance market.



The integration of blockchain in health insurance is a key trend gaining popularity in the hospitalization insurance market. The incorporation of blockchain in health insurance provides many benefits such as enhancing integrity and protection by offering better control of patient data, reducing regulatory and enforcement costs, and maximizing interactions between health practitioners, insurance providers, and insurers.



The countries covered in the hospitalization insurance market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Hospitalization Insurance Market Characteristics



3. Hospitalization Insurance Market Trends And Strategies



4. Hospitalization Insurance Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Hospitalization Insurance Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Hospitalization Insurance Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Hospitalization Insurance Market



5. Hospitalization Insurance Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Hospitalization Insurance Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Hospitalization Insurance Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Hospitalization Insurance Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Hospitalization Insurance Market, Segmentation By Service Provider, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Private

Public

6.2. Global Hospitalization Insurance Market, Segmentation By Network, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs)

Point Of Service (POS)

Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs)

Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)

Other Networks

6.3. Global Hospitalization Insurance Market, Segmentation By Demographics, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Minors

Adults

Senior Citizens

7. Hospitalization Insurance Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Hospitalization Insurance Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Hospitalization Insurance Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9o3d3e

