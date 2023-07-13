Global Hospitals of the Future Research Study 2023 with Case Studies from Mercy Virtual, Rush University Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Sheba Medical Center, & Changi General

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Jul, 2023, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospitals of the Future - Role of Emerging Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study discusses growth opportunities that involve significant interplay between healthcare organizations and technology vendors.

Hospitals of the Future is an evolving study that visualizes how hospitals will deliver care by 2030. As healthcare systems emerge from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, they face issues such as patient-activated care pathways, workforce burnout and shortage, negative operating margins, emerging competition from alternative care sites, sustainability, and data strategy.

These challenges have pushed healthcare providers to pivot their offerings by utilizing emerging technologies to build a provider-activated patient care network. The provider will be with the patient during the healthy and disease states.

As hospitals look to revamp themselves by adopting technology, three categories of care centers will emerge: multi-specialty hospitals, chain hospitals, and centers of excellence, each with its own technological requirements, including increasing patient touchpoints to improve care delivery. To achieve the desired future state, hospitals should heavily invest in 5G, cloud, edge computing, and IoT devices to enhance clinical and operational performance.

These emerging technologies form the backbone of future hospitals. While hospitals have used IoT and cloud for some time, 5G and edge computing are still in their infancy, with the continuous development of new use cases.

This drives the focus on consumer-centric models, the workforce, and cost, moving healthcare toward the Quintuple Aim of enhanced patient experience, improved population health, reduced costs, workforce well-being, and health equity.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • The Evolution of Hospitals
  • Current Patient Care Pathway
  • Challenges Associated with the Current Patient Pathway
  • Unmet Needs Create Opportunities
  • Trends Shaping the Industry
  • Future Patient Care Pathway
  • Patient Touchpoint Evolution
  • Reimagining Hospitals - The Need to Stay Relevant
  • Hospital Classification
  • Hospitals of the Future - Advantages and Technological Requirements
  • Different Technologies at Play within Hospitals - Importance, Challenges, and Penetration
  • The Role of 5G, Cloud, Edge Computing, and IoT in Hospitals
  • Current Use Cases of 5G, Cloud, Edge Computing, and IoT in Hospitals
  • The Future State of Hospitals - Connectivity
  • The Future State of Hospitals - Devices and Edge Computing
  • How to Support Hospitals in Reaching the Desired Future State
  • Case Study 1 - Mercy Virtual - A Look into the Future
  • Case Study 2 - Rush University Medical Center
  • Case Study 3 - Cleveland Clinic Private 5G Network Hospital
  • Case Study 4 - The Mayo Clinic in 2030
  • Case Study 5 - Sheba Medical Center (Israel)
  • Case Study 6 - Changi General Hospital (Singapore)
  • Future Use Cases for 5G, Cloud, Edge, and IoT in Hospitals
  • 5G, Cloud, Edge, and IoT Drive Care Toward the Quintuple Aim
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Create Regional Data Lakes to Support Data Interoperability
  • Develop and Engage Workforce Skills
  • Develop Environmentally Sustainable Infrastructure
  • Use Holograms to Enhance Personalization During Telehealth Visits
  • Integrate Cybersecurity Along the Entire Care Chain

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Hospitals
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4cgc63

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Opportunities Abound in the Global Pots and Planters Market as Increasing Commercial Construction Activities Fuel Demand

Emerging Trends and Next-Generation Solutions Fuel Growth in North America Elevator and Escalator Market to 2029

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.