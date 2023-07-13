Global Hospitals of the Future Research Study 2023 with Case Studies from Mercy Virtual, Rush University Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Sheba Medical Center, & Changi General

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospitals of the Future - Role of Emerging Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study discusses growth opportunities that involve significant interplay between healthcare organizations and technology vendors.

Hospitals of the Future is an evolving study that visualizes how hospitals will deliver care by 2030. As healthcare systems emerge from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, they face issues such as patient-activated care pathways, workforce burnout and shortage, negative operating margins, emerging competition from alternative care sites, sustainability, and data strategy.

These challenges have pushed healthcare providers to pivot their offerings by utilizing emerging technologies to build a provider-activated patient care network. The provider will be with the patient during the healthy and disease states.

As hospitals look to revamp themselves by adopting technology, three categories of care centers will emerge: multi-specialty hospitals, chain hospitals, and centers of excellence, each with its own technological requirements, including increasing patient touchpoints to improve care delivery. To achieve the desired future state, hospitals should heavily invest in 5G, cloud, edge computing, and IoT devices to enhance clinical and operational performance.

These emerging technologies form the backbone of future hospitals. While hospitals have used IoT and cloud for some time, 5G and edge computing are still in their infancy, with the continuous development of new use cases.

This drives the focus on consumer-centric models, the workforce, and cost, moving healthcare toward the Quintuple Aim of enhanced patient experience, improved population health, reduced costs, workforce well-being, and health equity.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

The Evolution of Hospitals

Current Patient Care Pathway

Challenges Associated with the Current Patient Pathway

Unmet Needs Create Opportunities

Trends Shaping the Industry

Future Patient Care Pathway

Patient Touchpoint Evolution

Reimagining Hospitals - The Need to Stay Relevant

Hospital Classification

Hospitals of the Future - Advantages and Technological Requirements

Different Technologies at Play within Hospitals - Importance, Challenges, and Penetration

The Role of 5G, Cloud, Edge Computing, and IoT in Hospitals

Current Use Cases of 5G, Cloud, Edge Computing, and IoT in Hospitals

The Future State of Hospitals - Connectivity

The Future State of Hospitals - Devices and Edge Computing

How to Support Hospitals in Reaching the Desired Future State

Case Study 1 - Mercy Virtual - A Look into the Future

Case Study 2 - Rush University Medical Center

Medical Center Case Study 3 - Cleveland Clinic Private 5G Network Hospital

Case Study 4 - The Mayo Clinic in 2030

Case Study 5 - Sheba Medical Center ( Israel )

) Case Study 6 - Changi General Hospital ( Singapore )

) Future Use Cases for 5G, Cloud, Edge, and IoT in Hospitals

5G, Cloud, Edge, and IoT Drive Care Toward the Quintuple Aim

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe

Create Regional Data Lakes to Support Data Interoperability

Develop and Engage Workforce Skills

Develop Environmentally Sustainable Infrastructure

Use Holograms to Enhance Personalization During Telehealth Visits

Integrate Cybersecurity Along the Entire Care Chain

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Hospitals

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

