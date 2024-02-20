Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Analysis Report 2023-2029 with Strategic Recommendations - Invest in Eco-friendly, Sustainable Stays and Focus on Offering Unique Experience

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Feb, 2024, 19:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Platform (Mobiles/Tablets, Desktop), User Type (Students, Corporates, Others), By Age Group, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market is expected to grow in the forecast period and register a market value of USD 6.39 Billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 12.42% during the forecast period. Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market attained a market value of USD 2.9 Billion in 2022. 

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.

The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.

The global hostel market recovering strongly, driven by tailwinds to both supply and demand coupled with improving confidence in post-Covid recovery and resumed growth trajectory. Additionally, various companies focusing on young millennial/Gen Z travellers, and a rise in solo travellers looking for shared experiences with young travellers spending twice as much as the average international tourist throughout their entire trip, and travelling twice as often per year according to a trend report, has been anticipated to bolster the market growth.

Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) market is propelled by the ever-increasing young population across the globe, burgeoning demand for sustainable hostels, clubbed with escalating urge to travel among youth and ever changing accommodation preferences will spur the market growth in future.

Scope of the Report

  • The report analyses the Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market by Value (USD Million).
  • The report presents the analysis of the Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.
  • The report analyses the Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market by Platform (Mobiles/Tablets, Desktop).
  • The report analyses the Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market by User Type (Students, Corporate, and Others).
  • The report analyses the Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market by Age Group (15-25, 26-35, 36-45, and Above 45 years).
  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users.
  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.
  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. 

Strategic Recommendations

  • Invest in Eco-friendly, sustainable hostel stays
  • Focus on offering unique stay experience to travellers

Competitive Landscape

  • Competitive Positioning
  • Prominent Companies Market Share

Company Profiles

  • HostelWorld Group PLC
  • hostelz.com
  • Zostel
  • The Hosteller
  • A&O Hostels
  • Safestay
  • HostelGeeks
  • Selina Hospitality
  • Hostelling International (HI)
  • Generator Hostels

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qiy5b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Ceramic Substrates Market Research Report 2023-2028: Burgeoning Opportunities with Growing Demand for Nanotechnology and High-End Computing Systems

Global Ceramic Substrates Market Research Report 2023-2028: Burgeoning Opportunities with Growing Demand for Nanotechnology and High-End Computing Systems

The "Ceramic Substrates Market by Product Type (Alumina, Aluminum Nitride, Silicon Nitride, Beryllium Oxide), End-use Industry (Consumer Electronics, ...
World GaN Electronics Patent Landscape Analysis Report 2023: Focus on Patenting Activity of US, Japanese, Chinese, European, South Korean and Taiwanese Entities

World GaN Electronics Patent Landscape Analysis Report 2023: Focus on Patenting Activity of US, Japanese, Chinese, European, South Korean and Taiwanese Entities

The "GaN Electronics Patent Landscape Analysis 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In this context, the GaN Electronics ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.