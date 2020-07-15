Global Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Industry
Global Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market to Reach US$135.9 Billion by the Year 2027
Jul 15, 2020, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) estimated at US$116.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$135.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the period 2020-2027.Coffee, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.1% CAGR to reach US$94.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tea segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.9% share of the global Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027 The Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$26.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$26.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 343-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Hot Beverages: Versatile Drinks in Interesting Formats,
Flavors, Colors, and Aromas
Recent Market Activity
Major Trends in Developed and Emerging Markets Summarized
Developed Markets
Emerging Markets
Tea and Coffee Reach New Heights in Beverage Formulation
Factors of Differentiation
Premium Positioning
Naturally Caffeinated, Perishable Super Foods
Tea and Coffee: Beyond the Realm of Ordinary Beverages
Ready-to-drink Beverages
Premium Specialty Drinks
Fermented Coffee
Healthy Beverages
Coffee: Trendy and Growing Beverage Highly Influenced by Taste,
Convenience, Price, and Ingredients
Coffee: Fast Facts
Multiple Health Benefits of Tea amidst Rising Health
Consciousness Drive Widespread Demand
Tea & Cardiovascular Health
Support to Cell Cycle
Diabetes Management
Weight Management
Bone Health
Neurological Diseases
Specific Forms of Cancers
Major Factors Driving Global Consumption of Hot Beverages:
(Coffee and Tea)
Focus on Health and Well-being
Convenience
Wide Range of Options
Customization to Local Tastes
Increasing Consumption of Various Beverages Worldwide: The
Fundamental Growth Driver
Hot Beverages, Healthy Beverages, and Water Witness Spiraling
Consumption
Major Beverage Industry Trends that are Influencing Prospects
for Hot Beverage
Global Market Outlook
Coffee Dominates Consumption, While Tea Spearheads Market Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Celestial Seasonings, Inc. (USA)
Costa Limited (UK)
Dilmah (Ceylon Tea Services PLC.) (Sri Lanka)
Harney & Sons (USA)
JAB Holding Company S.Ã r.l. (Luxembourg)
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (USA)
Van Houtte, Inc. (Canada)
JDB (China) Beverages Ltd. (China)
Jacobs Douwe Egberts (The Netherlands)
J.M. Smucker Company (USA)
Dunkinâ€™ Donuts (USA)
Kraft Heinz Company (USA)
Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. (Italy)
McCafÃ© (Australia)
Mcleod Russel (India)
NestlÃ© S.A. (Switzerland)
Oâ€™Coffee (Brazil)
Parry Agro Industries Limited (India)
R. Twining and Company Limited (UK)
R.C. Bigelow, Inc. (USA)
Segafredo Zanetti SpA (Italy)
Starbucks Corporation (USA)
Strauss Group Ltd. (Israel)
Tata Global Beverages (India)
Tata Coffee (India)
Tetley (UK)
Tchibo GmbH (Germany)
The Republic of Tea (USA)
Tim Hortons Inc. (Canada)
UCC UESHIMA COFFEE CO., LTD. (Japan)
Unilever PLC (UK)
Tazo Tea Company (USA)
Hindustan Unilever Limited (India)
Yorkshire Tea (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Protein-Fortified, Organic, and Functional
Beverages Drive Healthy Market Growth
Functional Teas Set to Become Everyoneâ€™s Cup of Tea
Increasing Demand for Ethically-Produced, Sustainable and
Certified Coffee Sustains Market Growth for the Segment
Consumers Demand Sustainable Products
Stakeholdersâ€™ Collaboration: Need of the Hour
Key Considerations to Achieve Sustainable Growth
Major Trends in Global Coffee Market
Despite Growing Preference for RTD Tea, Hot Tea Continues to
Reign Supreme in the Global Tea Market
Tea Consumption across the Globe Registers Steady Growth
Major Tea Tastes and Trends
Cost and Convenience Factors Drive Strong Global Demand for
Instant Coffee
Growing Interest in Naturally Healthy Products and Sustainable
Sourcing to Boost Tea-Based Beverages Market
Sustainable Sourcing
Cross-Cultural Exchange of Healthy Ingredients
Unabated Popularity of Green Tea Bodes Well for the Market
The Indulgence Trend Drives Growing Preference for Specialty
Coffee
Growing Interest in Retail and Food Service Channels Benefit
Market Demand
Children and Youth Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment
& the New Advertising Target
E-commerce: A Powerful Marketing Tool for Market Participants
Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future
Market Growth
India & China Offer Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects for
Hot Beverages
Rising Global Population
Growing Middle Class Population
Increasing Influence of Millennials
Shrinking Family Size
Rapid Urbanization
COFFEE AND TEA INNOVATIONS
Smart Mug to Keep Hot Beverages at Ideal Temperature
Muggo: The Smart Travel Mug
Recent Innovations in Coffee Lattes
Need to Preserve and Protect Authenticity of Taste Drives Tea
Packaging Innovations
Tea of a Kind (TOAK): Novel Tea in "Eco 4-Pack" Format
Flavor Extension Driving Growth within Traditional Premium Tea
Market
Innovations in Tea Blends
Noteworthy Tea Innovations in Recent Times
Other Noteworthy Innovations in the Coffee Market
At-Home Coffee Receives a Makeover
Technology to Improve Coffee Processing
Coffee Subscription Services
Sales of Single-Cup Coffee Soar; Spur Sustainable Cup innovation
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Coffee (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Coffee (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Coffee (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Tea (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Tea (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Tea (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 11: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in the United
States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 12: United States Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 15: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 17: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 20: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 26: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in France by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Hot Beverages (Coffee and
Tea): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 41: Spanish Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 44: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in Russia by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Russian Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 47: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 50: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: Australian Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 59: Indian Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 60: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hot Beverages (Coffee
and Tea): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea)
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 68: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 74: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in Brazil by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Mexican Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in Rest of
Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea)
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 86: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 89: The Middle East Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea)
Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Iranian Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 95: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 102: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea)
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 107: Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market in Africa by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: African Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 205
