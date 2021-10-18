Global Hot Melt Adhesive Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hot Melt Adhesive Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hot melt adhesive market reached a value of US$ 6.75 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Hot melt adhesives are normally solid formulations that are based on thermoplastic polymers. They are usually solids under normal temperature but get activated and turn into liquids when they are heated above their softening point. Upon solidification, they return to a physical state that possesses structural integrity and can act as an adhesive. These adhesives are manufactured by blending thermoplastics with waxes, plasticizers, fillers, resins, and antioxidants. Hot melt adhesives can be applied in several ways, including extrusion, screen printing, spiral spraying, melt blowing, slot die coating, etc. In comparison to other adhesives, hot melt adhesives bond instantly with plastics, ceramics, glass, paper, rubber, wood, metal, etc. As a result, they are widely adopted across the packaging, construction, electronics, textiles, and automotive industries.



The growing packaging sector is primarily driving the demand for hot melt adhesives for sealing, assembling, and labeling corrugated boxes and paperboard cartons. Moreover, hot melt adhesives are also used for assembling car seat covers and carpets, thereby experiencing high demand in the automobile industry. Additionally, the increasing demand for fully-assembled and laminated furniture is also augmenting the market for these products. Rising infrastructural development across various emerging economies, such as India, China, Vietnam, etc. is further propelling the use of hot melt adhesives for binding ceramics, wood panels, flooring materials, and reengineered plastics. Apart from this, the rising adoption of customized and flexible packaging in the food and beverage sector is also driving the demand of hot melt adhesives as they don't contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can result in foul odor and can also negatively impact the food quality. Moreover, the advent of the PUR technology has led to the introduction of advanced product variants providing high heat resistance, UV protection, and superior binding strength, creating a positive impact on the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M Company, Arkema S.A., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Beardow & Adams Ltd., Dow Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jowat SE, Paramelt B.V., Sika AG and Wacker Chemie AG.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global hot melt adhesive market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hot melt adhesive market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the resin type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product form?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global hot melt adhesive market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hot Melt Adhesive Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Resin Type

6.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Mettalocene Polyolefin (MPO)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Amorphous Polyalphaolefins (APAO)

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Polyolefins

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Polyamides

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Polyurethane (PU)

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Packaging

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Automotive

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Printing and Publishing

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Furnitures and Woodwork

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Textiles

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Electronics

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Construction

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Market Trends

7.8.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Product Form

8.1 Pellets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Blocks

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Glue Sticks

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 3M Company

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Arkema S.A.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Avery Dennison Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Beardow & Adams Ltd.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Dow Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 H.B. Fuller Company

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Jowat SE

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Paramelt B.V.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 Sika AG

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.12 Wacker Chemie AG

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio



