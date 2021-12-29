Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Sika, Ashland and 3M Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA), Rubber), Application (Packing, Assembly), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hot melt adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 10.71 billion by 2028, according to the report. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing demand for hot melt adhesives in packaging applications, including cardboard and corrugated boards, is anticipated to propel market growth over the coming years.



Easy handling, little waste, and good storage life are the key characteristics augmenting the market growth. Bio-based adhesives are hot melts and are gaining popularity owing to their sustainability as they are 60% renewable and economical and are usually deployed in carton sealing and tray forming.



Rising demand for adhesives in bookbinding and bonding of shoe soles and applique is propelling the market growth. Hot melt adhesives are extensively used for bonding low-energy polymeric surfaces such as acetals, polyolefins, and polystyrene, thus driving the product demand in component assembly and the automotive industry.



Established key players are opting for sustainable methods for producing high-performance adhesives for various applications in the end-user industries. For instance, in 2021, Henkel in collaboration with Dow has launched Technomelt Supra ECO, a hot melt adhesive range that has low CO2 emission and is made by using bio-based materials.



The key players in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and business verticals by mergers& acquisitions of small-scale specialty chemical manufacturers. For instance, in January 2021, Huntsman International LLC acquired Gabriel Performance Products, a company involved in manufacturing specialty additives, adhesives, and sealants.



Hot Melt Adhesives Market Report Highlights

By application, the packaging segment captured the largest revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing consumption of adhesives for packing box sealing of various commodities, such as beverages, cooking oils, and bakery

By product, the Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) segment accounted for the largest volume share of more than 40.0% in 2020 owing to its growing deployment in the consumer goods industry as it is used in padding the equipment for various purposes, such as hockey pads, fishing rods, and gloves

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 45.0% in 2020. Growing business opportunities in the adhesives industry, coupled with an increasing demand for nonwoven products in the region, is anticipated to drive the demand for hot melt adhesives in the forecast period

dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 45.0% in 2020. Growing business opportunities in the adhesives industry, coupled with an increasing demand for nonwoven products in the region, is anticipated to drive the demand for hot melt adhesives in the forecast period North America is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3%, in terms of revenue, from 2021 to 2028. The presence of some of the largest packaging manufacturers, such as Ball Corporation, International Paper, and Owens- Illinois , is expected to drive the market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Hot Melt Adhesives Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global hot melt adhesives industry outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Opportunities

3.5.4. Industry Challenges

3.5.5. Impact of COVID-19

3.6. Business Environment Analysis



Chapter 4. Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Product Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.2. Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

4.3. Polyurethane

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

4.4. Rubber

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

4.5. Polyolefin

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)



Chapter 5. Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Definition & Scope

5.2. Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.3. Packaging

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

5.4. Assembly

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

5.5. Woodworking

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

5.6. Automotive

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

5.7. Nonwovens

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)



Chapter 6. Hot Melt Adhesives Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts



Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis

7.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, By key market participants

7.2. Company Categorization (Market leaders, Emerging players, Key innovators)

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. Company market ranking analysis

7.3.2. List of key manufacturers & suppliers

7.3.3. List of prospective end-users



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Financial Performance

8.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.2. H.B. Fuller Company

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Financial Performance

8.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.3. Dow

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Financial Performance

8.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4. Sika AG

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.5. Jowat SE

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Financial Performance

8.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.6. Arkema Group

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Financial Performance

8.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.7. Ashland

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Financial Performance

8.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.8. 3M

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Financial Performance

8.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.9. Avery Dennison Corporation

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Financial Performance

8.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.10. Beardow Adams

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Product Benchmarking

8.10.3. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gw1p99

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

