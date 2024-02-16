Global Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Strategic Industry Report 2024: Hot Water Recirculating Loops Emerge as Water-Saving Feature - Forecasts to 2030

16 Feb, 2024, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hot Water Recirculation Pumps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Active Pumps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Passive Pumps segment is estimated at 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Hot Water Recirculation Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$992.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Pandemic Impacts Growth in Hot Water Recirculation Pumps
- An Introduction to Hot Water Recirculation Pumps
- Hot Water Circulation Systems: A Historical Perspective
- Parameters Determining Selection of Hot Water Circulation Pumps
- Types of Hot Water Recirculating Pumps
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Competition
- Hot Water Recirculation Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Significance of Hot Water Recirculation Pumps in Enhancing Energy Efficiency and Reducing Energy Costs Drive Gains
- Resource Efficiency and Climate Change: Critical Factors Fuel Demand for Recirculating Systems
- As Climate Change and Emissions Emerge as Key Challenges, Focus on Resource and Energy Efficiency Fuels Demand for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps: Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year
- With Fast-Paced Industrialization, Rising Demand for Hot Water from Industries Spurs Market Opportunities
- Growing Adoption of BEM Systems to Spur Demand
- Rapid Urbanization and Need for Convenience Spur Demand for Hot Water from Households, Presenting Growth Opportunities
- Importance of Hot Water Piping Systems in Buildings to Fuel Market Gains
- Management of Heat Loss and Flow Rates in Hot Water Circulation Pump Systems
- Criticality of Safety in Hot Water Piping Systems
- Efficient Hot Water Distribution Becomes Important for Multifamily Buildings
- Market to Benefit from New Circulator Pump Control Technologies
- Circulating Pumps Become More Efficient and User-Friendly
- Hot Water Recirculating Loops Emerge as Water-Saving Feature
- Rising Usage of Hot Water in District Heating Networks: Potential for Growth
- Market to Benefit from the Implementation of Regional Codes and Standards for Energy Utilization & Optimization
- Regulations Governing Temperature Maintenance of Hot Water Systems
- Strict Regulations to Curb GHG Emissions and Clean Energy Targets to Propel Growth
- Corrosion Presents a Key Challenge to Hot Water Circulation Systems
- Corrosion in Hot Water Recirculating Systems of Commercial Buildings
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 43 Featured)
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Flowserve Corporation
- Ebara Corporation
- Rheem Manufacturing Company
- KSB SE & Co. KGaA
- A.O. Smith Corporation
- Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co. KG
- AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions
- Armstrong Fluid Technology
- Hamworthy Heating
- Dickow Pump Co.
- Calpeda S.p.A.
- Emile Egger & Cie SA
- AquaMotion, Inc.
- Grundfos
