Global Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Strategic Industry Report 2024: Hot Water Recirculating Loops Emerge as Water-Saving Feature - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hot Water Recirculation Pumps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Active Pumps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Passive Pumps segment is estimated at 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Hot Water Recirculation Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$992.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impacts Growth in Hot Water Recirculation Pumps

An Introduction to Hot Water Recirculation Pumps

Hot Water Circulation Systems: A Historical Perspective

Parameters Determining Selection of Hot Water Circulation Pumps

Types of Hot Water Recirculating Pumps

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Hot Water Recirculation Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Significance of Hot Water Recirculation Pumps in Enhancing Energy Efficiency and Reducing Energy Costs Drive Gains

Resource Efficiency and Climate Change: Critical Factors Fuel Demand for Recirculating Systems

As Climate Change and Emissions Emerge as Key Challenges, Focus on Resource and Energy Efficiency Fuels Demand for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps: Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year

With Fast-Paced Industrialization, Rising Demand for Hot Water from Industries Spurs Market Opportunities

Growing Adoption of BEM Systems to Spur Demand

Rapid Urbanization and Need for Convenience Spur Demand for Hot Water from Households, Presenting Growth Opportunities

Importance of Hot Water Piping Systems in Buildings to Fuel Market Gains

Management of Heat Loss and Flow Rates in Hot Water Circulation Pump Systems

Criticality of Safety in Hot Water Piping Systems

Efficient Hot Water Distribution Becomes Important for Multifamily Buildings

Market to Benefit from New Circulator Pump Control Technologies

Circulating Pumps Become More Efficient and User-Friendly

Hot Water Recirculating Loops Emerge as Water-Saving Feature

Rising Usage of Hot Water in District Heating Networks: Potential for Growth

Market to Benefit from the Implementation of Regional Codes and Standards for Energy Utilization & Optimization

Regulations Governing Temperature Maintenance of Hot Water Systems

Strict Regulations to Curb GHG Emissions and Clean Energy Targets to Propel Growth

Corrosion Presents a Key Challenge to Hot Water Circulation Systems

Corrosion in Hot Water Recirculating Systems of Commercial Buildings

