NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Hotel and Hospitality Management Software



Hotel and hospitality management software is used to aid in the hotel, restaurant, spa, and other hotel-based recreational operations. This software mainly assists with ordering, billing, inventory management, queue management, guest response management, and others.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global hotel and hospitality management software market to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hotel and hospitality management software market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Amadeus IT Group

• Cisco Systems

• Oracle

• Sabre

• Salesforce



Market driver

• Reduction in overall operational costs

Market challenge

• Complications in changeover from traditional system

Market trend

• Rise in cloud integration

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



