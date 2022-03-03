Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 17; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 818

Companies: 71 - Players covered include Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.; Berry Global, Inc.; CertainTeed Corporation; Dow Inc.; GCP Applied Technologies Inc.; Intertape Polymer Group Inc.; James Hardie Building Products, Inc.; JX Nippon ANCI, Inc.; Kimberly-Clark Professional Ltd.; Kingspan Insulation LLC; Owens Corning; Protecto Wrap Company; Specialty Coating & Laminating, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product Type (Non-Perforated House Wraps, Perforated House Wraps)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registr

ABSTRACT-

Global House Wraps Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2026

House Wraps are typically 3-15 mils thick and are engineered thin plastic sheet membranes that are wrapped around a house. A house wrap prevents water infiltration, enables vapor permeability, and prevents air infiltration. Available in varying sizes, these polymeric sheet-like materials are normally fixed in the exterior wall section, beneath the siding and above the sheathing. A house wrap's thin membrane layer is designed to resist liquid water, which chance to penetrate the exterior cladding, from further penetrating into the exterior wall assembly. Made of a wide array of materials that constitute polyolefins including polyethylene and polypropylene, the products are available in an array of lengths and widths. House wraps are characteristically made of polyolefin-based plastic sheets, including spun-bonded fibers, cross-woven tapes, film or sheets, and sometimes a combination of all these. Several products available in the marketplace come integrated with drainage planes to ensure optimum draining of water. House wraps can be applied to a house shell much faster than normally expected, as they are large sheets, allowing for quick and easy application with a minimum number of joints and laps. The material is installed above the stud wall, but beneath the exterior sheathing, which could be brick façade, vinyl siding, cedar shingles or wood clapboard. House wraps allow for application beneath the majority of exterior cladding materials.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for House Wraps estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Non-Perforated House Wraps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR to reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Perforated House Wraps segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.6% share of the global House Wraps market. Perforated house wraps feature superior tear resistance/ tensile strength and also excellent UV resistance rating. Perforated house wraps are also tough in structure and texture, capable of withstanding the rigors of construction in windy regions. Compared to non-perforated house wraps, perforated ones are less expensive. Non-perforated house wraps are non-woven, with superior water holdout levels and also high levels of air resistance.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $659.7 Million by 2026

The House Wraps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 44.72% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$659.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$717.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Healthy growth is projected for the market driven by growing demand and steady launch of innovative products with unique performance attributes to meet the challenges of different climatic conditions. Nex-gen house wraps combine liquid water resistance ability with breathable barrier technology to prevent water penetration and aid in removal of moisture vapor from the wall cavity in addition to providing noise absorption, superior insulation, and water and air resistance. Steady replacement of solid wood with engineered wood as the primary building material represent another important growth driver with engineered wood known to readily absorb and retain moisture, making buildings constructed from plywood, OSB or gypsum susceptible to fungi and mold. Increasing popularity of peel-and-stick house wraps is also benefiting market prospects supported by their superior attribute of lower air leakage over mechanically-attached house wraps due to easier detailing, and the recent code change that requires air-leakage testing within the International Residential Code (IRC). Other factors favoring market growth include increased installations of non-perforated house wraps; stringent energy efficiency mandates that will spur upgrades of building envelope systems; and rising prominence of green buildings and rising demand for green building materials. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Androi

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.as

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc.

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.