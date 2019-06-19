Global House Wraps Markets, 2024 - Growing Demand for Innovative Products with Superior Performance Attributes Drive Healthy Market Growth

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "House Wraps: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes the North American Market for House Wraps in US$ Million by the following Segments: Perforated House wraps, and Non-Perforated House wraps. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for this market. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 34 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. MARKET OVERVIEW

House Wraps: An Efficient and Effective Air, Water, Surfactant, and Moisture Resistive Barrier for Superior Weather Protection

House Wraps: A High-Performance Popular Moisture Management Solution

Myriad Benefits and Unique Characteristics of House Wraps Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Weather Resistance

Moisture & Water Resistance

Air Retarders

UV Resistance

While Fiscal Cliff Concerns Recede to Background, Improving Economy Augurs Well for the House Wraps Market

Market Outlook



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Innovative Products with Superior Performance Attributes Drive Healthy Market Growth

Nex-Gen House Wraps Use Breathable Barrier Technology and Demonstrate Enhanced Draining Properties

New Fire Retardant Membrane for Additional Built-In Safety

R-WRAP: Protecting Against Wind, Air, Rain, Moisture, and UV Rays

Tyvek HomeWrap from DuPont

Alpha Pro and JX Nippon to Develop Unique House Wraps

Barricade House Wraps Prevent Moisture and Promote Airflow

Drainable House Wraps: One of the Fastest Growing House Wraps Type

Innovative Drainable House Wraps Ensure Better Water Management

House Wrap for Moisture Management

Innovations Leads to the Advent of Liquid House Wraps

House Wraps with Coatings to Neutralize Surfactants

Other Innovative House Wraps, Sheathing, and Insulation Products

Steady Replacement of Solid Wood with Engineered Wood in Building Construction Shifts Focus on House Wraps

Vapor Permeable House Wraps

High-Quality Perforated Housewraps

Increasing Prominence of Airtight Construction Benefit Market Demand

Focus on Energy Efficient Buildings Lend Traction to Market Growth

Energy Conservation Regulations and Green House Gas Emission Reduction Targets: Opportunities Galore in the Building Sector

Growing Need to Keep Walls Water Proof' Drive Demand for Water-Resistive Barriers (WRB)

Homeowners Embrace Housewraps to Make Homes Water-Resistant

Extreme Climatic Conditions Offer a Strong Business Case for House Wraps

Building Energy Codes and Certification Programs to Boost House Wraps Adoption

IRC and IBC Code Offers Impetus to Growth

New Code Change to Provide Immense Opportunity for Peel-and-Stick House Wraps

Continuous Air Barrier

Building Renovations & Remodeling - A Key Revenue Contributor

Widespread Consumer Awareness: A Crucible for Success

The Market Faces the Heat of Product Substitution

Huber ZIP System: A House Wrap Alternative that Saves Construction Time and Strengthen Building Envelop Sealing

Optimism Prevails Over Challenges Confronted

Non-Woven House Wraps Score over Woven House Wraps

Self-Adhering House Wraps in Preference

Renewed Interest in Continuous Insulation Bodes Well for Insulated House Wraps

Selection & Installation of House Wraps: The Most Important Requirements for Improving Building Efficiency



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

House Wraps: A Prelude

Weather Resistive Barriers: An Indispensable Part of Modern Architecture

House Wraps Vs Building Papers: A Comparison

House Wraps: A Definition

Types of House Wraps

Perforated House Wraps

Non-Perforated House Wraps

Right Wrap: Making the Right Choice

Key Considerations for Selecting an Appropriate House Wrap

Careful Installation Critical to Achieve Results

Tapes and Caps - To Use or Not to Use

Installation of Peel-and-Stick House Wraps



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Informed Dealers Hold Critical Significance for Manufacturers

Warranties to Receive Higher Attention

Manufacturers Maintain Strong Focus on Education and Training

Manufacturers Compelled to Innovate to Stay Competitive



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Product Launches

Alpha Pro Tech Launches REX Wrap Fortis House Wraps

TYPAR Introduces TYPAR Drainable Wrap

Berry Global's Brand Typar Introduces New House Wrap Product



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Henry Company to Acquire Fortifiber Building Systems Group



6. MARKET ESTIMATES & PROJECTIONS



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Growing Popularity of Eco-Friendly Materials for Environmental Sustainability Drive Market Demand

Demand Drivers in a Nutshell

Strong Focus on Moisture Handling and Energy Efficiency Benefit Market Expansion

Role of Building Codes in Moisture Management

House Wraps Certification Testing Ensures Regulation Compliance

New Measures to Codes

Homeowners and Contractors Focus beyond Thermal Performance

Sales of Drainage Wraps Gain Momentum

Recovery in Construction Activity Benefit Market Prospects

US Construction Industry: An Overview

Growing Investments in Green Construction Favors Market Demand

Competitive Landscape

Leading Brands in the US House Wraps Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for CertaWrap, James Hardie, Typar, Tyvek, and Others

US Market for House Wraps by Distribution Channel (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown for Building Products Dealers, Hardware Stores & Lumber Yards, Home Improvement Stores & Home Centers, and Others

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Recovery in Residential and Non-Residential Construction Propel Market Demand

House Wraps Present Attractive Solution to Enhance Energy Efficiency of Homes





