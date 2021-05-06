Global Household & Industrial Wipes Market Report 2021 Featuring Rockline, Kimberly Clark, P&G, Unicharm, Edgewell Personal Care, J&J, Diamond Wipes International, La Fresh, NicePak, and Meridian

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wipes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on wipes market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the wipes market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Major players in the wipes market are Rockline Industries, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm International, Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson & Johnson, Diamond Wipes International, La Fresh, NicePak International, and Meridian Industries Inc.



The global wipes market is expected grow from $39.6 billion in 2020 to $41.69 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $48.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.



The wipes market consists of sales of wipes and related services that are used in personal, household sector and industrial sectors. A wipe is a moistened, disposable cloth that is used for cleaning surfaces. It is often used as an antiseptic fabric primarily for skin cleansing.



The environmental threat is a key factor hampering the growth of the wipes market. Typically, the wipes are composed of a fabric like cotton blended together with plastic resins including polyester or polypropylene that are not biodegradable. According to Thames21, a leading waterways charity in London reported that around 23,000 wet wipes from one stretch of the Thames foreshore and 473 bin bags of wet wipes from the foreshore in Barnes, West London were removed in March 2019. Therefore, the environmental threat is expected to hinder the growth of the wipes market during the forecast period.



The increased demand for specialty wipes and wet wipes is a key factor driving the growth of the wipes market. Specialty wipes have multiple applications, from household to industrial including aerospace, while, wet wipes can be used for various purposes such as cleansing, hygiene, and skincare among others. Wet wipes are one of the best hygienic options for cleaning babies as they are fragile on sensitive children's bodies.

Manufacturers such as Pigeon offer products for children, such as anti-mosquito wet tissues. These mosquito repellent wet tissues and wipes are used to avoid mosquito bites and infectious diseases like malaria, dengue and other infections. These wipes can be easily carried to any place and used for both babies and adults for their sanitizing and easy cleaning benefits. Companies including Petkin, Wetnaps and other national wet wipes companies are selling wet wipes for even pets. Therefore, the increased demand for specialty wipes is expected to drive the growth of the wipes market.



The toxin free baby wipes is a key trend in the wipes market. The toxin free baby wipes are purest clinical grade filtered water wipes loaded with Aloe vera extracts and vitamin E. These baby water wipes are specially formulated with pH to match the delicate skin of new born babies. Though these wipes are often used for babies they can even be used by adults and elderly. Bey Bee, a progressive child care company brand, launched India's first toxin-free baby wipes. These toxin-free wipes are distributed in all prominent web stores such as amazon, flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm etc.



